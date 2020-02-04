Coronavirus Outbreak LIVE: Kerala on 'War-footing' as 3rd Tests Positive, Airports, Seaports Monitored; State Calamity Declared

Event Highlights Japan Quarantines Cruise Ship

Calamity Declared in Kerala

Three Coronavirus Cases in Kerala

WHO Says Case Likely to Spike

Death Toll in China Touches 425



Hours after the confirmation of the third coronavirus case from the state, where over 2,000 people are under watch at houses and hospitals, Health Minister KK Shailaja said on the advise of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan it has been decided to declare the epidemic as a "state calamity". The move was to take all necessary steps to ensure that the outbreak is effectively controlled, she said. Meanwhile, suspected cases continues to be reported in other states. In Rajasthan, blood samples of four suspected coronavirus patients were sent to Jaipur's SMS Medical College for testing, while in Uttarakhand, a China-returned student was admitted to AIIMS, Rishikesh. A man has also been kept under watch in Maharashtra's Sangli district, taking the number of such people to six in the state.

Feb 4, 2020 7:46 am (IST) Japan Quarantines Cruise Ship | Japan has quarantined the cruise ship that was carrying 3,500 people and one of them tested positive for the novel Coronavirus. The passengers will be tested for the virus. Feb 4, 2020 7:41 am (IST) The health department has identified 82 people who had come in contact with the three positive patients. As many as 40 are from Thrissur and rest from other districts. "Some of them are in isolation, others are in home quarantine," said Shailaja. Feb 4, 2020 7:41 am (IST) Till date, a total of 2,239 people, who travelled from the novel coronavirus-affected countries, including China, have been identified and placed under surveillance in Kerala, it said. Of them, as many as 2,155 are under home quarantine and 84 admitted to isolation wards in hospitals. Feb 4, 2020 7:40 am (IST) A medical bulletin issued by the government said the health status of all the three students, who tested positive for the virus, was "satisfactory". Principal Health Secretary Rajan Khobragade said with the declaration of the situation in Kerala as a "calamity", the entire state machinery will gear up to face the situation and medical officers on leave would have to report for duty. Feb 4, 2020 7:39 am (IST) Three Coronavirus Cases in Kerala | The Kerala government on Monday declared the novel coronavirus epidemic as a "state calamity" after a third student tested positive for the infection in the state. Kerala Health Minister KK Shailaja said the government has declared the epidemic as a "state calamity", on the advise of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, in order to take all necessary steps to ensure that the outbreak is effectively controlled. Feb 4, 2020 7:37 am (IST) Scientists suspect the latest outbreak began at a seafood market in Wuhan where wild animals were on sale and in contact with people. Meanwhile, Japanese health officials said a passenger on a Japanese-operated cruise ship tested positive for the virus after leaving the vessel in Hong Kong on Jan. 25. The Diamond Princess returned to Yokohama carrying more than 3,000 passengers and crew after making port calls in Vietnam, Taiwan and Okinawa. Feb 4, 2020 7:35 am (IST) WHO Says Case Likely to Spike | The World Health Organization said the number of cases will keep growing because tests are pending on thousands of suspected cases. Chinese President Xi Jinping, presiding over a special meeting of the country's top Communist Party body for the second time since the crisis started, said "we have launched a people's war of prevention of the epidemic." Feb 4, 2020 7:30 am (IST) Countries Continue to Evacuate Citizens from China | Other countries are continuing evacuations and restricting the entry of Chinese or people who have recently traveled in the country. In the province at the epicenter of the outbreak, a specialized 1,000-bed hospital started treating patients and a second hospital with 1,500 beds is to open within days. Other countries continued evacuating citizens from hardest-hit Hubei province and restricted the entry of Chinese or people who recently traveled to the country. Feb 4, 2020 7:29 am (IST) Death Toll in China Touches 425 | The death toll in mainland China from the new type of virus has risen to 425, with the total number of cases now standing at 20,438, officials said Tuesday. The new figures come after the country opened a new hospital built in 10 days, infused cash into tumbling financial markets and further restricted people's movement in hopes of containing the rapidly spreading virus and its escalating impact. The latest figures are up from 361 deaths and 17,205 confirmed cases.

New Delhi: In this handout photo provided by Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), Indian nationals who were airlifted from coronavirus-hit Hubei province of China's Wuhan, undergo tests inside a quarantine facility set by up ITBP, at Chhawla area of New Delhi, Monday, Feb. 3, 2020. As many as 647 Indians have been evacuated through two special Air India flights amid reports of more than 300 people being killed due to the virus in China. (PTI Photo)



Meanwhile in China, the National Health Commission, in its daily update, said there had been 64 new deaths from the virus — all in hardest-hit Hubei province, bringing the national toll to 425.



The government in Beijing nevertheless hit out at the United States for sparking "panic" with its response to the coronavirus, including a ban on foreigners who have recently been to China.



The virus has so far spread to more than 20 countries, and several other nations have instituted tough travel rules. The World Health Organization has declared the crisis a global health emergency, and the first death outside China was confirmed in the Philippines on Sunday.



As it races to try to contain the spread of the virus, China's elite Politburo Standing Committee called for improvements to the "national emergency management system" following "shortcoming and difficulties exposed in the response to the epidemic," according to the official Xinhua news agency.



"It is necessary to strengthen market supervision, resolutely ban and severely crack down on illegal wildlife markets and trade," the Politburo said in a meeting on Monday, Xinhua reported.



The government also said it "urgently" needed protective medical equipment such as surgical masks, protective suits, and safety goggles as it battles to control the outbreak.



Authorities in provinces that are home to more than 300 million people -- including Guangdong, the country's most populous in south China with 113 million people — have ordered everyone to wear masks in public.



But factories capable of producing around 20 million masks a day are only operating at 60-70 percent of capacity, industry department spokesman Tian Yulong said, adding that supply and demand remained in "tight equilibrium" as a result of the Lunar New Year break.



Tian said authorities were taking steps to bring in masks from Europe, Japan and the United States, while the foreign ministry said countries including South Korea, Japan, Kazakhstan and Hungary had donated medical supplies.