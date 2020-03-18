Coronavirus Outbreak LIVE Updates: Over 1,200 Quarantined, Says Govt as Cases Rise to 147; Naidu Bans Masks in RS

Coronavirus Outbreak LIVE Updates: The number of novel coronavirus cases in the country rose to 147 today, with 10 fresh cases reported from various parts of the country, according to the Health Ministry. The cases include 25 foreign nationals and the three persons who died in Delhi, Karnataka and Maharashtra. Over 5,700 people, who had come in contact with these positive cases, are under rigorous surveillance, the Ministry said.
Delhi has so far reported ten positive cases which includes one foreigner while Uttar Pradesh has recorded 16 cases, including one foreigner.
Mar 18, 2020 12:54 pm (IST)
Chaos at New Delhi International Airport Today | Passengers alleged chaos at Terminal 3 of the International Airport on Wednesday morning and videos of the same are making rounds on social media. Arriving passengers are being taken into isolated places by authorities where they have to undergo tests. Citizens with Indian passport holders are not allowed to exit the airport, alleged passengers.
Mar 18, 2020 12:26 pm (IST)
Maharashtra Health Department Issues Clarification | Issuing clarification on rumours about Corona testing, the Maharashtra Health Department said that the three state-certified labs are working to test Corona samples. Nasopharyngeal swab test is conducted on the patients and no blood tests are being conducted.
Maharashtra health department says, list of hospitals doing rounds on WhatsApp as certified hospitals for conducting blood test for Corona, is fake. Blood test isn't conducted to ascertain COVID-19, they added.
Mar 18, 2020 12:15 pm (IST)
UPDATE | Ten soldiers who shared a barrack with the infected soldier have been quarantined in order to contain COVID-19 spread. The Ladakh regimental centre has 800 men under lockdown.
Mar 18, 2020 12:13 pm (IST)
Prisoners in Maharashtra to Make 1 lakh Protective Masks | As many as 1000 prisoners across nine Maharashtra prisons are making 1 lakh masks in an initiative to contain Coronavirus.
देशभरात #COVID19 विरुद्ध विविध उपाययोजना केल्या जात असताना, महाराष्ट्र पोलिसद्वारा एक अनोखा उपक्रम राबवला जात आहे. राज्यातील ९ तुरुंगात १००० कैदी सुमारे १ लाख मास्क तयार करण्याच्या प्रक्रियेत सहभागी झाले आहेत. हे मास्क पोलीस, कैदी व राज्य सरकारच्या अनेक विभागातील कर्मचारी वापरतील
IIT Bombay Announces Virtual Shutdown of Powai Campus | In view of coronavirus outbreak, IIT Bombay has imposed a virtual shutdown of its Powai campus till March 31. All students asked to vacate hostels by March 20 evening.
Mar 18, 2020 11:57 am (IST)
Authorities announced that non-Taiwan residents shall be allowed to enter the region starting on Thursday
In a bid to curb the spread of #COVID19, #Taiwan authorities announced Wednesday that no one but Taiwan residents shall be allowed to enter the region starting Thursday
All Schools in Uttar Pradesh Closed Till April 2 | In view of coronavirus outbreak, students of classes one to eight of all government primary schools to get promoted without having to appear in exams as the schools are closed till April 2.
Mar 18, 2020 11:43 am (IST)
South Africa Records Fresh Cases | South Africa has confirmed that the number of COVID-19 cases in the country has risen by 23 to 85, reports The Guardian. Health Minister Zwelini Mkhize said there have been eight cases of local transmission.
Mar 18, 2020 11:37 am (IST)
Flight with Indians Aboard Takes Off From Malaysia | Air Asia flight with Indians has taken off around 1700 hrs from Malaysia for Vizag and capital city Delhi, said sources from Ministry of External Affairs.
Mar 18, 2020 11:22 am (IST)
Brazil's Christ the Redeemer Statue Closed | Rio de Janeiro’s Christ the Redeemer statue, which last year saw almost two million visitors, closed at day-end Tuesday and won’t reopen for at least a week. To contain the virus spread, Brazil’s Chico Mendes Institute ordered the closure of all national parks as well.
Mar 18, 2020 10:57 am (IST)
Queues at Sample Collection Centres is Huge Concern: Health Ministry | Along with RML, other hospitals in Delhi are likely to be brought in for testing in order to reduce the burden on Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital and Safdarjung hospital, said Health Ministry. More private labs are going to start working within 10 days, said sources.
Mar 18, 2020 10:52 am (IST)
Sri Lanka Suspends All flights Arriving into Country | Sri Lanka has suspended all flights arriving into the country for two weeks, effective midnight today for two weeks, said Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa in a statement. The government has also declared a three-day public holiday to slow the spread of coronavirus.
Mar 18, 2020 10:27 am (IST)
Thailand Reports Spike in Cases, Total Rises by 35 to 212 | Thailand has reported a spike in cases, with its total rising to 212. Most of the cases had overseas connections, the director-general of the disease control department said. However, some had become infected at a crowded boxing match.
Mar 18, 2020 10:01 am (IST)
Mainland China Reports Just One Case | Mainland China reported just one new domestic case in the coronavirus outbreak on Wednesday. While a dozen more infections were imported from overseas. New cases in Hubei province have now been in the single digits for the past seven days.
Mar 18, 2020 9:55 am (IST)
Fresh Cases Recorded, India's Tally Rises to 147: Health Ministry
Ministry of Health and Family Welfare: Total number of confirmed #COVID19 cases in India rises to 147 - comprising 122 Indian nationals and 25 foreign nationals (as on 18.03.2020 at 09:00 AM) pic.twitter.com/Lzw64idp5F
Australia Stepped Up Its Response | Announcing an indefinite new ban on indoor groups of 100 people or more, with exemptions for schools, public transport, universities, prisons, courts, supermarkets and worksites. The prime minister, Scott Morrison, said measures could be in place for six months.
Mar 18, 2020 9:21 am (IST)
'Better to be safe than sorry', Says Congress Leader P. Chidambaram | Senior Congress leader P. Chidambaram took to Twitter to discuss the novel coronavirus pandemic.
Unemployment Could Hit 20%: Trump’s Treasury Secretary | Steve Mnuchin, Trump’s Treasury Secretary said, unemployment could hit 20% if they didn’t push through a huge economic stimulus as soon as possible. Unemployment peaked at 10 percent after the financial collapse of 2008. It hit 24.9 percent in the Great Depression in 1933, he added.
Mar 18, 2020 9:07 am (IST)
US Death Toll Passes 100 as COVID-19 Reaches Every State | The United States death toll has passed 100 as coronavirus has reached every state. The global infection rate is approaching 200,000, with 197,830.
Mar 18, 2020 9:01 am (IST)
Fake Sanitizer Manufacturing Units Busted | Telangana Cops busted fake sanitizer manufacturing units in Hyderabad and siezed materials worth Rs 50 lakh, 180 cartons of sanitizers and six people were apprehended in connection with the case.
Mar 18, 2020 8:58 am (IST)
BJP MP Suresh Prabhu 'Isolated' | BJP MP Suresh Prabhu has kept himself under isolation at his residence for the next 14 days, as a precautionary measure even after he was tested negative, following his return from a recent visit to Saudi Arabia.
Mar 18, 2020 8:55 am (IST)
Precautionary Measures in Delhi to Contain Spread of Virus | Temperature of people are being checked at Parliament Gate as a precautionary measure. Over 140 cases have been registered in India so far.
Fresh Case in Pune | One more person has tested positive for Coronavirus in Pune. The person has travel history to France and Netherlands. Total number of positive cases reaches 18 in Pune and 42 in Maharashtra.
Mar 18, 2020 8:45 am (IST)
Until now, India has had a very restrictive testing policy, which has resulted in among the lowest testing rates in the world. This despite the World Health Organisation urging all countries to ramp up their coronavirus testing to try to reduce the severity of the pandemic.
Mar 18, 2020 8:41 am (IST)
Las Vegas Casinos, Bars Shut | Nevada governor Steve Sisolak has announced the closure of all non-essential services including Las Vegas casinos, restaurants and bars.
Mar 18, 2020 8:20 am (IST)
Regional Director WHO-Europe Urges Countries to Take Bold Actions | The Regional Director at WHO-Europe has urged every country to take boldest actions to reduce the virus spread, adding that the measures adopted by China effectively prevented infections and saved lives.
Mar 18, 2020 8:17 am (IST)
British Foreign Office Asks Its Citizens in Myanmar to Leave | The British foreign office has advised its citizens in Myanmar to leave the country if they are able to do so. “This is due to potential pressures on medical facilities and the risk of air routes out of Myanmar being cancelled,” the foreign office said in its updated travel guidance, reports The Guardian.
Mar 18, 2020 8:03 am (IST)
Indian Embassy In Italy Tests Students for COVID-19 | Embassy of India in Italy stated that they are doing all that is possible within limited resources, to support and assist more than 300 Indian students in Rome and nearby areas. Their swab tests have been taken over the weekend and reports are awaited, it added.
Maharashtra has 41 cases, including 3 foreigners, while Kerala has recorded 27 cases which includes two foreign nationals.
Karnataka has 11 coronavirus patients. The number of cases in Ladakh rose to 8 and Jammu and Kashmir three. Telangana has reported five cases which includes two foreigners. Rajasthan has also reported four cases including that of two foreigners. Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Uttarakhand and Punjab have reported one case each. In Haryana, there are 16 cases, which include fourteen foreigners.
According to the ministry's data, 14 people have been discharged so far, including the three patients from Kerala who were discharged last month.
Three persons infected with the virus have died so far, the latest casualty being a 64-year-old man from Mumbai with a travel history to Dubai who succumbed on Tuesday.
While a 76-year-old man from Kalaburagi who returned from Saudi Arabia died last Tuesday, a 68-year-old woman in Delhi who had tested positive for coronavirus passed away at the Ram Manohar Lohia (RML) Hospital on Friday night.
Meanwhile, the Indian Army today reported its first case as a jawan tested positive for the coronavirus. The jawan's father, who has a travel history to Iran, first tested positive for the virus. The jawan's wife, children and sister have now been quarantined.
As the global death toll rises, US President Donald Trump said the world is at war with the invisible army of the new coronavirus. The president repeated the expression multiple times, telling the nation that he was using all available resources to combat the challenge posed by the virus that has so far killed at least 100 people in the US and over 7,000 globally.
“The world is at war with a hidden enemy. WE WILL WIN!" Trump tweeted. “We have to get rid of this, we have to win this war and ideally quickly," he told reporters at a White House news conference.
Trump referred to the fight against the COVID-19 as a "war" again at a meeting with CEOs of the tourism industry.
"We have to help the airline industry. It wasn't their fault. So we are adding it up. It will be fine. It will come back very quickly once we are finished with our war with the virus," he said.
"We know your industry is among the hardest hit by the economic impact of the virus. Our goal is to beat the virus and we will. We call it the hidden virus, the hidden enemy, with aggressive action now so that we can rebound stronger than ever before and that is what we are doing and everyone is cooperating," the President said.
Earlier in the day, he told reporters at the White House: "We have to fight that invisible enemy, I guess unknown, but we are getting to know it a lot better."
Trump asserted that his administration would knock this enemy out. "We have to knock out this enemy. This is a really tough enemy. We have to knock out this, and we will have an economy--I actually think will have an economy like we've never had before. It's all pent-up," he said in response to a question.
The city of New York has already described it as a warlike situation. "We're getting into a situation where the only analogy is war," New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio said last week.
Trump is not the only world leader to declare this a warlike situation. French President Emmanuel Macron, in an address to the nation, said, "We are at war against coronavirus, an invisible enemy."
"We are at war. With an enemy who is invisible, but not invincible," Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said in a state address this week.
Popular American television journalist Joe Scarborough from MSNBC said the coronavirus pandemic is more like World War II than the 9/11 terror attacks. The Wall Street Journal said a generational war is brewing against the coronavirus.
At the US Capitol, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer called for at least USD750 billion in federal funds to wage war against the coronavirus.