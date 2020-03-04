Coronavirus Outbreak LIVE Updates: India Steps Up Vigil After Sixth Case Detected; Over 100 Infected in US

Read More

Coronavirus Outbreak Live Updates: A third case of coronavirus was confirmed in India on Tuesday, taking the total number of those infected with the virus to six. The latest patient is an Italian tourist who is currently under treatment in Jaipur, Rajasthan. The other two cases include a man from Noida near Delhi and a Bengaluru-based techie who had travelled to Telangana. As panic grew, two Noida schools announced shutting down. While The Shriram Millennium School decided to shut down after a parent of a child studying there testing positive for the virus, Shiv Nadar School announced that it would remain shut for six days as a precaution. A total of 40 students of the Shriram School were tested for the virus and sent to a 28-day isolation.Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who held an extensive review on the preparedness for novel coronavirus, said there is “no need to panic”. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal also held an emergency meet with Health Minister Satyender Jain to take stock of the situation in the national capital, where six more people are under observation.