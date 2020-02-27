Coronavirus Outbreak LIVE Updates: Special Air India Flight With 119 Indians from Quarantined Japan Ship Reaches Delhi

Feb 27, 2020 7:49 am (IST)

Pakistan Confirms Its First 2 Cases of Coronavirus | Pakistan confirmed its first two cases of the novel coronavirus as the deadly infection reached the country despite all out efforts to keep it away. "We have two confirmed cases of the coronavirus and both patients are under treatment as per clinical standard protocols and they are stable at the moment," Dr Zafar Mirza, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Health, told reporters in Quetta late on Wednesday night. He said there was "no need to panic" as the "things are under control". "One case has been reported from Sindh while the second one was confirmed in the Federal areas," he said, adding that both patients had returned from Iran recently.