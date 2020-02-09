Coronavirus Outbreak LIVE: Wuhan Virus Kills 811 in China, Toll Surpasses SARS Deaths Worldwide

Event Highlights Over 3,000 Under Observation in Kerala

The latest data came after the World Health Organisation said numbers were "stabilising" -- but warned it was too early to make any predictions about whether the virus might have peaked.

Read More Coronavirus Outbreak LIVE Updates: The death toll from the novel coronavirus outbreak soared to 811 in China today, according to official figures, overtaking the global toll for SARS. With 81 more people dying in Hubei — the province at the centre of the outbreak — the toll is now higher than the 774 killed worldwide by the Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome in 2002-2003, according to figures released Sunday.The latest data came after the World Health Organisation said numbers were "stabilising" -- but warned it was too early to make any predictions about whether the virus might have peaked. Feb 9, 2020 8:52 am (IST) Singapore's central bank on Sunday said it had advised financial institutions in the city-state to take additional measures and precautions after the government raised its coronavirus alert level. Among its recommended measures, the Monetary Authority of Singapore said financial institutions should "continue to maintain effective internal controls across their operations should split team arrangements be implemented." It also advised them to anticipate and be prepared to manage any increase in demand for certain financial services, such as cash withdrawal or online financial services. Among its recommended measures, the Monetary Authority of Singapore said financial institutions should "continue to maintain effective internal controls across their operations should split team arrangements be implemented." It also advised them to anticipate and be prepared to manage any increase in demand for certain financial services, such as cash withdrawal or online financial services. Feb 9, 2020 8:48 am (IST) Over 3,000 Under Observation in Kerala | A day after withdrawing the 'state calamity' warning in the wake of the novel cornavirus (nCov) scare, the Kerala government on Saturday said over 3,000 people are still under observation. Of the 3,114 people under watch, 3,099 are under home quarantine and 45 in hospitals as they had minor symptoms of the virus, state health minister KK Shailaja said. "Till now, 330 samples have been sent for testing to the National Institute of Virology in Pune, of which 288 turned out to be negative. We are waiting for the rest of the results," the minister told reporters. Feb 9, 2020 8:46 am (IST) Hungarian police said Saturday it has busted a network of "fake news" websites that reported alleged coronavirus-related deaths in Hungary, so far free of reported infections from the deadly virus. A man and woman are suspected of "operating dozens of fake news portals and linked Facebook pages" claiming that several people have been infected and died from coronavirus, said a statement on the police website. The sites, whose articles carried sensational headlines, were aimed at increasing traffic and boosting advertisement revenue, said the police. Feb 9, 2020 8:42 am (IST) 5 Britons Infected in France | Five British nationals, including a child, have been diagnosed with the new coronavirus at a French mountain village, and health officials said they were checking who else might have been exposed, including at local schools. In total, 11 people, including the five who tested positive, have been hospitalised in southeastern France and were being examined, the French health ministry said on Saturday, adding that none were in serious condition. The group of Britons included holidaymakers and a family currently residing in the Alpine village and ski resort, Les Contamines-Montjoie. Feb 9, 2020 8:20 am (IST) WHO to Send Mission to China | The head of the World Health Organisation says it received a response from China on Saturday on the dispatch of a WHO-led international mission to the country, where a new virus has emerged. Director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus says the team leader will leave on Monday or Tuesday and the rest of the experts will follow. Feb 9, 2020 8:18 am (IST) Number of Cases 'Stabilising' | The number of cases of the deadly novel coronavirus being reported on a daily basis in China is "|stabilising", the World Health Organisation said on Saturday. The UN health agency said this was "good news" but cautioned that it was too early to make any predictions about whether the virus might have peaked. "There has been a stabilisation in the number of cases reported from Hubei," Michael Ryan, head of WHO's Health Emergencies Programme, said at a briefing in Geneva. The central Chinese province of Hubei has been at the epicentre of the virus outbreak and has been placed under lockdown by the authorities in an effort to contain the virus. Feb 9, 2020 8:16 am (IST) The new virus is believed to have emerged last year in a market that sells wild animals in Hubei's capital Wuhan, the city at the centre of the outbreak, before spreading across the country. The World Health Organization said on Saturday that the number of cases being reported daily in China is "stabilising" -- but cautioned that it was too early to say if the virus has peaked. A 60-year-old US citizen diagnosed with the virus died on Thursday in Wuhan, according to the US embassy. A Japanese man in his 60s with a suspected coronavirus infection also died in hospital in Wuhan, the Japanese foreign ministry said. The only confirmed fatalities outside the mainland are a Chinese man in the Philippines and a 39-year-old man in Hong Kong. Feb 9, 2020 8:14 am (IST) A total of 811 people have died of the disease so far and 37,198 confirmed cases have been reported in 31 provincial-level regions, according to the commission.

Among the 89 deaths, 81 were from Hubei province, the epicentre of the outbreak, two in Henan, and one each in Hebei, Heilongjiang, Anhui, Shandong, Hunan and Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, it said. On Saturday, 600 people recovered and walked out of the hospitals. This included 324 in Hubei province, state-run Xinhua news agency reported. Feb 9, 2020 8:11 am (IST) Coronavirus Death Toll Reaches 811 | The death toll in China due to novel coronavirus epidemic rose to 811, while the confirmed cases jumped to over 37,000, the National Health Commission announced on Sunday. Eighty-nine deaths were reported on Saturday and there were 2,656 new confirmed cases of the deadly infection, it said in its daily report. A total of 811 people have died of the disease so far and 37,198 confirmed cases have been reported in 31 provincial-level regions, according to the commission.

A worker takes body temperature measurement of a man at the entrance to a residential compound in Wuhan on Saturday. (Reuters)



Nearly 37,198 people have now been infected by the new coronavirus in China, believed to have emerged last year in a market that sold wild animals in Hubei's capital Wuhan before spreading across China. The epidemic has prompted the government to lock down whole cities, as anger mounts over its handling of the crisis, especially after a whistleblowing doctor fell victim to the virus.



A 60-year-old American diagnosed with the virus died on Thursday in Wuhan, according to the US embassy, which gave no further details on the victim. China's foreign ministry said in a statement that the victim was a US citizen of Chinese origin. A Japanese man in his 60s with a suspected coronavirus infection also died in hospital in Wuhan, the Japanese foreign ministry said, adding that it was "difficult" to confirm if he had the illness. The only fatalities outside the mainland were a Chinese man in the Philippines and a 39-year-old man in Hong Kong.



WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus also warned against misinformation about the virus, saying it made the work of healthcare staff harder. "We're not just battling the virus, we're also battling the trolls and conspiracy theorists that push misinformation and undermine the outbreak response," he said.



