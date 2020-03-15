Coronavirus Outbreak LIVE Updates: Indians Stranded in Italy, Iran Evacuated; Spanish PM's Wife Tests Positive

Stranded Indians return from Italy in an Air India flight. (Twitter/@cgmilan1)



Another batch of 234 Indians stranded in Iran also arrived in India. These included 131 students and 103 pilgrims, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar tweeted.



The evacuation came after the World Health Organisation declared the coronavirus outbreak a pandemic and said Europe was the new epicentre of the virus.



Italy on Saturday reported 175 deaths from coronavirus, raising the toll to 1,411.

Earlier, Air India had announced the cancellation of all flights to Kuwait and Italy till April 30.



India has carried out evacuations from several countries in the past few weeks. It has brought back its citizens from China, Japan and Iran as the number of cases of coronavirus continues to rise in these countries.



The number of cases globally have gone up to over 1, 56,000 while more than 5,800 people have lost their lives.



The wife of Spain's Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez tested positive for the novel coronavirus, his office said late Saturday, just hours after he announced a near total lockdown nationwide.



Both Begona Gomez and her husband were well, and were at their official residence following the new measures introduced by the health authorities, said a government statement.



In Syria, parliamentary elections scheduled for next month have been postponed as part of measures to protect the war-battered country against the coronavirus epidemic.



The president's office said on its official social media accounts that the vote will be pushed back to May 20, from the original date of April 13.



In other "social distancing" steps adopted by Damascus, which has not to date reported any case of the disease, weekly Friday prayers in mosques have been suspended as well as prayer gatherings.



The polls, to be held across government-run areas, are the third such elections in Syria since the March 2011 start of its nine-year war that has killed at least 384,000 people.



Assad's forces today hold more than 70 per cent of Syrian soil following Russian-backed victories against rebels and jihadists since 2015.



On Friday, the government closed schools, universities and technical colleges until April 2. Sports and cultural events have been cancelled and the smoking of shisha pipes banned.



Unlike Syria, its five neighbours — Iraq, Israel, Jordan, Lebanon and Turkey — have all reported cases of coronavirus.