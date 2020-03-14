Coronavirus Outbreak LIVE Updates: Infosys Vacates Bengaluru Building; Isolation Ward Set Up at Tihar Jail

Representative Image.



“Please note that this is only to ensure the safety of our employees and we will sanitise the place for our safety," said Deshpande in the e-mail.



Deshpande requested the techies to stay calm to ensure they are cautious and better prepared. “We request you to refrain from believing in or spreading any information that is hearsay/rumours via any of the social media channels," the IT major's Bengaluru development centre head said.



In India, the novel coronavirus claimed its second fatality yesterday when a 68-year-old woman died in Ram Manohar Lohia (RML) Hospital in the national capital. Her son, who had returned to India from abroad, had tested positive for the virus.



The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare in a statement confirmed the death, saying it was caused due to co-morbidity (diabetes and hypertension) and that the patient had tested positive for COVID-19. She was the mother of a person who has been confirmed to be suffering from coronavirus.



The World Health Organisation today asked countries to take a comprehensive approach to fighting the novel coronavirus that has infected over 1,40,000 people and led to over 5,000 deaths globally.



As the infections spread, WHO asked governments to adopt a “do it all” approach and carry out “social distancing, testing, contact tracing”.



“Europe is now epicenter of #COVID19 pandemic. We need to stand up to stigma, to those saying that certain people are at fault for being from a certain country... everyone has a responsibility to help each other out during this difficult time.



“When we speak about vulnerability and coronavirus, we cannot forget about migrants, refugees, our populations in prisons... The only way to beat this is to leave no one behind,” it said.



The WHO also added that more cases are being reported every day than were reported in China at the height of its epidemic.