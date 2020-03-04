Coronavirus Outbreak LIVE Updates: India Steps Up Vigil After Sixth Case Detected; Over 100 Infected in US

Coronavirus Outbreak Live Updates: A third case of coronavirus was confirmed in India on Tuesday, taking the total number of those infected with the virus to six. The latest patient is an Italian tourist who is currently under treatment in Jaipur, Rajasthan. The other two cases include a man from Noida near Delhi and a Bengaluru-based techie who had travelled to Telangana. As panic grew, two Noida schools announced shutting down. While The Shriram Millennium School decided to shut down after a parent of a child studying there testing positive for the virus, Shiv Nadar School announced that it would remain shut for six days as a precaution. A total of 40 students of the Shriram School were tested for the virus and sent to a 28-day isolation.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who held an extensive review on the preparedness for novel coronavirus, said there is “no need to panic”. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal also held an emergency meet with Health Minister Satyender Jain to take stock of the situation in the national capital, where six more people are under observation.
Read More
Mar 4, 2020 8:03 am (IST)
BJP Workers Protest Shifting of Patients in Jaipur | A few BJP workers protested the shifting of nine patients suspected of coronavirus from SMS Hospital to RUHS Hospital in Jaipur. One BJP MLA who was part of the protest said they did not want to have the patients moved to an area where the population density was high. However, the patients were finally admitted.
Mar 4, 2020 7:57 am (IST)
6 Under Observation in Maha | Six people have been placed under observation in Maharashtra for suspected coronavirus, said Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope. Of the six, two have been quarantined in Pune, while four in Mumbai. A total of 149 persons have tested negative for COVID-19 and have been discharged, while the government is awaiting reports of three people.
Mar 4, 2020 7:53 am (IST)
Indian Navy Exercise Cancelled | The Indian Navy’s major multilateral exercise, Milan 2020, due to take place at Visakhapatnam later this month, has been postponed due to coronavirus concerns, CNBC TV18 reported. Around 30 countries were due to participate in the exercise.
Mar 4, 2020 7:46 am (IST)
Govt Issues Advisories | The Indian government, in its bid to contain the spread of novel coronavirus, had issued advisories for citizens. Measures to protect oneself from COVID-19 include — frequent hand-washing, avoiding social contact, covering one's mouth while sneezing, among others.
Mar 4, 2020 7:40 am (IST)
Indigo Airlines Qurantines Crew | Indian air-carrier Indigo quarantined its crew members who were on flight which flew a Hyderabad-based passenger carrying the deadly coronavirus. "The affected passenger in Hyderabad travelled on IndiGo flight 6E 96 (Dubai-Bangalore) on February 20, 2020," the airline said, reported Money control. (Image: Reuters/Regis Duvignau)
Mar 4, 2020 7:33 am (IST)
J&K on Alert Against Virus | Jammu and Kashmir has been put on alert to deal with any threat emerging due to coronavirus, even though no positive case has been found in the Union Territory, officials said on Tuesday. "UT of J&K is in a state of alert. The surveillance for this virus has been increased ever since the first advisory was issued by the Government of India on 2nd February 2020," said Rohit Kansal, Principal Secretary, Planning and Monitoring and Information. (Image: Twitter)
Mar 4, 2020 7:26 am (IST)
Death Toll Reaches 9 in Washington | Three more deaths from coronavirus were reported by Washington state on Tuesday as the outbreak reached beyond Seattle area in what appeared to be the first known instance of coast-to-coast transmission. The total number of people diagnosed with the coronavirus in the greater Seattle area rose to 27 on Tuesday, including nine deaths. This is up from 18 cases and six deaths tallied on Monday.
Mar 4, 2020 7:19 am (IST)
2 Noida Schools Shut | Six people in India were confirmed to be infected by COVID-19, including an Italian couple in Rajasthan, while the government banned visitors from four countries. Two private schools in Noida were shut for a few days after father of one of their students tested positive, while several people, including his family members, were quarantined.
Mar 4, 2020 7:16 am (IST)
Argentina Confirms First Case | Argentina on Tuesday said it has confirmed its first case of new coronavirus in a 43-year-old man who had returned from Italy. Health Minister Gines Gonzalez Garcia said the man has been in isolation since presenting himself to a health clinic.
Tourist wear protective masks in wake of the novel coronavirus, at Taj Mahal on Tuesday. (PTI)
The outbreak has killed over 3,000 people worldwide and infected nearly 90,000 others since it began in China's Wuhan district in December last year. The US death toll from the novel coronavirus rose to nine on Tuesday, all in the state of Washington and many of them residents of the same nursing home. Nationwide, there are more than 100 confirmed cases, on both coasts and in the Midwest. US President Donald Trump said that for now, the government was not looking at any domestic travel restrictions, describing Washington as the "one hot spot" for now.