Coronavirus Outbreak LIVE Updates: Over 2,000 Cases in S Korea; Nigeria Sees 1st Case in Sub-Saharan Africa

Coronavirus Outbreak LIVE Updates: South Korea reported 256 new coronavirus cases on Friday, taking its total — the highest in the world outside China — to 2,022, the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said.

More than 90 per cent of the new cases were in Daegu — the city at the epicentre of the outbreak in South Korea — and the neighbouring North Gyeongsang province, it added, with no further deaths keeping the toll at 13.

South Korea's total is expected to increase further after checks began on more than 210,000 members of the Shincheonji Church of Jesus, a secretive entity often accused of being a cult that is linked to around half of the country's cases.

A 61-year-old female member developed a fever on February 10, but attended at least four church services in Daegu — South Korea's fourth-largest city with a population of 2.5 million — before being diagnosed.

Daegu mayor Kwon Young-jin said the city's total could reach as many as 3,000 in the coming days as more test results on Shincheonji members come through, South Korea's Yonhap news agency reported.

"The next one week will be the tipping point," he said.

Meanwhile, Nigeria on Friday announced the first confirmed case of the novel coronavirus in sub-Saharan Africa.

“The case is an Italian citizen who works in Nigeria and returned from Milan, Italy to Lagos, Nigeria on the 25th of February 2020," Health Minister Osagie Ehanire said in a statement on Twitter.

“The patient is clinically stable, with no serious symptoms, and is being managed at the Infectious Disease Hospital in Yaba, Lagos."

Prior to the case in Nigeria, just two cases had surfaced across all of Africa — in Egypt and in Algeria — a tally that had puzzled health specialists, given the continent's close economic ties with China.

The World Health Organisation warned earlier this week that African health systems were ill-equipped to respond to the deadly coronavirus outbreak should cases start to proliferate on the continent.

Worldwide markets have plummeted again, deepening a weeklong rout triggered by growing anxiety that the coronavirus will wreak havoc on the global economy. The sweeping selloff pushed the benchmark S&P 500 down 4.4 per cent, its worst one-day drop since 2011.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average tumbled nearly 1,200 points. The S&P 500 has now plunged 12 per cent from the all-time high it set just a week ago. That puts the index in what market watchers call a "correction," which some analysts have said was long overdue in this bull market, the longest in history.

Stocks are now headed for their worst week since October 2008, during the global financial crisis. The losses extended a slide that has wiped out the solid gains major indexes posted early this year.

