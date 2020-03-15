Coronavirus Outbreak LIVE Updates: Indians Stranded in Italy, Iran Evacuated; Spanish PM's Wife Tests Positive

Coronavirus Outbreak LIVE Updates: A special Air India aircraft carrying 211 Indian students and seven compassionate cases, who were stuck in Italy after flights were cancelled due to the coronavirus, outbreak departed for India today.
“211 students & 7 compassionate cases departed by AI flight #Milan. All those who helped us through this difficult situation, special thanks to @airindiain team & Italian authorities. Consulate will continue to ensure the welfare of all Indians in northern #Italy," Indian Consulate in Milan tweeted.
Mar 15, 2020 9:01 am (IST)
Nurses Struggle Against Coronavirus | A worn-out nurse slumps over her keyboard in a viral image symbolic of the extreme fatigue that Italian healthcare workers are facing as they battle Europe's worst outbreak of the novel coronavirus pandemic. The picture is of Elena Pagliarini, a nurse in the northern region of Lombardy. Apart from the gruelling shifts, the protective gear staff have to wear means they cannot drink or go to the toilet for six hours at a time.
Blankets, Curtains in Central & Western Railway to be Withdrawn | In the wake of coronavirus outbreak, Central and Western Railway on Saturday ordered the withdrawal of blankets and curtains from AC coaches as they are not washed every day. Other items in the bed roll, including bedsheets, towels and pillow covers, are washed every day. (Image: Reuters/Francis Mascarenhas)
Mar 15, 2020 8:29 am (IST)
Shopping Malls Remain Shut in Maharashtra | As the coronavirus pandemic infects more people around the world, India is also taking its measures to curb it. All shopping malls in Maharashtra will remain shut till March 31 as a precautionary measure against the disease. The only stores to remain open are grocery shops, chemist shops, fruits and vegetables shops.
Mar 15, 2020 8:20 am (IST)
Life in a Pandemic | Men cover their faces with plastic bags due to the spreading coronavirus in Caracas, Venezuela. (Reuters/Carlos Jasso)
Mar 15, 2020 8:15 am (IST)
234 Indians from Iran Return | A total of 234 Indians stranded in Iran have arrived in India — 131 students and 103 pilgrims, tweeted External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar. He thanked the Indian ambassador to Iran and his team for their efforts.
234 Indians stranded in #Iran have arrived in India; including 131 students and 103 pilgrims. Thank you Ambassador @dhamugaddam and @India_in_Iran team for your efforts. Thank Iranian authorities.
211 Indian Students Evacuated from Milan, Italy | An Air India flight carrying 211 Indian students from Milan, Italy, plus seven compassionate cases have arrived in India. The Indian consulate in Milan thanked "those who helped in the difficult situation" — including Italian authorities and the Air India team.
Syria Elections Postponed Due to Virus | Syria elections have been postponed due to coronavirus. The president's office said on its official social media accounts that the vote will be pushed back to May 20, from the original date of April 13. Damascus said on Friday that all scientific, cultural, social and sporting events would be halted, and many public institutions would be closed or staffed at 40% of normal levels.
Mar 15, 2020 7:42 am (IST)
Delhi Prison Dept Takes Preventive Measures | The Delhi Prison department has taken several steps to prevent the spread of coronavirus in jails. The department has started manufacturing masks to provide those to the inmates and healthcare workers, they added. The manufacturing of an additional quantity of phenyl and handwash to ensure hygiene and sanitation had also started, a senior jail official said. Isolation wards have also been created in prisons.
Mar 15, 2020 7:40 am (IST)
Begona Gomez, Wife of Spanish PM Tests Positive | Begona Gomez, who is also the wife of Spanish Prime minister Pedro Sanchez, has tested positive for coronavirus, the prime minister’s office said, adding that both were doing fine. (Image: Reuters)
Mar 15, 2020 7:31 am (IST)
Apple Closes All Stores Save China's | Apple Inc said it is closing all its retail stores, except those in Greater China, for the next two weeks to minimize the risk of coronavirus transmission, a move that was followed by several US retailers on Saturday, reported Reuters. The announcements escalated the global response to the outbreak, as most companies had previously kept stores open.
Mar 15, 2020 7:29 am (IST)
10 More Deaths in Mainland China | Mainland China had 20 new confirmed cases of coronavirus infections on March 14, the country's National Health Commission said on Sunday, up from 11 cases a day earlier. That brings the total number of confirmed cases in mainland China so far to 80,844. The death toll from the outbreak in mainland China had reached 3,199 as of the end of Saturday, up by 10 from the previous day.
Another batch of 234 Indians stranded in Iran also arrived in India. These included 131 students and 103 pilgrims, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar tweeted.
The evacuation came after the World Health Organisation declared the coronavirus outbreak a pandemic and said Europe was the new epicentre of the virus.
Italy on Saturday reported 175 deaths from coronavirus, raising the toll to 1,411.
Earlier, Air India had announced the cancellation of all flights to Kuwait and Italy till April 30.
India has carried out evacuations from several countries in the past few weeks. It has brought back its citizens from China, Japan and Iran as the number of cases of coronavirus continues to rise in these countries.
The number of cases globally have gone up to over 1, 56,000 while more than 5,800 people have lost their lives.
The wife of Spain's Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez tested positive for the novel coronavirus, his office said late Saturday, just hours after he announced a near total lockdown nationwide.
Both Begona Gomez and her husband were well, and were at their official residence following the new measures introduced by the health authorities, said a government statement.
In Syria, parliamentary elections scheduled for next month have been postponed as part of measures to protect the war-battered country against the coronavirus epidemic.
The president's office said on its official social media accounts that the vote will be pushed back to May 20, from the original date of April 13.
In other "social distancing" steps adopted by Damascus, which has not to date reported any case of the disease, weekly Friday prayers in mosques have been suspended as well as prayer gatherings.
The polls, to be held across government-run areas, are the third such elections in Syria since the March 2011 start of its nine-year war that has killed at least 384,000 people.
Assad's forces today hold more than 70 per cent of Syrian soil following Russian-backed victories against rebels and jihadists since 2015.
On Friday, the government closed schools, universities and technical colleges until April 2. Sports and cultural events have been cancelled and the smoking of shisha pipes banned.
Unlike Syria, its five neighbours — Iraq, Israel, Jordan, Lebanon and Turkey — have all reported cases of coronavirus.