Coronavirus Outbreak LIVE Updates: States on Alert as Citizens Abroad Return Home; Kerala Puts 5 in Isolation, Mumbai Reserves 88 Hotels

Coronavirus Outbreak LIVE Updates: As many as five people were taken into isolation ward of Aluva's district hospital after they were found to have symptoms of Covid-19. These people were among the 181 natives of Kerala who were brought back from Abu Dhabi last night. Meanwhile, Mumbai has made arrangements for citizens who are returning home after being stranded abroad for over a month post the lockdown. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has reserved 3,343 rooms in 88 hotels in Mumbai to quarantine Indians who will be brought back in seven flights.
In Gujarat, Cadila Pharmaceuticals, one of the largest privately held pharma companies in the country, shut down its formulations manufacturing plant in Ahmedabad on Thursday after more than two dozen of its employees tested positive for the new coronavirus.
May 8, 2020 8:35 am (IST)
South Korea Confirms 12 Fresh Coronavirus Cases | South Korea has reported 12 fresh cases of the new coronavirus, its first increase above 10 in five days, as officials continue to call for vigilance to maintain hard-won gains against the outbreak. Figures by the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released today brought national totals to 10,822 cases and 256 virus-related fatalities. Three of the new cases were detected in the hardest-hit city of Daegu, where more than 6,800 people have been sickened. Three other cases were found among passengers screened at airports.
May 8, 2020 8:33 am (IST)
Restrictions Cause Headache for Healthcare Workers Amid Pandemic | After Gaziabad RWAs asked healthcare staff who are working in Delhi hospitals to not come back home and find temporary arrangements in the national capital, AIIMS RDA wrote to the home minister regarding the contentious notice. He raised issues of difficulty faced by doctor and healthcare staff regarding transportation and accommodations. Delhi's Safdarjung hospital says 35% of their staff living in NCR unable to reach Hospital due to the sealed borders and is putting other staff under huge pressure.
May 8, 2020 8:29 am (IST)
North Korea's Kim Praises Xi for Covid-19 Outbreak Gains | North Korea says leader Kim Jong Un sent a personal message to Chinese President Xi Jinping praising what he described as China's success in getting its coronavirus epidemic under control. The report by North Korea’s state media today came amid outside observations that the pandemic is taking a toll on an economy already crippled by decades of policy failures and US-led international sanctions over its nuclear weapons program.
May 8, 2020 8:22 am (IST)
Flight from Dhaka to Srinagar to Take Off Today | The first flight from Dhaka,Bangladesh to Srinagar with 167 passengers will leave at 11 am today along with medical students from Jammu and Kashmir as part of the Indian government's Vande Bharat Mission.
China Reports One New Coronavirus Case, 16 Asymptomatic Patients | China reported one new coronavirus case today and 16 additional positive tests for people not showing symptoms.No new deaths were reported. There are 260 people who remain hospitalized because of the virus and 890 under isolation as suspected cases or after testing positive without showing symptoms. China has reported a total of 4,633 deaths among 82,886 cases.
May 8, 2020 8:13 am (IST)
Oil Gains on Hopes that Easing of Coronavirus Curbs Will Trigger Demand Boost | Oil prices rose today as more countries began easing lockdowns set in place to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus, giving hope that demand for fuels will pick up after the economic devastation caused by the pandemic. Brent crude was up 47 cents, or 1.5%, at $29.33 a barrel by 0121 GMT, having fallen nearly 1% on Thursday. US oil gained 48 cents, or 1.5%, to $24.03 a barrel, after a decline of nearly 2% in the previous session.
May 8, 2020 8:09 am (IST)
Pandemic Sets Japan on Course for Deep Recession | Japan's household spending plunged in March and service-sector activity shrank at a record pace in April, reinforcing expectations that the coronavirus pandemic is tipping the world's third-largest economy into deep recession. Overtime pay - a barometer of strength in corporate activity - also plunged at a record pace in March, data showed, a sign companies were hit by shrinking business even before the government announced a state of emergency in early April, reported Reuters.
May 8, 2020 8:07 am (IST)
Coronavirus Could Kill Up to 190,000 in Africa, Warns WHO | The novel coronavirus could kill as many as 190,000 people in Africa during the first year of the pandemic if containment measures fail, the World Health Organization warned on Thursday. “While Covid-19 likely won’t spread as exponentially in Africa as it has elsewhere in the world, it likely will smoulder in transmission hotspots,” Dr. Matshidiso Moeti, the WHO Regional Director for Africa, said in a statement.
The major cruise lines are accused of failing to do enough to get their staff home, ostensibly to save money on pricey charter flights - a claim the companies deny.
May 8, 2020 8:03 am (IST)
UN Appeals for $6.7 Billion to Fight Virus in Poor Countries | The United Nations called on governments, companies and billionaires on Thursday to contribute to a $6.7 billion fund for immediate needs in fighting the coronavirus pandemic in vulnerable countries, warning that a failure to help could lead to a "hunger pandemic", famine, riots and more conflict. UN humanitarian chief Mark Lowcock said the UN's initial $2 billion appeal unveiled on March 25 was being increased because there is already evidence of incomes plummeting and jobs disappearing, food supplies falling and prices soaring, and children missing vaccinations and meals.
May 8, 2020 7:54 am (IST)
India's Cadila Pharma Shuts Plant After Dozens of Coronavirus Cases | Cadila Pharmaceuticals, one of the largest privately held pharma companies in India, shut down its formulations manufacturing plant in Ahmedabad on Thursday after more than two dozen of its employees tested positive for the new coronavirus. A senior government official said that five employees had tested positive for Covid-19 six days back, while 21 others tested positive this week. "We had collected samples of 30 employees of Cadila on May 5, and 21 of the samples returned positive a day later," said Arun Mahesh Babu, the District Development Officer of Ahmedabad.
May 8, 2020 7:45 am (IST)
Britain Heading for a Limited Easing of Lockdown Next Week | Prime Minister Boris Johnson will announce a very limited easing of Britain's coronavirus lockdown next week, adopting a cautious approach to try to ensure there is no second peak of infections that could further hurt the economy. Johnson is due to announce the next steps in Britain's battle to tackle the novel coronavirus on Sunday following a review by ministers of the current measures that have all but shut the economy and kept millions at home.
May 8, 2020 7:43 am (IST)
What You Need to Know | The coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms for most people, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially the elderly and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia and death. However, the vast majority of people recover. (Image: News18 Creative)
May 8, 2020 7:36 am (IST)
Noida Market Sees Huge Crowd Amid Lockdown | Social distancing norms were flouted at the vegetable market in Noida Sector 88 after huge crowd were seen making purchases, earlier tonight. Secretary of the market committee told ANI, "We'll issue 100-150 passes from tomorrow,only those cart pullers will be allowed entry into the market," adding that they've distributed 5,000-6,000 masks and hand gloves as preventive measures.
BMC Books Rooms in 88 Hotels in Mumbai to Quarantine Returnee Nationals | BMC officials made reservations for 3,343 rooms in 88 hotels in Mumbai to quarantine Indian nationals who would be brought back from other countries to the city. Around 1,900 stranded Indians will be brought back to the city by seven flights.
May 8, 2020 7:31 am (IST)
15 Migrants Run Over by Goods Train in Aurangabad | Fifteen migrant workers who were sleeping on the Aurangabad Jalna railway track died after they were run over by a train today. The workers, who were walking to Bhusawal from Jalna, were returning to Madhya Pradesh, an official at the Karmad police station told PTI. They had been walking along the rail tracks and slept on the rail tracks due to exhaustion, he said. They were mowed down by the train at 5.15 am, the official added.
May 8, 2020 7:26 am (IST)
Odisha Confirms 26 More Coronavirus Cases | Health officials today confirmed 26 more coronavirus cases, taking the total tally to 244 in the state.
May 8, 2020 7:22 am (IST)
Five Abu Dhabi Returnees Isolated After Showing Covid-19 Symptoms | Out of the 181 Indian nationals, who were extradited from Abu Dhabi last night, five people were taken to the isolation ward of a district hospital in Aluva after they showed symptoms of Covid-19 during thermal screening, reports ANI. The first Air India Express flight IX 452, carrying Indian citizens from Abu Dhabi in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) landed at the Cochin International Airport at 10.09 pm as India launched its biggest repatriation exercise to bring back its nationals stranded abroad amid the international travel lockdown over the coronavirus pandemic.
May 8, 2020 7:17 am (IST)
Brazil Risks 'Economic Collapse' Over Coronavirus Lockdown: Minister | Brazil could face "economic collapse" in a month's time due to stay-at-home measures to stem the coronavirus outbreak, with food shortages and "social disorder," warned Economy Minister Paulo Guedes.
May 8, 2020 7:16 am (IST)
US Coronavirus Deaths Rise by 2,448 in 24 Hours | US records 2,448 coronavirus deaths in the past 24 hours, bringing the total toll to 75,543, according to Johns Hopkins University tracker. The US - hardest hit by the pandemic in terms of the number of fatalities - has now confirmed a total of 1,254,750 cases.
May 8, 2020 7:14 am (IST)
J&K Govt Scales up Covid-19 Testing Facilities | The Jammu and Kashmir administration has scaled up sampling and testing facilities, with over 3,000 samples and 1.000 tests on a daily basis, an official spokesperson said. The administration has taken a combination of containment and mitigation measures to slow the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic by carrying out contact tracing, limiting travel and quarantining citizens.
May 8, 2020 7:13 am (IST)
China Either Made a Terrible Mistake or Was Incompetent: Trump | The spread of the coronavirus across the globe from China was either a terrible mistake on the part of the Chinese or probably it was incompetence, US President Donald Trump said on Thursday. "It (coronavirus) could have been stopped at the point. It could have been stopped right at the source. It would have been easy to do, but something happened. Something happened," he told reporters in the Oval Office of the White House.
May 8, 2020 7:10 am (IST)
Trump Says Will be Tested for Coronavirus daily | After his military aide tested positive for coronavirus, US President Donald Trump on Thursday said he would undergo the COVID-19 test every day. A military aide of Trump, whom officials described as a personal vale, tested positive for coronavirus. The president said he had very little contact with him. "I have had very little contact, personal contact, with this gentleman. I know who he is. Good person. But I have had very little contact. (Vice President) Mike (Pence) has had very little contact with him. But Mike was tested and I was tested. We were both tested," Trump told reporters in the Oval Office of the White House.
May 8, 2020 7:07 am (IST)
Italy Nearing 30,000 Confirmed Covid-19 Deaths | Italy's confirmed coronavirus death toll is nearing 30,000. The health ministry says there were 274 deaths in the 24-hour period ending Thursday evening, raising to 29,958 the number of people who have died with diagnosed Covid-19 infections.
May 8, 2020 7:06 am (IST)
Coronavirus Found in Patients' Semen: Chinese Study | The virus that causes Covid-19 can be found in semen, Chinese researchers report in a small study that doesn't address whether sexual transmission is possible. Doctors detected the virus in semen from six of 38 men hospitalized with laboratory-confirmed COVID-19. Four were still very sick with the disease while two were recovering. The report from Shangqiu Municipal Hospital in China was published Thursday in JAMA Network Open.
Healthcare workers enter a resedential area to conduct swab tests in Mumbai. REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas
A senior government official said late on Thursday that five employees had tested positive for COVID-19 six days back, while 21 others tested positive this week.
"We had collected samples of 30 employees of Cadila on May 5, and 21 of the samples returned positive a day later," said Arun Mahesh Babu, the District Development Officer of Ahmedabad.
He added the plant was ordered to be shut down on Thursday, 95 employees had been quarantined and sanitization work at the site had begun.
The incident comes just days after India began to ease some of its lockdown restrictions aimed at preventing the spread of the new coronavirus. Ahmedabad, however, is one of the more badly affected cities in India and has moved to tighten restrictions this week.
In a statement, Cadila Pharmaceuticals said, "Recently, 26 of our employees from our Dholka manufacturing facility tested positive for COVID-19. Following this, we have closed our operations on our own."
The company also said it is cooperating with the local administration to ensure the safety and security of its facility and surroundings.
Besides Dholka, Cadila Pharmaceuticals has manufacturing facilities in other parts of India and in Ethiopia. The company is a major producer of active pharmaceutical ingredients (API) - the key ingredients used in making a drug.