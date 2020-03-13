Coronavirus Outbreak LIVE Updates: Delhi Govt Says No to IPL Matches in Capital; JNU Suspends Lectures, Exams

Coronavirus Outbreak LIVE Updates: Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia today said no IPL matches will take place in the Capital as the number of coronavirus cases rose to 75 in the country, including a fatality.
The Delhi government today listed a series of measures to contain the spread of the infection, even as more schools shut down and offices advised their workers to work from home.
Mar 13, 2020 12:36 pm (IST)
Disney's Mulan Postponed | Disney Studios has delayed the highly anticipated live-action remake of "Mulan" in the wake of growing concerns about the novel coronavirus. The live-action remake, featuring Liu Yifei and directed by Niki Caro, was slated to debut in theatres across the globe from March 26 and was slated for a March 27 release in the US. The studio has also postponed the release of "The New Mutants" and "Antlers".
Disney's #Mulan, which was set to hit theaters in North America on March 27, will be moving to an indeterminate time later this year. Details: https://t.co/wRXGOwbSU7
Chief Economic Adviser Says Govt Ready With Measures | The Indian government and financial regulators will take necessary steps to calm markets gripped by fears over coronavirus, the government's chief economic adviser Krishnamurthy Subramanian said on Friday. "Government and regulator will be responding when it will be necessary," Subramanian told reporters in response to a question if the government planned relief measures to tackle a rout in the stock market and the rupee currency.
Mar 13, 2020 12:25 pm (IST)
JNU Suspends Lectures | As India grapples with the coronavirus outbreak, JNU has suspended all its lectures, class presentations and examination until March 31. A total of 75 people in India have tested positive for coronavirus, and a person in Karnataka, Kalburgi has also died from the disease.
Mar 13, 2020 12:19 pm (IST)
Delhi Govt Says No to IPL In Capital | Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, in a press conference held to address the coronavirus pandemic, said the Capital will not host the Indian Premier League. He said sports activities, seminars, conferences will not be organised here, and asked people to maintain social distancing to prevent the spread of coronavirus.
Mar 13, 2020 12:05 pm (IST)
Delhi Government Closes Swimming Pools | The Delhi government has ordered the shutting of all public swimming pools in the city with immediate effect till March 31 in wake of coronavirus outbreak, an official said on Friday. The health department of the Delhi government had issued an order in this regard on Thursday, the official said, adding swimming pools of all hotels and other entities, where people use the facilities, will be closed.
Mar 13, 2020 12:01 pm (IST)
Mehbooba Mufti Criticises Ban on 4G in J&K | Former Jammu & Kashmir Chief Minister and PDP leader Mehbooba Mufti today castigated the government on the ban on 4G services here. Even as India grapples with the coronavirus pandemic, which is rendering increasing work from home directions, mobile services in J&K are still in limbo. "Coronavirus outbreak has been declared as a pandemic by WHO. Yet J&K admin continues its cruel crippling ban on 4G," she said.
Coronavirus outbreak has been declared as a pandemic by WHO. Yet J&K admin continues its cruel crippling ban on 4G. It would have helped people to work from home & provided access to crucial information. This despite no incidents of violent protest since 2G was resumed.
Life in a Pandemic | A man wearing a protective face mask is seen following an outbreak of coronavirus at the Lujiazui financial district in Shanghai, China. (Reuters/Aly Song)
Mar 13, 2020 11:36 am (IST)
Quiet Place II Gets Postponed | Paramount Pictures has delayed the release of John Krasinski and Emily Blunt's thriller "A Quiet Place Part II" indefinitely amid coronavirus outbreak. The film, a sequel to 2018's horror hit directed by Krasinski, was slated to bow out worldwide on March 18, with a UK premiere scheduled for March 19 and a North American release set for March 20.
2nd Person in Turkey Gets Infected | A second patient has been diagnosed with coronavirus in Turkey, the country's Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said on Friday after Ankara announced a series of measures to curb the spread of the virus, reports Reuters. Koca wrote on Twitter that the second patient, whose test results came on Thursday evening, was from the circle of people close the first patient diagnosed on Wednesday.
Mar 13, 2020 11:21 am (IST)
Google Employee in Bengaluru Tests Positive | A Google employee in Bengaluru has tested positive for novel coronavirus (COVID-19), and the company of Friday asked staff in that office to work from work as a precautionary measure for the day. "We can confirm that an employee from our Bengaluru office has been diagnosed with COVID-19. They were in one of our Bengaluru offices for a few hours before developing any symptoms," a Google spokesperson said.
Mar 13, 2020 11:17 am (IST)
Sanders Questions US Efforts Against Virus | As the world is gripped by the coronavirus pandemic, markets are also facing the brunt. While the global markets crashed earlier today, the US Federal Reserve on Thursday offered a hefty $1.5 trillion in short-term loans to stimulate the economy and stabilise the financial system. However, Democratic leader Bernie Sanders castigated the US government, for pumping money to stabilise the economy, but not making amends to provide adequate healthcare to all in the country.
When we say it's time to provide health care to all our people, we're told we can't afford it.
But if the stock market is in trouble, no problem! The government can just hand out $1.5 trillion to calm bankers on Wall Street. https://t.co/szXeqQmalq
Private Hospital Where Karnataka Man Had First Come, Responds | The private hospital, Care, Banjara Hills in Hyderabad, where a 76-year-old — who died due to coronavirus — had first come, said the patient had first come to their emergency ward on the evening of March 10, with about 3 to 4 family members. After the family told hospital authorities that the patient could have symptoms of coronavirus, he was immediately put in isolation. He was in the hospital for about 45 minutes to an hour and was later sent to Gandhi Hospital — the nodal area for coronavirus tests.
Mar 13, 2020 10:51 am (IST)
Rahul Gandhi Says Govt in Stupor | Congress leader Rahul Gandhi blamed the government for insufficient efforts towards coronavirus today. Even as the global pandemic of COVID-19 wrecked global markets early today, Gandhi said the Indian Economy would be destroyed if the government continues to remain "in stupor".
I will keep repeating this.
The #coronavirus is a huge problem. Ignoring the problem is a non solution. The Indian economy will be destroyed if strong action is not taken. The government is in a stupor. https://t.co/SuEvqMFbQd
Everest Shuts Down After Nepal Suspends Permits | Nepal today suspended permits to climb Mount Everest because of the coronavirus pandemic, closing off the world's biggest mountain a day after China halted access from its side. Nepal has suspended climbing on all mountains in the country and stopped issuing tourist visas, Yogesh Bhattarai, Minister for Culture Tourism and Civil Aviation told AFP. (Image: Reuters/Monika Deupala)
Mar 13, 2020 10:14 am (IST)
Thailand Reports 5 New Cases | Thailand has reported five new coronavirus cases today, the country's public health ministry said. This bring the total number of cases in the country to 75. The novel coronavirus pandemic, which originated in the Hubei province of China, has infected over a lakh and killed more than 4,700 people worldwide.
Mar 13, 2020 9:45 am (IST)
Japan Determined to Hold 'Safe' Olympics | Top Japanese government officials said Friday they were determined to hold "safe and secure" Olympics on schedule, a day after U.S. President Donald Trump said Tokyo should consider delaying them for a year because of the pandemic, reports Reuters. Later, Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and Trump talked by phone for about 50 minutes Friday morning and agreed to "strengthen cooperation" on fighting the novel coronavirus, but did not discuss postponing the Olympics or holding them without spectators, Japanese officials said.
Just had a great conversation with Prime Minister Abe of Japan. I told him that the just completed Olympic venue is magnificent. He has done an incredible job, one that will make him very proud. Good things will happen for Japan and their great Prime Minister. Lots of options!
Rupee Hits New Low Amid Virus Concerns | The Indian rupee dropped to a record low today, weighed down by worries over the coronavirus pandemic that has prompted investors to dump riskier assets and move towards safe havens. The dollar stood tall as investors scrambled for the world's most liquid currency amid deepening panic while the euro nursed losses after the European Central Bank disappointed by not cutting rates. The partially convertible rupee dropped to a record low of 74.5075 against the dollar before recovering slightly to trade at 74.4445 by 9:25 am.
Mar 13, 2020 9:22 am (IST)
Gold Falls 4% Amid Virus Fears | Palladium plunged as much as 28% on Thursday as panic selling driven by intensifying fears over the coronavirus pandemic seeped into precious metals, with gold slumping more than 4% as investors rushed to cover margin calls in other assets. Platinum plummeted nearly 13% and silver shed over 7% earlier in the session, reports Reuters.
Mar 13, 2020 9:18 am (IST)
112 Test Negative at ITBP Facility | After 14 days of quarantine at the ITBP facility in Delhi, 112 Wuhan evacuees including 36 foreign nationals have been tested negative for COVID-19. They will start leaving the facility from 11 am onwards today. Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai, along with DG SS Deswal will meet the group, reports News18.
Mar 13, 2020 8:59 am (IST)
Kamal Nath Govt Considers Postponing Assembly | The Kamal Nath government is considering to postpone the assembly session beginning on March 16. The decision would be taken after studying what steps other states are taking to control the coronavirus scare, reports News18.
Mar 13, 2020 8:56 am (IST)
Nifty 50 Set to Fall Sharply | Indian shares were set for another sharp fall on Friday, as global markets continued to reel under the impact of the coronavirus outbreak, which threatens to disrupt global growth. The NSE stock futures listed on Singapore Exchange slipped to a more than two-year low, sliding 6.3% by 0241 GMT, reports Reuters.
Mar 13, 2020 8:52 am (IST)
'Dung Cakes' Burnt at Conference in Maha | A team from a government-run Ayurvedic college burned 'dung cakes' at the district administration's press conference on coronavirus in Osmanabad city in central Maharashtra on Thursday. The purpose was to demonstrate the 'purifying' properties of dung-burning but it had nothing to do with topic of the press conference, said the district collector.
Mar 13, 2020 8:47 am (IST)
Disneyland California to Close | Disneyland will close its doors beginning Saturday after California called for large gatherings to be canceled to slow the spread of coronavirus, the resort said Thursday, reports AFP. The giant 100-acre (40-hectare) attraction in Anaheim is the second-most visited theme park in the world, drawing tens of thousands of visitors each day, but will remain shut at least until the end of March.
Mar 13, 2020 8:24 am (IST)
Don't Sell Substandard Masks, Sanitisers: FDA in Maha | The Food and Drug Authority in Maharashtra (FDA) has issued show cause notice to many medical shops for selling substandard sanitisers and overcharging for masks. Multiple raids are being conducted after people started complaining about overcharging and substandard and bogus hand sanitisers being sold. (Image: Reuters/Sivaram V)
Mar 13, 2020 8:19 am (IST)
Here Are the Helpline Numbers of States | As the coronavirus pandemic spreads across the world, India is attempting to cull the spread of COVID-19. Here are the various helpline numbers provided by state governments. In case one suspects of having contracted coronavirus, they can call these numbers to receive immediate assistance.
Mar 13, 2020 8:05 am (IST)
Life in a Pandemic | A Tibetan monk wearing mask walks out of the Gyuto Tantric Monastery which has been closed for a month amid coronavirus fears, in Dharamsala, India (Reuters/Anushree Fadnavis)
Mar 13, 2020 7:57 am (IST)
Justin Trudeau's Wife Tests Positive | Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's wife Sophie Gregoire Trudeau has tested positive for coronovirus, a spokesman for the prime minister said. The prime minister is in good health with no symptoms, the spokesman said. Justin Trudeau's wife will be in isolation for the moment, while the prime minister will be in self-isolation for 14 days, according to the statement.
Here's Where You Can Check the Spread of Coronavirus | The coronavirus pandemic, which originated in the Hubei province of China, has infected 128,343 and killed 4,720 people around the world. More than a 100 countries have reported positive cases of coronavirus, and WHO has declared it a pandemic; calling on world governments to take the immediate measures and contain its spread. The John Hopkin's University tracker gives the latest area-wise updates on the disease's spread and death count.
Mar 13, 2020 7:43 am (IST)
120 Indians from Iran to Come Back Today | About 120 Indians, being evacuated from the coronavirus-hit Iran in an Air India flight, will reach Jaisalmer in Rajasthan on Friday and will be quarantined at an Army facility, a defence spokesperson said on Thursday. "They will be quarantined at an Indian Army facility created under the aegis of Southern Command. The patients will be transferred from the airport post their initial screening to the quarantine facility under escort of civil administration," defence spokesperson Col Sombit Ghosh said.
Mar 13, 2020 7:39 am (IST)
Tom Hanks, Rita Wilson Test Positive | Oscar-winning actor Tom Hanks and his wife, actress Rita Wilson, have both tested positive for coronavirus in Australia, the actor said on Twitter. Hanks said that he and Wilson, both 63, were tested in Australia, where he is working on a film, after they felt tired and achy with slight fevers.
Image for representation. (AP Photo/Rafiq Maqbool)
India stepped up efforts to contain the novel coronavirus after a 76-year-old man, who died two days ago in Karnataka while being treated for suspected coronavirus, became the country’s first COVID-19 fatality after his samples taken earlier confirmed the infection.
Karnataka Health Minister B Sriramulu in a tweet said the necessary contact tracing, isolation and other measures as per protocol were being taken on a day the number of positive cases across the country soared to 74.
The Union Health Ministry said 14 fresh cases have been reported from several states, including nine from Maharashtra.
Over 1, 20,000 people have been infected while 4,720 have died due to the novel coronavirus that has brought the global economy on its knees, hit trade and tourism and also put pressure on the health infrastructure.
In Canada, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's wife has tested positive for the new coronavirus.
Trudeau's office said Thursday night that Sophie Grégoire Trudeau is feeling well and will remain in isolation.
"The Prime Minister is in good health with no symptoms. As a precautionary measure and following the advice of doctors, he will be in isolation for a planned period of 14 days," the statement said.
His office said the doctor's advice to the prime minister is to continue daily activities while self-monitoring, given that he is exhibiting no symptoms himself.
He is spending the day in briefings, phone calls, and virtual meetings from home, including speaking with other world leaders and joining a special Cabinet committee discussion on the new coronavirus. Trudeau spoke with U.S. President Donald Trump and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson.
Trudeau cancelled an in-person meeting with Canada's provincial premiers.