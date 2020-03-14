Coronavirus Outbreak LIVE Updates: Infosys Vacates Bengaluru Building; Isolation Ward Set Up at Tihar Jail

Coronavirus Outbreak LIVE Updates: Global software major Infosys vacated one of the buildings in Bengaluru after a team member was suspected to be down with coronavirus (COVID-19), an official has said. “To ensure preparedness, we are evacuating only the IIPM building as a precautionary measure on receiving information that a team member from the building may have been in proximity to COVID-19 suspect,” said the IT major's Bengaluru development centre head Gururaj Deshpande in an e-mail to all Infoscions.
The IT behemoth has a sprawling campus in the Electronic City with over a dozen buildings housing its development centres and corporate house since the 1990s.
Mar 14, 2020 10:40 am (IST)
San Diego Biotech Company Works on Vaccine | A San Diego based biotech company Arcturus Therapeutics is working to develop a vaccine for the novel coronavirus, at its Torrey Pines lab, reports CBS News8. "The major challenge with vaccines is the size of the dose and the feasibility of manufacturing," said President and CEO, Joseph Payne.
Mar 14, 2020 10:33 am (IST)
Isolation Ward Set up in Tihar | An isolation ward has been set up at the Tihar jail in Delhi as a precaution against the novel coronavirus. While all inmates have been checked and they have not displayed symptoms, new inmates are being screened and will be kept in different wards for three days. Around 17,500 inmates are lodged at the jail currently.
Mar 14, 2020 10:11 am (IST)
Swaminarayan Sect Closes Temples | In view of the rapid spread of coronavirus, the Swaminarayan sect has announced to close all its temples globally and suspend routine activities until further notice. The Bochasanwasi Shri Akshar Purushottam (BAPS) Swaminarayan Sanstha, which runs about 100 temples in the US, over the weekend in particular is visited by thousands of devotees every month.
Mar 14, 2020 10:05 am (IST)
FIFA Suggests All March, April Matches to be Cancelled | FIFA on Friday recommended that all international football matches scheduled for March and April be postponed due to the spread of the new coronavirus. Falling short of banning matches outright, world football's governing body said that clubs would be allowed to refuse to send their players to national squad gatherings in March and April. FIFA also said that it was working on rescheduling qualifying matches for the 2022 World Cup in both Asia and South America.
BREAKING: FIFA has recommended that "all international matches previously scheduled to take place in March and April should now be postponed until such time that they can take place in a safe and secure environment, both for players and for the general public." pic.twitter.com/oElpyZ6bS7
NZ Bowler Under Isolation | New Zealand fast bowler Lockie Ferguson is to be tested for coronavirus and has been placed in isolation after complaining of a sore throat following the Black Caps' opening ODI against Australia, team officials said.
Mar 14, 2020 9:23 am (IST)
RSS Postpones Bengaluru Meeting | Amid the coronavirus outbreak in India, RSS has decided to defer its annual meeting that was set to take place in Bengaluru. The annual meeting of ABPS was to be held from March 15 to 17.
Mexico Concerned About US Virus Spread | Mexico could consider tightening its northern border to slow the spread of coronavirus into its relatively unaffected territory, health officials said on Friday, with an eye to containing a US outbreak that has infected more than 1,800 people. Mexico so far has confirmed 26 cases of the coronavirus, with no deaths. In the United States, 41 people have died.
Mar 14, 2020 8:56 am (IST)
Justin Trudeau's Life in Quarantine | His children play with Lego in their rooms, his wife spends a lot of time on the phone: Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Friday offered a glimpse into the Canadian first family's COVID-19 quarantine while reassuring an anxious nation that he continues to govern. "I want to be clear. I have no symptoms. I'm feeling good. Technology allows me to work from home," Trudeau told a news conference outside his official residence in Ottawa.
Earlier today, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau provided an update on #COVID19 and outlined the steps that Canada is taking to keep Canadians safe and to protect our economy. pic.twitter.com/ouobev1NWF
Life in a Pandemic | Two-year-old Bianca Toniolo draws a microscopic view of the coronavirus on the 14th day of quarantine at home in San Fiorano, one of the 11 small towns in northern Italy that has been on lockdown since February. (Marzio Toniolo/via Reuters)
Mar 14, 2020 8:37 am (IST)
Visa Appointments Cancelled by US Embassy in India | To curtail the spread of coronavirus, US Mission India are cancelling immigrant and non-immigrant visa appointments from March 16, 2020, onward. The novel coronavirus pandemic, which originated in the Hubei province of China, has infected 82 people in India and caused two fatalities.
Mar 14, 2020 8:18 am (IST)
South Korea Reports More Recoveries than Infections | South Korea reported more recoveries from the coronavirus than new infections on Saturday for the second day is a row, as a downward trend in daily cases raised hopes that Asia's biggest epidemic outside China may be slowing. The KCDC recorded 107 new coronavirus cases on Saturday compared with 110 a day earlier, taking the national tally to 8,086. In contrast, 204 patients were released from hospitals where they had been isolated for treatment.
Mar 14, 2020 8:07 am (IST)
Trump Wants All to Vote for Aid Package | President Donald Trump said on Friday that he backed a coronavirus aid package hammered out with Democrats that would provide free testing and paid sick leave for workers, clearing the way for quick passage of the multi-billion dollar legislation. "I encourage all Republicans and Democrats to come together and VOTE YES!" Trump wrote on Twitter. A vote was expected Friday night in the Democratic-controlled House of Representatives.
I fully support H.R. 6201: Families First CoronaVirus Response Act, which will be voted on in the House this evening. This Bill will follow my direction for free CoronaVirus tests, and paid sick leave for our impacted American workers. I have directed....
Life in a Pandemic | Gene Campbell talks through a window with his wife of more than 60 years, Dorothy Campbell, at the Life Care Center of Kirkland, the long-term care facility linked to confirmed coronavirus cases in the state, in Washington. (Reuters/David Ryder)
Mar 14, 2020 7:57 am (IST)
Brazil's Ambassador to US Tests Positive | Brazil's ambassador to the US Nestor Forster has tested positive for the novel coronavirus, which originated in the Hubei province of China. He will be placing himself in self-quarantine.
Brazil's Chargé d'Affaires Ambassador Nestor Forster has learned tonight that he has tested positive for Covid-19. Following medical advice, Amb. Forster will extend his self-quarantine, which he had already placed himself into as a precautionary measure, for another two weeks.
These are the Symptoms of Coronavirus | The novel coronavirus pandemic, which began in the Hubei province of China, has infected more than 145,100 people and killed over 5,400 worldwide. While the disease is asymptomatic as well, there are many symptoms that can be displayed by those infected. These include fever, dry cough, nausea, among others. Check out this News18 graphic to know more.
Mar 14, 2020 7:38 am (IST)
Europe Now Epicentre of Virus | Europe has now become the epicentre of a coronavirus pandemic that has claimed 5,000 lives around the world, "a tragic milestone", the World Health Organisation said on Friday. More than 132,000 cases of the virus have been reported in 123 countries since it emerged in December in the central Chinese city of Wuhan, WHO director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told a virtual news conference.
UN Tells Staff to Work from Home |United Nations staff at its headquarters in New York were told Friday to work from home for at least three weeks due to the coronavirus outbreak unless it was essential for them to be present. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said the plan was "to reduce our physical presence at United Nations Headquarters, while continuing to deliver on our mandates."
Mar 14, 2020 7:19 am (IST)
India Reports 2nd Death | India reported its second casualty due to coronavirus, and Delhi its first, after a 68-year-old woman died in Ram Manohar Lohia (RML) Hospital in the national capital. Her son, who had returned to India from abroad, had tested positive for the virus.
The World Health Organisation today asked countries to take a comprehensive approach to fighting the novel coronavirus that has infected over 1,40,000 people and led to over 5,000 deaths globally.
As the infections spread, WHO asked governments to adopt a “do it all” approach and carry out “social distancing, testing, contact tracing”.
“Europe is now epicenter of #COVID19 pandemic. We need to stand up to stigma, to those saying that certain people are at fault for being from a certain country... everyone has a responsibility to help each other out during this difficult time.
“When we speak about vulnerability and coronavirus, we cannot forget about migrants, refugees, our populations in prisons... The only way to beat this is to leave no one behind,” it said.
The WHO also added that more cases are being reported every day than were reported in China at the height of its epidemic.