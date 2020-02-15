Coronavirus Outbreak LIVE: Making Efforts to Disembark All Indians Onboard Japan Cruise Ship, Says Embassy

Coronavirus Outbreak LIVE Updates: The death toll in China’s novel coronavirus epidemic has climbed to 1,523 with 143 new fatalities reported mostly from the worst-affected Hubei province while the confirmed cases jumped to over 66,000, health officials said on Saturday.
The country's Health Commission said it received reports of 2,641 new confirmed cases of novel coronavirus infection and 143 deaths on Friday from 31 provincial-level regions and the Xinjiang Production and Construction Corps.
Feb 15, 2020 11:17 am (IST)
Doctors Without Borders Sends Supplies to Wuhan | The international humanitarian organisation Doctors Without Borders, or Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF) is transporting specialised medical equipment to Wuhan, reported CNN. MSF is sending 3.5 metric tonnes (3.8 US tons) of equipment to Wuhan Jinyintan hospital.
Feb 15, 2020 11:05 am (IST)
Life in an Epidemic | A cook serves food from a kitchen at the First People's Hospital of Xiaoshan Distrinct, Hangzhou, a designated hospital for novel coronavirus patients in Zhejiang province, China. (Reuters)
Feb 15, 2020 10:57 am (IST)
Thailand Reports One More Case | Thailand has recorded one new case of coronavirus, bringing the total in the country to 34 since January, a health ministry official said on Saturday, reported Reuters. The new case is a 35-year-old Thai woman, a medical personnel, who got the disease from contact with a patient, Suwanchai Wattanayingcharoenchia, the director-general of the Department of Disease Control said.
Feb 15, 2020 10:50 am (IST)
India to Evacuate Citizens Aboard Japan Ship | The Indian Embassy in Japan on Saturday said it is making efforts to disembark all the Indians on board the cruise ship moored off the Japanese coast after the end of the quarantine period as authorities confirmed that 218 people, including three Indians, have been infected with the deadly disease on the ship, PTI reported. A total of 138 Indians, including 132 crew and 6 passengers, were among the 3,711 people on board the quarantined ship that arrived at the Japanese coast earlier this month. (Image: Reuters/Kim Kyung Hoon)
Feb 15, 2020 10:45 am (IST)
Virus-infected Person in London Takes Uber | The very first person who has been diagnosed with coronavirus in London, arrived at the Hospital by taking an Uber taxi, stated a Guardian report. Now, two staff from the Lewisham Hospital in South London have been isolated due to coming in contact with the woman, who is a Chinese national who had recently come from China, the report added.
Feb 15, 2020 10:31 am (IST)
'Best Cruise Ever', Says Person Stuck For 2 Weeks on Westerdam | After nearly two weeks cast away in search of a port that would take them, passengers aboard the MS Westerdam cruise ship spoke of an ordeal that was anything but harrowing, reported Reuters. "Everyone says 'poor you'. But there was no poor you. We had free internet and free wine. We had three-course meals. There was so much choice," said Zahra Jennings, a retired staff nurse from Britain. How was it? "Lovely," she said.
Feb 15, 2020 10:22 am (IST)
US Official Says Work on Virus Drug 'Moving at Trump Time' | Work on testing and production of a coronavirus drug could start by late February, said White House trade advisor Peter Navarro on Fox Business Network. He said the White House is “moving at Trump time” on a treatment drug, CNBC reported. He added that a vaccine could be ready by next November and that five large American companies were working to make 150 million doses of a vaccine.
Feb 15, 2020 10:10 am (IST)
JCB Suspends Overtime After Shortage from China | According to a Guardian report, JCB, a British MNC, has cut working hours and suspended overtime for 4,000 UK employees. This move arrives after the coronavirus outbreak has resulted in a shortage in parts coming from China. Factory workers will work a 34-hour week until the problem gets solved. However, they will still be paid for a 39-hour week later in the year. (Image: Reuters/Henry Nicholls)
Feb 15, 2020 10:04 am (IST)
US to Test People With Flu Symptoms | The US will begin testing people identified by local health authorities as having flu-like symptoms for the novel coronavirus, a senior official said Friday, reported AFP. "CDC (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) has begun working with five public health labs across the US to tap into their ability to conduct community based influenza surveillance, so that we can begin testing people with flu-like symptoms for novel coronavirus," said Nancy Messonnier, a senior CDC official.
Feb 15, 2020 10:01 am (IST)
Japanese Man Gets Diagnosed After Visiting Hawaii | Hawaii health authorities began a search on Friday for anyone who may have had close contact with a Japanese tourist who fell ill on the island of Oahu and tested positive for a new coronavirus soon after returning to his home country, reported Reuters. The case came to public attention at a Honolulu news conference by Governor David Ige and senior state health officials, who said the man in question is believed to have become infected in Japan before embarking on his trip, or while en route to Hawaii.
Feb 15, 2020 9:58 am (IST)
First Case in Egypt, Africa | Egypt's health ministry on Friday announced the first confirmed case of the novel coronavirus in Africa, reported AFP. The sufferer was not Egyptian, the ministry said in a statement, without specifying the nationality. "The ministry has taken preventative measures and is monitoring the patient... who is stable," said health ministry spokesman Khaled Megahed.
Feb 15, 2020 9:34 am (IST)
Life in an Epidemic | A worker installs plastic film to separate the front seats from the back, inside a vehicle for a car-hailing service in Taiyuan, Shanxi province, China. (Image:Reuters)
Feb 15, 2020 8:33 am (IST)
IBM Won't Take Part in Conference | International Business Machines Corp on Friday said it had cancelled its participation in the RSA cyber security conference due to coronavirus-related concerns, Reuters reported. The event is scheduled to take place on February 24 to 28 in San Francisco.
The health of IBMers is our primary concern as we continue to monitor upcoming events and travel relative to Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19). We are cancelling our participation in this year's RSA conference.
US to Evacuate Americans Stuck on Japan Ship | The US State Department will evacuate American citizens and their families aboard the Diamond Princess cruise ship, that has been quarantined in a Japanese port for nearly two weeks as many passengers are infected with the novel coronavirus, the Wall Street Journal reported on Friday. About 380 people will be offered seats on two evacuation flights from Japan back to the United States, stated a Reuters report.
Feb 15, 2020 8:20 am (IST)
Official Says Virus Could Affect US GDP | White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow said on Friday the coronavirus outbreak in China could "maybe" knock two- to three-tenths of a percent off US GDP in the first quarter, reported Reuters. "We're thinking maybe in the first quarter we lose...two or three tenths of one percent of GDP," the National Economic Council director said in an interview on Fox Business Network.
Feb 15, 2020 8:18 am (IST)
Trump Thanks Cambodia for Taking Westerdam | US President Donald Trump has thanked Cambodia for taking in the castaway cruise ship MS Westerdam in a rare message to a country that is one of China's closest allies and has often been at odds with Washington. Five countries turned away the Westerdam, worried its passengers could be carrying the coronavirus despite it having no known cases before Cambodia's authoritarian prime minister, Hun Sen, agreed the passengers could disembark there.
Thank you to the beautiful country of Cambodia for accepting the @CarnivalCruise ship Westerdam into your port. The United States will remember your courtesy! @MickyArison
Death Toll Reaches 1,523 | Death toll in China's coronavirus has gone up to 1,523 with 143 new fatalities reported from all over the country, Chinese health officials said on Saturday. Among the deaths, 139 were in Hubei Province, two in Henan and one in Beijing and Chongqing respectively, the National Health Commission said.
Image for representation. (Reuters)
Among the deaths, 139 were in Hubei Province, two in Henan and one in Beijing and Chongqing respectively, the commission said. Another 2,277 new suspected cases were reported Friday, said the commission.
Also on Friday, 849 patients became seriously ill, while 1,373 people were discharged from hospital after recovery, state-run Xinhua news agency reported.
The overall confirmed cases on the Chinese mainland has reached 66,492 by the end of Friday, and 1,523 people have died of the disease, it said. The commission added that 11,053 patients remained in severe condition, and 8,969 people were suspected of being infected with the virus.
A total of 8,096 people had been discharged from hospital after recovery.
The commission said 513,183 close contacts have been traced, adding that among them 30,081 were discharged from medical observation on Friday, with 169,039 others still under medical observation.
By the end of Friday, 56 confirmed cases including one death reported in Hong Kong, 10 confirmed cases in Macao and 18 in Taiwan.
On Friday, the Chinese government had highlighted the continued drop of coronavirus disease, officially termed by the WHO as COVID-19, all over the country except in Hubei province.
Meanwhile, Chinese President Xi Jinping has called for the use of digital technology such as big data, artificial intelligence and cloud computing to better support epidemic monitoring and analysis, virus tracing, prevention and treatment, and resource allocation.
His call came amid deployment of robots in hospitals in Wuhan treating the virus patients to supply and other materials.