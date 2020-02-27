Coronavirus Outbreak LIVE Updates: Special Air India Flight With 119 Indians from Quarantined Japan Ship Reaches Delhi

Coronavirus Outbreak LIVE Updates: A special Air India flight carrying 119 Indians and five people from Sri Lanka, Nepal, South Africa and Peru, who were on board the coronavirus-hit quarantined cruise ship Diamond Princess, landed in New Delhi today.
Taking to Twitter, Foreign Minister S Jaishankar said: “Air India flight has just landed in Delhi from Tokyo, carrying 119 Indians & 5 nationals from Sri Lanka, Nepal, South Africa and Peru who were quarantined onboard the #DiamondPrincess due to #COVID19. Appreciate the facilitation of Japanese authorities.”
Feb 27, 2020 8:19 am (IST)
Mike Pence to Lead Efforts against Coronavirus in US | US President Donald Trump yesterday announced that his deputy Mike Pence will lead the administration efforts against coronavirus in the country. Hours after returning from India, Trump on Wednesday held a series of meetings to take stock of the situation in the United States. "We are doing really well and Mike is going to be the in-charge. Mike will report back to me, but he's got a certain talent for this," Trump told reporters.
Feb 27, 2020 8:11 am (IST)
This morning, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar notifies that an Air India flight landed in Delhi from Tokyo (Japan), carrying 119 Indians and five nationals from Sri Lanka, Nepal, South Africa and Peru who were quarantined on board Diamond Princess ship due to Coronavirus or COVID19. "Appreciate facilitation of Japanese authorities," says Jaishankar.
Feb 27, 2020 8:08 am (IST)
Globemaster landed at 6:45 am today from China with 112 evacuees, including 36 foreign nationals. All evacuees will be taken to the ITBP quarantine facility in Chhawla, Delhi after their thermal screening.
Feb 27, 2020 7:55 am (IST)
China Reports 29 More Coronavirus Deaths, Lowest Since January | China reported 29 more deaths today from the new coronavirus epidemic, the lowest daily figure in almost a month, and the number of fresh infections rose slightly. The death toll now stands at 2,744 in mainland China, according to the National Health Commission. The daily tally of fatalities has fallen for three straight days now, hitting the lowest mark since January 29, when 26 new deaths were reported.
The commission reported 433 new cases, with all but 24 in central Hubei province, the epicentre of the outbreak that first emerged in December in its capital, Wuhan. There are now nearly 78,500 cases in total.
Feb 27, 2020 7:49 am (IST)
Pakistan Confirms Its First 2 Cases of Coronavirus | Pakistan confirmed its first two cases of the novel coronavirus as the deadly infection reached the country despite all out efforts to keep it away. "We have two confirmed cases of the coronavirus and both patients are under treatment as per clinical standard protocols and they are stable at the moment," Dr Zafar Mirza, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Health, told reporters in Quetta late on Wednesday night. He said there was "no need to panic" as the "things are under control". "One case has been reported from Sindh while the second one was confirmed in the Federal areas," he said, adding that both patients had returned from Iran recently.
Feb 27, 2020 7:42 am (IST)
Ship Was Put Under Quarantine Since Feb 5 | The Diamond Princess ship was put under quarantine by Government of Japan on February 5, 2020 for 14 days until February 19, 2020 as one of the passengers who had disembarked from the ship had tested positive for COVID-19. The quarantine period was extended by the Government of Japan as the crew members were performing their regular duties during the initial quarantine period of 14 days.
Feb 27, 2020 7:35 am (IST)
3 Crew Members Stay Back in Quarantined Ship | Three Indian crew members didn't board the special flight and conveyed their wish to continue their stay on-board the Cruise ship to complete the period of extended quarantine put in place by the Government of Japan. Out of the total 138 Indian nationals originally on-board the Diamond Princess, 16 Indian crew members have tested positive for Coronavirus-2019 (COVID-19) and are receiving necessary medical care and treatment at onshore medical facilities in Japan. Embassy of India in Tokyo has established contact with these individuals and is continuously following-up on their recovery.
Feb 27, 2020 7:29 am (IST)
119 Indians on Board Quarantined Ship Off Japan Coast Brought Back in Special Flight | A special Air India flight arrived in New Delhi from Tokyo today bringing back 119 Indian nationals (113 crew members and 6 passengers) who were on-board the Diamond Princess Cruise ship docked off at Yokohama in Japan. In line with India’s neighbourhood first policy and Indo-Pacific vision, the special flight also evacuated five foreign nationals, two Sri Lankans, one Nepalese, one South African and one Peruvian. All the evacuees will undergo a 14-day quarantine at the quarantine facility set up by the Indian Army in Manesar, Haryana.
As many as 138 Indians including 132 crew and six passengers were among the 3,711 people on board the luxury cruise ship, which was quarantined off Japan on February 5 after it emerged that a former passenger had tested positive for the virus.
Of these, 16 were tested positive for coronavirus and will stay in Japan for treatment, while the remaining will be repatriated to India.
The repatriation is being facilitated by the Indian government.
Coronavirus has infected more than 80,000 people in 37 countries, causing more than 2,600 deaths in the past few months.
Earlier this month, India had evacuated as many as 640 of its nationals from Wuhan -- the capital of the Chinese province of Hubei which has been the epicentre of the novel coronavirus.