Coronavirus Outbreak LIVE Updates: India on Alert After 29 Cases; US Death Toll 11 as California Sees 1st Fatality

Giving a break-up of the 28 cases, Health Minister Harsh Vardhan said one patient is from Delhi; six more, his relatives, are from Agra; one is from Telangana and there are 16 Italians as well as their Indian driver in Rajasthan. The figure includes the first three cases in the country from Kerala last month who have since recovered.

Mar 5, 2020 8:47 am (IST) James Bond Movie Release Delayed | The latest James Bond film's — No Time to Die — release date has been postponed seven months amid the coronavirus outbreak around the world. Set to earlier release on April 2 this year, it will now be releasing across the UK and US on November 12 and 25, respectively. MGM, Universal and Bond producers, Michael G. Wilson and Barbara Broccoli, announced today that after careful consideration and thorough evaluation of the global theatrical marketplace, the release of NO TIME TO DIE will be postponed until November 2020. pic.twitter.com/a9h1RP5OKd — James Bond (@007) March 4, 2020 Mar 5, 2020 8:36 am (IST) 300 Million Students at Home Worldwide | Almost 300 million students worldwide faced weeks at home on Thursday with Italy becoming the latest country to shut schools over the deadly new coronavirus, as the IMF urged an all-out, global offensive against the epidemic. As the virus spreads, other countries have also implemented extraordinary measures, with UNESCO saying Wednesday that 13 countries have closed schools, affecting 290.5 million children, while nine others have implemented localised closures. While temporary school closures during crises are not new, UNESCO chief Audrey Azoulay said, "the global scale and speed of the current educational disruption is unparalleled and, if prolonged, could threaten the right to education." Mar 5, 2020 8:25 am (IST) Tokyo Olympics to Happen as Planned | Olympics Minister Seiko Hashimoto said on Thursday that Japan was still preparing for the Summer Games as planned, after earlier this week raising the topic of postponement amid the coronavirus outbreak. "Cancellation or delay of the Games would be unacceptable for the athletes," Hashimoto said before the Upper House budget committee. (Image: Reuters/Issei Kato) Mar 5, 2020 8:19 am (IST) Telangana HC to Not Insist on Physical Presence of Accused | To limit the spread of coronavirus, the Telangana High Court will not be insisting for the accused and related parties to visit the court physically. This has been done to reduce footfall at the court premises. The HC will also distribute homeopathy pills to staff and other visitors. ​ Mar 5, 2020 8:18 am (IST) Two Suspected Cases in Uttrakhand | Two cases of coronavirus are suspected in Uttarakhad — one person is admitted at a private hospital in Dehradun, and another person in Haldwani may also have the disease; who returned from Japan. Mar 5, 2020 7:57 am (IST) UP Sets Up 18-Member Committee | The Uttar Pradesh government on Wednesday set up an 18-member committee led by the health minister Sidharth Nath Singh to monitor the overall situation in the state amid coronavirus scare. Strict directives were also issued to all districts asking them to maintain round the clock vigil to identify any suspected case of the virus in the state. The samples of 137 screened airline passengers were sent for checking to NIV Pune, NCDC Delhi and KGNU Lucknow of which 109 reports received so far are negative where as the reports of 28 others was awaited. Besides, 20 suspected cases have been admitted in the isolation wards set up in different hospitals. Mar 5, 2020 7:41 am (IST) South Korea Reports 438 New Cases | South Korea confirmed 438 new coronavirus cases on Thursday, a slight decrease from the previous day, taking total infections to 5,766. The Korea Centers for Disease and Control and Prevention also said three more deaths from the virus were reported, bringing the total to 35. (Image: Reuters/Heo Ran) Mar 5, 2020 7:32 am (IST) Microsoft Asks Seattle Employees to Work From Home | Microsoft on Wednesday joined the growing number of US companies asking employees to work from home in order to limit exposure to the spreading coronavirus outbreak, as it responded to cases near its Seattle headquarters and in California. Microsoft asked many of its employees in the Seattle region near its headquarters and the San Francisco Bay Area to work from home if possible until March 25. Mar 5, 2020 7:27 am (IST) Hyderabad Techie's Health Improves | The condition of the 24-year-old techie, who tested positive for COVID-19 in Hyderabad, is stable and the process of tracking people he came in contact with was on, Telangana Health Minister E Rajender said. Admitted to an isolation ward in the state-run Gandhi hospital here, the man is found to have come in contact with 88 people. Of these, 45 had been brought to the Gandhi hospital here and their test results are awaited. Tests will be conducted for the remaining 43 as well.

Students wear masks as prevention against coronavirus at Bengaluru City Railway Station on Wednesday. (PTI)



Later on Wednesday, e-commerce payment system Paytm said an employee in its Gurgaon office has tested positive, bringing the total up to 29. In a statement, the company said the infected person had recently returned from a vacation in Italy, one of the worst-hit countries from coronavirus, and advised its employees to work from home for the next couple of days.



With the number of cases rising, the Union Health Ministry issued an advisory to all schools asking them to avoid any large gathering of students in premises. It said that any student or staff with travel history to any COVID-19 affected country or in contact with such persons in the last 28 days should be monitored and quarantined at home for 14 days.



With Holi less than a week away, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP president JP Nadda and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said they would not celebrate the festival of colours or hold Holi Milan gatherings. President Ram Nath Kovind’s office also said that the Rashtrapati Bhavan will not hold any celebrations on the occasion.



The death toll in US, meanwhile, rose to 11 after California reported its first fatality due to the virus.