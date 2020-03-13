Coronavirus Outbreak LIVE Updates: Delhi Govt Says No to IPL Matches in Capital; JNU Suspends Lectures, Exams

Image for representation. (AP Photo/Rafiq Maqbool)



India stepped up efforts to contain the novel coronavirus after a 76-year-old man, who died two days ago in Karnataka while being treated for suspected coronavirus, became the country’s first COVID-19 fatality after his samples taken earlier confirmed the infection.



Karnataka Health Minister B Sriramulu in a tweet said the necessary contact tracing, isolation and other measures as per protocol were being taken on a day the number of positive cases across the country soared to 74.



The Union Health Ministry said 14 fresh cases have been reported from several states, including nine from Maharashtra.



Over 1, 20,000 people have been infected while 4,720 have died due to the novel coronavirus that has brought the global economy on its knees, hit trade and tourism and also put pressure on the health infrastructure.



In Canada, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's wife has tested positive for the new coronavirus.



Trudeau's office said Thursday night that Sophie Grégoire Trudeau is feeling well and will remain in isolation.



"The Prime Minister is in good health with no symptoms. As a precautionary measure and following the advice of doctors, he will be in isolation for a planned period of 14 days," the statement said.



His office said the doctor's advice to the prime minister is to continue daily activities while self-monitoring, given that he is exhibiting no symptoms himself.



He is spending the day in briefings, phone calls, and virtual meetings from home, including speaking with other world leaders and joining a special Cabinet committee discussion on the new coronavirus. Trudeau spoke with U.S. President Donald Trump and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson.



Trudeau cancelled an in-person meeting with Canada's provincial premiers.