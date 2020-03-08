Coronavirus Outbreak LIVE Updates: 5 New Cases in Kerala, Says Health Minister as India Count Rises to 39; Virus Dampens Holi Spirit Across Delhi-NCR

Event Highlights 4 Dead in China Hotel Collapse

Life in an Epidemic: Activities Around the Globe

Maldives Confirms First 2 Cases



Meanwhile, Egypt confirmed 33 new cases of coronavirus on Saturday on a River Nile cruise ship. None of the new cases were showing symptoms of the virus, Health Minister Hala Zayed told reporters. Of 12 suspected cases among the crew, 11 tested negative, she said, but would nevertheless be quarantined for two weeks.

Read More Coronavirus Outbreak LIVE Updates: Five more people have tested positive for coronavirus in Kerala, taking the number of infected people across the country to 39. State health minister KK Shylaja said three of the five have a travel history from Italy and the other two are their relatives who came in touch with them.Meanwhile, Egypt confirmed 33 new cases of coronavirus on Saturday on a River Nile cruise ship. None of the new cases were showing symptoms of the virus, Health Minister Hala Zayed told reporters. Of 12 suspected cases among the crew, 11 tested negative, she said, but would nevertheless be quarantined for two weeks. Mar 8, 2020 11:14 am (IST) Five Infected in Kerala are from Same Family | The five people who have tested positive for coronavirus in Kerala today are from the same family. Residents of the Pathanamthitta district of Kerala, the three original patients have travel history of Italy. The trio which consisted of a couple and their child, later infected two more relatives after coming into contact with them. The Kerala government is now attempting to trace all the people that have come into contact with these people. Their flight details have been made public so that anyone on these can contact the authorities for assistance — they were travelling on Qatar Airways Flight 126; Venice to Doha. From Doha to Kochi, they took Flight 514 and reached Kochi, Kerala, at 8.20 am. Mar 8, 2020 10:43 am (IST) 5 Infected in Kerala, India Cases Rise to 39 | Five people in Kerala have now tested positive for coronavirus, said Kerala health Minister K K Shylaja. Three of them have travel history from Italy. The other two are their close relatives who came in contact with them. Earlier, 3 people had been infected in Kerala who have since been treated and discharged. Mar 8, 2020 10:40 am (IST) RWAs in Delhi, Noida Cancel Holi Events | Various Resident Welfare Associations Across Delhi and NCR are cancelling society Holi celebrations, as the number of coronavirus cases rise in India, with three residents of Delhi also infected. (Representative image: Reuters) Mar 8, 2020 10:31 am (IST) No, Coronavirus Does Not Spread Through Chicken | There is no scientific evidence to show that coronavirus spreads through eating chicken, mutton and seafood, FSSAI chief G S G Ayyangar said on Thursday and asserted that the virus would not survive in higher temperature. "There is a misconception that coronavirus will spread through chicken, mutton and seafood. "I am a scientist, I will not buy this argument," Ayyangar said. Mar 8, 2020 10:22 am (IST) Rationing Policy for Face Masks in South Korea | The number of new coronavirus cases in South Korea rose again on Sunday, albeit at a slightly lower rate than previous days, as officials called for the public to cooperate in new rationing policies for face masks. The Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported 93 new coronavirus cases from late Saturday, for a total of 7,134 in the country. Facing shortages of face masks, the government starting on Monday will impose a rationing system to limit the number of masks each person can buy each week. Mar 8, 2020 10:11 am (IST) Worker at 7-Eleven in Japan Gets Infected | A worker at Japan's 7-Eleven convenience store chain in Yamanashi prefecture, west of Tokyo, has contracted the new coronavirus, the company said on Sunday, reported Reuters. Seven-Eleven, a unit of Japanese retail group Seven & i Holdings said it temporarily closed the store for cleaning and disinfection after the case was confirmed on Saturday and implemented various safety policies for its shops nationwide, including the wearing of masks. Mar 8, 2020 10:06 am (IST) Coronavirus in Not Mutating Into Deadly Strains | A report by Guardian attempts to shed light on the various myths surrounding the coronavirus outbreak. For the past few days, people have been debating whether coronavirus is evolving into more deadly strains after a Chinese study revealed that it has two strains. However, all viruses have mutations over time. The 'success' of such strains is dependent on natural selection and how quickly they replicate in the human body. "This doesn’t necessarily mean most dangerous for people though, as viruses that kill people rapidly or make them so sick that they are incapacitated may be less likely to be transmitted," the report said. (Reuters/ Nexu Science Communications) Mar 8, 2020 9:52 am (IST) 6 Cases in Peru Confirmed | Six people in Peru have now been infected due to coronavirus, said the country's health ministry, reports CNN. ​Four of these cases are family members or a close friend of Peru's 'case zero' who is an imported case, the report stated. Mar 8, 2020 9:43 am (IST) 4 Dead in China Hotel Collapse | Four people have died in the collapse of a hotel in the Chinese city of Quanzhou, the Ministry of Emergency Management said on Sunday, after state media said the place was being used to quarantine individuals under observation for the coronavirus. As of 10.30 am Beijing time on Sunday, authorities had retrieved 42 individuals from the site of the collapse, the ministry said. Mar 8, 2020 9:13 am (IST) Life in an Epidemic | Staff members wearing masks work at a cafe of the French bakery Comptoirs de France in Beijing as the country is hit by an outbreak of the novel coronavirus. (Reuters/Thomas Peter) Mar 8, 2020 8:53 am (IST) WHO Issues Statement as Cases Cross 1 Lakh | China and other countries are demonstrating that spread of the virus can be slowed and impact reduced through the use of universally applicable actions, said the World Health Organisation (WHO) as the number of people who have tested positive for the disease worldwide crossed one lakh. As of today’s reports, global number of #COVID19 confirmed cases has surpassed 100K.

WHO reminds all countries & communities that the spread of this #coronavirus can be significantly slowed or even reversed through robust containment & control activities https://t.co/7jTx7fJyIw pic.twitter.com/fLxLDOtxCH — World Health Organization (WHO) (@WHO) March 7, 2020 Mar 8, 2020 8:37 am (IST) 19 Still Trapped After Quarantine Hotel in China Collapses | Rescuers are searching for 19 people who remain trapped in rubble following the collapse of a hotel used as a coronavirus quarantine facility in eastern China on Saturday, state media reported. A total of 48 people have been rescued out of the 67 initially trapped when the building first crumbled, state broadcaster CCTV said Sunday. (Image: Reuters) Mar 8, 2020 8:06 am (IST) Here's Where You Can Track Global Virus Cases, Deaths | A unique tracker by John Hopkins University displays all countries where coronavirus has spread to. It also displays the number of deaths that have occured around the globe due to COVID-19. As of now, more than 1 lakh people have been infected due to coronavirus, while around 3,500 have died. (Image: John Hopkins Uni) Mar 8, 2020 7:58 am (IST) US Toll Reaches 19, New York Declares Emergency | Two more people succumbed to novel coronavirus in Washington state, officials said on Saturday, bringing the nationwide toll to 19, while the number of confirmed cases in New York rose to 89 and a cruise ship with infected passengers remained stranded outside San Francisco. More than half of all US states have reported cases. In New York, the number of confirmed cases rose by 13 on Saturday to a statewide total of 89 people. Governor Andrew Cuomo declared emergency in the state. Mar 8, 2020 7:48 am (IST) 33 New Cases on Egypt Cruise Ship | Egypt confirmed 33 new cases of coronavirus on Saturday on a River Nile cruise ship. None of the new cases were showing symptoms of the virus, Health Minister Hala Zayed told reporters. Of 12 suspected cases among the crew announced on Friday, 11 tested negative, she said, but would nevertheless be quarantined for two weeks. The ship arrived in the southern Egyptian city of Luxor on Thursday from Aswan, further upstream, and was towed to a position outside the city. Mar 8, 2020 7:42 am (IST) Person Who'd Attended Gathering With Trump Tests Positive | A person who attended a gathering of top US political conservatives including President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence has tested positive for the new coronavirus, officials said Saturday. The Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) is one of the country's largest annual gatherings of political conservatives, also featured several Cabinet members and top White House officials. Mar 8, 2020 7:19 am (IST) Maldives Confirms First 2 Cases | The Maldives on Saturday reported its first two confirmed cases of new coronavirus, and placed two of its island resorts under lockdown, as authorities conducted further tests to try to limit the spread of the disease. The two infected people are believed to have caught the disease from an Italian tourist who has returned to Italy and tested positive there.

Representative image. (Reuters)



The ship arrived in the southern Egyptian city of Luxor on Thursday from Aswan, further upstream, and was towed to a position outside the city and placed under quarantine, state media reported.



The first cases emerged after a Taiwanese-American woman who had been on the cruise tested positive for the coronavirus upon her return home.



In total, 171 people were on board the boat including 101 passengers and 70 crew, Zayed said. Of the 45 suspected cases from the boat announced over the past two days, 19 were foreign nationals.



Meanwhile, a person who attended a gathering of top US political conservatives — including President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence — has tested positive for the new coronavirus, officials said Saturday.



The Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) is one of the country's largest annual gatherings of political conservatives, attracting thousands, and in addition to Trump and Pence the February 26-29 event near Washington also featured several Cabinet members and top White House officials.



“The exposure occurred previous to the conference. A New Jersey hospital tested the person, and CDC confirmed the positive result," the event's organiser American Conservative Union tweeted, referring to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.



The individual is quarantined and under medical care in New Jersey.



“This attendee had no interaction with the President or the Vice President and never attended the events in the main hall,” the statement added.



The global death toll due to the virus has reached 3,586 with the number of those infected peaking over one lakh.