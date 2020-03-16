Coronavirus Outbreak LIVE Updates: 53 Indians Stranded in Iran Return Home; Italy Sees 368 Deaths in 1 Day

Officials disinfect belongings of Indians who landed from Iran.



Italy yesterday recorded 368 new deaths from the novel coronavirus, its highest one-day increase to date, taking the total to 1,809, the most outside China, official data showed.



The number of infections has reached 24,747, a count released to the media by Italy's civil protection service said.



The northern Lombardy region around Milan remained the European epicentre of the pandemic, officially reporting 1,218 deaths, or 67 percent of the Italian total.



But Sunday also saw the number of deaths in the southeastern Puglia region around the city of Bari double from eight to 16.



The Lazio region that includes the Italian capital Rome has officially recorded 16 deaths in all — up from 13 on Saturday — and 436 infections.



In China, industrial production, retail sales and investment all contracted in the first two months of the year after the coronavirus epidemic wreaked havoc on the economy, official data showed.

Industrial production for January and February shrank 13.5 percent, the first contraction in around 30 years.



This was markedly worse than a Bloomberg poll of analysts which forecasted a 3 percent drop on-year.



Retail sales plummeted 20.5 percent on-year during the same period, after rising 8 percent in 2019. Analysts had expected a 4 percent fall.

