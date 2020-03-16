Coronavirus Outbreak LIVE Updates: 53 Indians Stranded in Iran Return Home; Italy Sees 368 Deaths in 1 Day

Coronavirus Outbreak LIVE Updates: A fresh batch of 53 Indians, comprising 52 students and one teacher, arrived from Tehran and Shiraz in Iran today, taking the total number of Indians evacuated from Iran to 389. Tweeting about the same, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar thanked the efforts of the team and Iranian authorities.
The novel coronavirus has infected 1,69,316 people globally and led to more than 6,500 deaths.
Mar 16, 2020 9:19 am (IST)
What is Coronavirus ? According to WHO, Coronaviruses (CoV) are a large family of viruses that cause illness ranging from the common cold to more severe diseases such as Middle East Respiratory Syndrome (MERS-CoV) and Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS-CoV). Coronavirus disease (COVID-19) is a new strain that was discovered in 2019 and has not been previously identified in humans. To prevent infection — wash hands regularly, cover the mouth and nose when coughing and sneezing, thoroughly cooking meat and eggs. (Image: Nexu Science Communications)
Mar 16, 2020 9:12 am (IST)
US Sailor Tests Positive | A US sailor aboard a warship ship tested positive for the coronavirus for the first time, the US Navy said on Sunday, as it disclosed the case of a person assigned to an amphibious assault ship at port in San Diego. The Navy said the sailor was quarantined at home and that personnel who had been in close contact with the sailor have been notified and are in self-isolation at their homes. (Image: Reuters/Ahmed Jadallah)
Mar 16, 2020 8:48 am (IST)
Pompeo, Jaishankar Talk on Coronavirus | The US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar discussed the coronavirus crisis over phone. During the call, the two top diplomats discussed ways in which India and the United States could cooperate to address this global challenge, US State Department spokesperson Morgan Ortagus said on Sunday.
Modi Suggests G20 Meeting to Australian PM |In a conversation between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Australian Prime Minister Scott Morisson on Saturday, Modi mentioned his suggestion of getting G20 together for coronavirus response, said sources. However, it will be finally be decided by the chair (Saudi Arabia) whether to hold such an emergency meeting or not.
Mar 16, 2020 7:53 am (IST)
368 More Deaths in Italy | Italy recorded 368 new deaths from the COVID-19 outbreak on Sunday as the total rose to 1,809 from 1,441 a day earlier, the country's civil protection authority said.
Mar 16, 2020 7:52 am (IST)
Vatican City Cancels Celebrations Due to Coronavirus | Pope Francis' Holy Week and Easter services, which normally draw tens of thousands of people, will be held without the public attending because of the coronavirus outbreak. It was not clear how the massive events will be scaled down but sources said officials were studying ways to hold them in indoor locations, including St Peter's Basilica and the Sistine Chapel, with small representative groups attending.
53 More Indians Return from Iran | Fifty-three more Indians have returned from Iran, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said. With the latest evacuation, 389 Indians have been brought back from Iran, which has seen more than 700 deaths due to coronavirus. (Image: ANI)
Mar 16, 2020 7:42 am (IST)
SAARC Discusses Coronavirus | During the virtual SAARC conference, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday proposed setting up a COVID-19 emergency fund with India committing $10 million initially for it. Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa, Maldivian President Ibrahim Mohamed Solih, Nepalese Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli, Bhutanese premier Lotay Tshering, Bangladeshi Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, Afghan President Ashraf Ghani and Special Assistant to Pakistani Prime Minister on Health Zafar Mirza, participated in the discussions.
110 Infected in India | A total of 110 people have become infected with coronavirus in India, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. The coronavirus pandemic has killed over 6,400 and infected about 168,000 people around the world.
Mar 16, 2020 7:31 am (IST)
Death Toll Rises to 65 in US | With limited testing available, US officials have recorded nearly 3,000 cases and 65 deaths due to coronavirus, up from 58 on Saturday. With panic buying on Main Street and fear-driven sell-offs on Wall Street, the US Federal Reserve cut interest rates to near zero on Sunday in another emergency move to help shore up the US economy amid the rapidly escalating coronavirus pandemic.
Italy yesterday recorded 368 new deaths from the novel coronavirus, its highest one-day increase to date, taking the total to 1,809, the most outside China, official data showed.
The number of infections has reached 24,747, a count released to the media by Italy's civil protection service said.
The northern Lombardy region around Milan remained the European epicentre of the pandemic, officially reporting 1,218 deaths, or 67 percent of the Italian total.
But Sunday also saw the number of deaths in the southeastern Puglia region around the city of Bari double from eight to 16.
The Lazio region that includes the Italian capital Rome has officially recorded 16 deaths in all — up from 13 on Saturday — and 436 infections.
In China, industrial production, retail sales and investment all contracted in the first two months of the year after the coronavirus epidemic wreaked havoc on the economy, official data showed.
Industrial production for January and February shrank 13.5 percent, the first contraction in around 30 years.
This was markedly worse than a Bloomberg poll of analysts which forecasted a 3 percent drop on-year.
Retail sales plummeted 20.5 percent on-year during the same period, after rising 8 percent in 2019. Analysts had expected a 4 percent fall.