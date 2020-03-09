Coronavirus Outbreak LIVE Updates: 43 Infected in India; Oil Crash Adds to Panic as Global Equity Markets Slump

Coronavirus Outbreak LIVE Updates: The number of coronavirus cases in India rose to 43 as four more cases were reported from UP, Jammu and Kashmir, Delhi and Kerala each, the Health Ministry said. "We request all international passengers to share their details and travel history at the airport. We cannot contain this virus without your help and support," it added.
Schools were shut in several states across the country, including primary schools in the Capital, as the number of cases due to the novel coronavirus rose to 39 in India. As part of efforts to contain the spread of the infection, three people who returned from coronavirus-affected regions in the past nine day were yesterday quarantined for suspected exposure in Indore in Madhya Pradesh. Assam, too, quarantined at least 400 people after they came in contact with an American tourist who tested positive for the virus in Bhutan after travelling through the state recently.
Mar 9, 2020 1:35 pm (IST)
Delhi CM, Gov Meet Harsh Vardhan | Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan and Delhi governor Anik Baijal are currently conducting a meeting on the response towards coronavirus, even as another positive case was confirmed from Delhi.
Mar 9, 2020 1:29 pm (IST)
Global Share Markets Plunge | Global share markets plunged on Monday as panicked investors fled to the safety of bonds and the yen to hedge the economic trauma of the coronavirus, while oil plunged more than 30% after Saudi Arabia opened the taps in a price war with Russia. Saudi Arabia had stunned markets with plans to raise its production significantly after the collapse of OPEC's supply cut agreement with Russia, a grab for market share reminiscent of a drive in 2014 that sent prices down by about two thirds, reports Reuters.
Mar 9, 2020 1:26 pm (IST)
Sensex Falls Over 2,200 Points | Equity benchmark Sensex plummeted over 2,269 points in mid-session on Monday led by deepening rout in global markets amid volatility due to rapidly-spreading coronavirus and free falling oil prices. Global oil benchmark Brent crude futures plunged nearly 30 per cent to $32.11 per barrel after top exporter Saudi Arabia launched a price war in response to a failure by leading producers to strike a deal to support energy markets. (Image: Reuters)
Mar 9, 2020 1:20 pm (IST)
Which Masks Are Most Effective?But if someone is choosing to wear a mask, they should know that the n95 masks are most effective against the virus, which is transmitted through droplets of an infected person; smaller than 0.1mm across. N-95 masks, when fitted correctly can protect the wear by 95%. Surgical masks can also be used, but these should be discarded after proper use and should be fitted correctly as well.
Mar 9, 2020 1:16 pm (IST)
Which Masks Are Most Effective? As the novel coronavirus, or as WHO terms it — COVID-19, spreads across the world, people are trying to take all precautions to protect themselves against the virus. In India as well, people are thronging to buy masks, however its a myth everyone needs to wear a mask. One should only wear a mask if they are displaying symptoms of the virus; are caring for someone who is sick or is displaying symptoms too. US Surgeon General Jerome Adams has even warned that masks could actually increase the risk of infection if they aren't worn properly.
Mar 9, 2020 1:08 pm (IST)
Cleaning at Delhi Airport | The coronavirus epidemic has spread across the world, and even India has confirmed 43 confirmed cases. Airports across the country are involved in screening passengers from countries where coronavirus has spread the most. Even at the Delhi International Airport cleaning is taking place to contain the spread of COVID-19.
Delhi Airport statement: The Airport is taking precautions to stay safe and keep #Coronavirus away from our doorstep. Now is the time to prepare for COVID-19. Simple precautions and planning can make a big difference. pic.twitter.com/aAPrZvFZ7g
Jaishankar Meets Parents of Kashmir Students Stranded in Iran | External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar interacted with parents of 300 students from Kashmir, who are stranded in Iran. He assured parents that all students would be brought back but only after pilgrims from Kargil return from Iran.
Mar 9, 2020 12:29 pm (IST)
Japan's Economy Shrinks, Risk of Recession | Japan's economy shrank more than initially estimated in the fourth quarter — by the most since the 2014 sales tax hike — exacerbating economic fears at a time when the impact of the coronavirus outbreak is increasing recession risks. A spike in the yen and drop in Tokyo stocks — against a backdrop of oil price cuts that are playing havoc with financial markets — add to woes for an economy which is contending with an October sales tax hike to 10% from 8%, as well as slumping tourism and supply chain disruption caused by the health crisis, reports Reuters.
Mar 9, 2020 12:01 pm (IST)
Two Schools in Australia Shut | Two schools in the Australian city of Sydney closed on Monday after three students tested positive for the coronavirus, taking Australia's tally of cases to more than 80 as the government prepares a fiscal stimulus to ward off recession. Australia has seen a worrying increase in coronavirus cases in the past couple of days, though Chief Medical Officer Brendan Murphy said the majority were travellers who caught the virus abroad, with only one instance of community transmission.
Mar 9, 2020 11:36 am (IST)
Life in an Epidemic | A chef wearing a face mask conducts a cooking lesson through a live-streaming session inside a restaurant at a shopping complex, as the country is hit by an outbreak of the novel coronavirus in Tianjin, China. (Reuters)
Mar 9, 2020 11:18 am (IST)
Coronavirus Treatments, Cure | The novel coronavirus, which has infected more than 110,041, and killed more than 3,800 worldwide, is making world governments to try and develop proper cures for it. India is treating the virus symptomatically. This means, that just like other virus-caused diseases — such as Dengue — coronavirus is being treated by attempting to rid the patient's body from the disease's symptoms. However, China is also using other measures like using the antibodies from the blood of those cured to treat the ill.
Mar 9, 2020 11:02 am (IST)
Another Infected in Pakistan | A 50-year-old man has been tested positive for the deadly coronavirus in Pakistan, taking the total number of the COVID-19 infections in the country to seven. The new case was found in Karachi on Sunday. This is the seventh case for the country. However, one person has already recovered and since been discharged and another one is ready to be discharged.
239/ A patient from Karachi, tested #COVIDー19 positive today. All contacts are quarantined. This is 7th case in 🇵🇰 though 1 has already recovered & discharged & another one is ready to be discharged. If we all act responsibly we can avoid corona virus outbreak in Pakistan.
From No Symptoms to Death in Hours: US Nursing Home | A NY Times report stated that a nursing home in Washington — which has been handling many coronavirus cases — had witnessed some residents go from no symptoms to death in a few hours. Tim Killian, a spokesman for the Life Care Center of Kirkland, said its medical staff had found coronavirus to be troubling, volatile and unpredictable. “It was surprising and shocking to us that we have seen that level of escalation from symptoms to death,” Killian said.
One Infected in Jammu and Kashmir | A 63-year-old woman has tested positive for coronavirus here, making her the first confirmed case in Jammu and Kashmir, officials said on Monday. The woman, who had a travel history to Iran, was among two patients who were declared "high viral load cases" by the administration on the weekend. They are undergoing treatment at the isolation ward of the Government Medical College (GMC) hospital and are in a stable condition.
Mar 9, 2020 10:46 am (IST)
4 Results Awaited in Chhattisgarh | Thirty two of 36 samples have tested negative for coronavirus in Chhattisgarh, while four results are awaited, said an official. The samples are being tested at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) at Raipur.
Mar 9, 2020 10:44 am (IST)
Grand Princess Passengers to be Sent to Various Isolation Sites | The ocean liner barred from returning to port in San Francisco due to a coronavirus outbreak on board will dock briefly at a nearby terminal in Oakland, where passengers will be unloaded and sent on to medical and quarantine sites elsewhere, officials said on Sunday. The cruise ship Grand Princess, whose guests have been largely confined to their staterooms since Thursday, is due to arrive at the Port of Oakland on Monday to begin immediately disgorging its 2,400 passengers, California Governor Gavin Newsom said.
Mar 9, 2020 10:28 am (IST)
Shanghai Disneyland to Resume Limited Operations | Walt Disney Co's Shanghai Disneyland said on Monday it will resume a limited number of resort operations as the first step of a phased reopening, although the main theme park will remain shut amid worries about the coronavirus outbreak. Some shopping, dining, and recreational activities will reopen in Disneytown, Wishing Star Park and Shanghai Disneyland Hotel with limited capacity and reduced hours of operation. All guests will be required to have their temperature taken on arrival and to wear a mask for the duration of their visit. (Image: Reuters)
Mar 9, 2020 10:16 am (IST)
TN Health Min Says 2 Tests Negative | Tamil Nadu Health Minister C Vijayabaskar has said that two samples sent for suspected coronavirus have come out as negative.
#Corona Update: this comes as a good news, two samples for #COVIDー19 tested negative, the 15Y boy who arrived from TX,USA & the spouse of the corona patient who is undergoing treatment at the #RGGH,Chennai.#TNHealth continues monitoring. @MoHFW_INDIA#CVB
Japan May Alter Law to Allow PM to Declare Emergency | Japan is set this week to revise a law allowing Prime Minister Shinzo Abe to declare a formal state of emergency over the coronavirus, if needed, as Abe faces persistent criticism for his handling of the outbreak ahead of the Tokyo Olympic Games, reports Reuters. In perhaps his biggest test since returning to office in 2012, Japan's longest-serving premier has come under fire for what critics have called an initial lack of leadership, followed by abrupt steps like school closures that left parents and employers scrambling.
Mar 9, 2020 10:09 am (IST)
Qatar Bans Travellers from India | Qatar has placed a temporary ban on travellers from 14 countries — China, Egypt, India, Iran, Iraq, Lebanon, Bangladesh, Nepal, Pakistan, Philippines, South Korea, Sri Lanka, Syria and Thailand. This has been done to prevent the spread of coronavirus, the government announced. On Sunday, five people from Kerala tested positive for COVID-19, taking the total toll to 40.
Mar 9, 2020 10:03 am (IST)
One Suspected Case in Meghalaya | One person in Shillong, Meghalaya is suspected to have COVID-19. The novel coronavirus, which originated in the Hubei province of China, has infected 40 people in India till now, the latest case being a three-year-old in Kerala.
Mar 9, 2020 9:39 am (IST)
No Handshakes in US Churches | Churches across the United States are advising parishioners to avoid direct contact with fellow members as a warning against spreading the coronavirus, reports Reuters. Reverend Jeffery Ott, pastor of Our Lady of Lourdes, said that the biggest change on Sunday was omitting the ceremonial sharing of wine in the common cup, or chalice, during the Holy Communion service, as well as receiving the wafer or bread in the hand only, not the mouth. (Image: Reuters/Christopher Aluka Berry)
Mar 9, 2020 9:31 am (IST)
Child in Kerala Gets Infected, Case Rises to 40 | Another coronavirus case has been confirmed in India, as a three-year-old tested positive for coronavirus in Kerala. The child has travel history to Italy; having returned from the country on March 7. The child has been kept in isolation ward at the Ernakulam Medical College.
Mar 9, 2020 9:15 am (IST)
Britain Sets Up Team to Tackle Fake News | The British government said on Monday it had set up a team to tackle "interference and disinformation" around the spread of coronavirus, Reuters reports. Britain has so far confirmed 273 cases of the virus and three deaths. Prime Minister Boris Johnson is chairing a meeting of the government's emergency committee on Monday to discuss possible measures to try to delay the spread.
Mar 9, 2020 9:10 am (IST)
Life in an Epidemic | A tourist wears protective mask as a means of prevention against the coronavirus at the Great Pyramids of Giza, on the outskirts of Cairo, Egypt. (Reuters/Mohamed Abd El Ghany)
Mar 9, 2020 8:02 am (IST)
Modi's Visit to Bangladesh May be Cancelled | Bangladesh has postponed the centenary celebration of its founder Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, which Prime Minister Narendra Modi was expected to attend on March 17. This has been done due to the recent coronavirus cases that were confirmed in the country. Modi had been invited to attend the event by his Bangladeshi counterpart Sheikh Hasina.
Qatar Working Closely With Indian Authorities | Qatar Airways on Sunday said it is working closely with Indian health authorities after some people who had travelled on one of its flights to Kochi tested positive for coronavirus infection. Five more people from Kerala, including three with recent travel history to Italy, they had taken a Qatar Airways flight (QR 126) from Venice to Doha and later boarded the flight (QR 154) from Doha to Kochi. They arrived in Kochi on March 1.
Mar 9, 2020 7:48 am (IST)
US Cases Cross 500, Trump Praises Response | The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in US soared past 500 Sunday, including two further deaths, as President Donald Trump defended his administration's "perfectly coordinated" response to the epidemic. Some 30 US states have been hit by the novel coronavirus, with Oregon the latest to declare an emergency, and 60 million people in California and New York under crisis measures, reports AFP. Despite the huge number of cases, Trump chastised "fake media" for trying to make US look bad.
We have a perfectly coordinated and fine tuned plan at the White House for our attack on CoronaVirus. We moved VERY early to close borders to certain areas, which was a Godsend. V.P. is doing a great job. The Fake News Media is doing everything possible to make us look bad. Sad!
Pathanamthitta, Kerala Declares Holidays for all Educational Institutions | After five people from the same family tested positive for coronavirus here; the Pathanamthitta District declared three days of holiday for all educational institutions in the district. However, state board Class 10 examination will be held as per schedule.
Mar 9, 2020 7:34 am (IST)
Life in an Epidemic | A man wears his face mask on his chin while he plays the saxophone at a park in Shanghai, China. (Reuters/Aly Song)
In Maharashtra, as many as 245 people were admitted to isolation wards in hospitals since January for possible exposure to the coronavirus and 229 of them tested negative for the infection, the state health department said. Two foreign nationals were quarantined in Goa Medical College and Hospital for suspected exposure to the novel coronavirus, a senior state health department official said on Saturday.
While India tries to contain the infection, US President Donald Trump has come under criticism for trying to defend his administration’s "perfectly coordinated" response to the epidemic.
The number of confirmed US coronavirus cases soared past 500 yesterday. The surge came as medics headed to a cruise ship off the California coast to prepare passengers for landfall, and Senator Ted Cruz went into self-quarantine after shaking hands with an infected person.
Some 30 US states have been hit by the novel coronavirus, with Oregon the latest to declare an emergency, and 60 million people in California and New York under crisis measures.
Two more deaths linked to a virus-hit care home near Seattle were reported Sunday, bringing the nationwide toll to at least 21.
In an early-morning tweet, Trump, who has been accused of peddling misinformation on the outbreak, blamed the media for trying to make his government "look bad."
"We have a perfectly coordinated and fine tuned plan at the White House for our attack on CoronaVirus," he tweeted.
"We moved VERY early to close borders to certain areas, which was a Godsend. V.P. is doing a great job. The Fake News Media is doing everything possible to make us look bad. Sad!"
But Larry Hogan, the Republican governor of Maryland, criticised Trump, telling NBC the president "hasn't communicated the way I would, and the way I might like him to”.