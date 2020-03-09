Coronavirus Outbreak LIVE Updates: 43 Infected in India; Oil Crash Adds to Panic as Global Equity Markets Slump

Representative Image.



In Maharashtra, as many as 245 people were admitted to isolation wards in hospitals since January for possible exposure to the coronavirus and 229 of them tested negative for the infection, the state health department said. Two foreign nationals were quarantined in Goa Medical College and Hospital for suspected exposure to the novel coronavirus, a senior state health department official said on Saturday.



While India tries to contain the infection, US President Donald Trump has come under criticism for trying to defend his administration’s "perfectly coordinated" response to the epidemic.



The number of confirmed US coronavirus cases soared past 500 yesterday. The surge came as medics headed to a cruise ship off the California coast to prepare passengers for landfall, and Senator Ted Cruz went into self-quarantine after shaking hands with an infected person.



Some 30 US states have been hit by the novel coronavirus, with Oregon the latest to declare an emergency, and 60 million people in California and New York under crisis measures.



Two more deaths linked to a virus-hit care home near Seattle were reported Sunday, bringing the nationwide toll to at least 21.



In an early-morning tweet, Trump, who has been accused of peddling misinformation on the outbreak, blamed the media for trying to make his government "look bad."



"We have a perfectly coordinated and fine tuned plan at the White House for our attack on CoronaVirus," he tweeted.



"We moved VERY early to close borders to certain areas, which was a Godsend. V.P. is doing a great job. The Fake News Media is doing everything possible to make us look bad. Sad!"



But Larry Hogan, the Republican governor of Maryland, criticised Trump, telling NBC the president "hasn't communicated the way I would, and the way I might like him to”.

