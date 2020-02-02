Coronavirus Outbreak LIVE: Kerala Confirms 2nd Case of Wuhan Virus; AI Flight Evacuates 323 Indians from China

LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English

Budget Highlights

  • Soya Protein
  • Soya Fibre Cheaper
  • Some Alcoholic Beverages Cheaper
  • Skimmed Milk Cheaper
  • Tuna Bait Cheaper
  • Agro-animal Based Products Cheaper
  • Raw Sugar Cheaper
  • Fuse, Chemicals, Plastics Cheaper
  • Purified Terepthalic Acid Cheaper
  • Lightweight-coated Paper Cheaper
  • Consumers Have to Shell More for Chemicals
  • Auto Parts to be More Expensive
  • Fans, Tableware Prices to Increase
  • Kitchenware Prices to Rise
  • Medical Equipment Costlier
  • Furniture to be More Expensive
  • Footwear Prices to Go Up
  • Cigarettes, tobacco products to cost more
  • Income Tax Slabs Revised
  • Sensex down 680 pts, Nifty by 200 pts
  • Nominal GDP Growth Pegged at 10%
  • Govt to Disinvest in LIC
  • Remaining Stakes in IDBI Bank to be Sold
  • A Tax Payer Charter in Statute
  • Insurance Cover Raised to Rs 5 Lakh
  • India to Host G20 Presidency
  • Common Eligibility Test for Non-gazetted Posts
  • Rs 4,400 Cr to States for Clean Air
  • Rs 85,000 cr for SCs, Rs 53,700 cr for STs
  • Rs 28,600 Cr to be Allocated for Women Programs
  • Power Renewable Energy Sector to Get Rs 22,000 Cr
  • 100 More Airports to Come Up
  • 5 Measures for Indian Railways
  • Sensex up 55.67 pts, Nifty at 11975.90
  • Agri Stocks Trade with Healthy Gains
  • New Scheme NIRVIC to be Launched
  • Gold Reclaims Rs 41,000 Mark
  • 3.6 Crores for Jal Jeevan Mission
  • New Education Policy Soon
  • NABARD Refinance Scheme to be Expanded
  • Krishi UDAAN Scheme to be Launched
  • Farmers Income Will Double by 2022
  • HUL Suffers Q3 Beating
  • Sensex Falls 200 pts, Nifty below 11,950
  • Long Wishlist of Auto Industry
  • Markets Open Today
  • No Briefcase, But Bahi Khata
LIVE NOW
auto-refresh

Coronavirus Outbreak LIVE: Kerala Confirms 2nd Case of Wuhan Virus; AI Flight Evacuates 323 Indians from China

News18.com | February 2, 2020, 10:35 AM IST
facebook Twitter skype whatapps

Event Highlights

Coronavirus Outbreak LIVE Updates: Kerala today confirmed the second case of Coronavirus even as the death toll in China has increased to 304 with more than 14,000 cases, amid warnings from the World Health Organisation that other countries need to be prepared in the event the disease spreads among their populations.

The second patient in Kerala reportedly has a travel history. The patient has been admitted to an isolation ward and is currently stable.
Read More
Feb 2, 2020 10:35 am (IST)

Medical staff with protective clothing are seen inside a ward specialised in receiving any person who may have been infected with coronavirus, at the Rajiv Ghandhi Government General hospital in Chennai.

Feb 2, 2020 10:29 am (IST)

Health Minister to Hold Emergency Meeting | Union Health Minister and Cabinet Secretary will hold an emergency meeting today after second case of Novel Coronavirus was confirmed in Kerala this morning.

Feb 2, 2020 10:28 am (IST)

Meanwhile, the Air India aircraft that landed in Delhi Airport with evacuees from India and Maldives is now moving towards the screening camp. 

Feb 2, 2020 10:27 am (IST)

Maldivian Foreign Minister Abdulla Shahid thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for helping Maldivian citizens evacuate from Wuhan, along with Indian nationals.

Feb 2, 2020 9:55 am (IST)

Evacuees Inside the Air India flight that landed in Delhi Airport a short while ago.

Feb 2, 2020 9:48 am (IST)

Air India Flight Lands with Evacuees | The Air India flight carrying 323 stranded Indian nationals and seven Maldivian citizens has landed in Delhi Airport from  Wuhan, the epicentre of Coronavirus in China. Four Indians could not board the second flight after they reported high temperatures. 

Feb 2, 2020 9:37 am (IST)

Kerala has reportedly kept around 1700 people under observation or quarantine. These are the students who returned from China or had come into contact with them. The  first positive case of Coronavirus was detected in Kerala's Thrissur district.

Feb 2, 2020 9:33 am (IST)

India Airlifted 323 Indians from Wuhan Today | Only this morning, India airlifted the second batch of 323 stranded Indians and seven Maldivian citizens from China's coronavirus-hit Wuhan city, taking the total number of people evacuated to 654, officials told PTI. The second special Air India flight from Wuhan will land in Delhi around 9.30 am. Four Indians could not board the second flight after they reported high temperatures. The first special Air India flight from Wuhan landed in Delhi yesterday with 324 Indian nationals. Six Indians could not board the first flight as they were stopped by the Chinese immigration officials after they reported high temperature.

Feb 2, 2020 9:26 am (IST)

Second Case of Coronavirus Confirmed in Kerala | A second case of Novel Coronavirus has been reported from Kerala this morning as thw world grapples to contain the deadly and fast-spreading viral infection. The patient, who has been kept in isolation, is stable and under is closely being monitored at the hospital. The first confirmed case in India was also reported from Kerala. 

Coronavirus Outbreak LIVE: Kerala Confirms 2nd Case of Wuhan Virus; AI Flight Evacuates 323 Indians from China
Image for representation.

Figures from the National Health Commission released Sunday show an increase of 45 in the death toll and 2,590 in the number of cases for a total of 14,380, well above the number of those infected in in the 2002-03 outbreak of SARS, or severe acute respiratory syndrome, which broke out in southern China before spreading worldwide.

Meanwhile, six officials in the city of Huanggang, neighbouring the epicentre of Wuhan in Hubei province, have been fired over poor performance" in handling the outbreak, the official Xinhua News Agency reported.

It cited the mayor as saying the city's capabilities to treat the patients remained inadequate and there is a severe shortage in medical supplies such as protective suits and medical masks."

Despite imposing drastic travel restrictions at home, China has chafed at those imposed by foreign governments, criticising Washington's order barring entry to most non-citizens who visited China in the past two weeks.

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison announced similar measures Saturday, following Japan and Singapore.

South Korea and India flew hundreds of their citizens out of Wuhan, the city at the centre of an area where some 50 million people are prevented from leaving in a sweeping anti-virus effort. The evacuees went into a two-week quarantine. Indonesia also sent a plane.

The virus' rapid spread in two months prompted the World Health Organisation on Thursday to declare it a global emergency.

That declaration flipped the switch from a cautious attitude to recommending governments prepare for the possibility the virus might spread, said the WHO representative in Beijing, Gauden Galea. Most cases reported so far have been people who visited China or their family members.

The agency acted out of concern for poorer countries that might not be equipped to respond, said Galea.

WHO said it was especially concerned that some cases abroad involved human-to-human transmission.

Countries need to get ready for possible importation in order to identify cases as early as possible and in order to be ready for a domestic outbreak control, if that happens, Galea told The Associated Press.

The United States declared a public health emergency on Friday and President Donald Trump signed an order barring entry to foreign nationals who visited China within the last 14 days, which scientists say is the virus' longest incubation period. The restrictions don't apply to immediate family of American citizens and permanent residents.

China criticised the US controls and unfriendly comments alleging that Beijing was failing to cooperate.

Just as the WHO recommended against travel restrictions, the US rushed to go in the opposite way. Certainly not a gesture of goodwill, said foreign ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying.

Australia, Germany, Japan, South Korea, the United Arab Emirates, the United States and Vietnam all reported new cases Saturday. Spain confirmed its first case - a German man who had close contact with an infected person in Germany and then travelled to the Canary Islands with friends. Four friends who were hospitalised with him have not shown symptoms.

Both the new virus and SARS are from the coronavirus family, which also includes those that cause the common cold.

The death rate in China is falling, but the number of confirmed cases will keep growing because thousands of specimens from suspected cases have yet to be tested, WHO's Galea said.

The case fatality ratio is settling out at a much lower level than we were reporting three, now four, weeks ago, he said.

Although scientists expect to see limited transmission of the virus between people with family or other close contact, they are concerned about cases of infection spreading to people who might have less exposure.
  • 31 Jan, 2020 | India in New Zealand
    IND vs NZ
    165/8
    20.0 overs
    		 165/7
    20.0 overs
    India tied with New Zealand (India win Super Over by 1 wicket)
    Full Scorecard
  • 29 Jan, 2020 | India in New Zealand
    IND vs NZ
    179/5
    20.0 overs
    		 179/6
    20.0 overs
    India tied with New Zealand (India win Super Over by 2 wickets)
    Full Scorecard
  • 27 - 31 Jan, 2020 | Sri Lanka in Zimbabwe
    ZIM vs SL
    406/10
    115.3 overs
    		 293/10
    119.5 overs
    Zimbabwe drew with Sri Lanka
    Full Scorecard
  • 26 Jan, 2020 | India in New Zealand
    NZ vs IND
    132/5
    20.0 overs
    		 135/3
    17.3 overs
    India beat New Zealand by 7 wickets
    Full Scorecard
  • 25 Jan, 2020 | Bangladesh in Pakistan
    BAN vs PAK
    136/6
    20.0 overs
    		 137/1
    16.4 overs
    Pakistan beat Bangladesh by 9 wickets
    Full Scorecard
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram