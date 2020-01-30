Coronavirus Outbreak LIVE: Chinese Football Association Postpones 2020 Season as Death Toll Hits 170

A medical worker in protective gear walks in the street near a community health station in Wuhan in central China's Hubei Province. AP



Expressing regret over an error in the week's situation report WHO director-general Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said that he decided to reconvene the International Health Regulations Emergency Committee to discuss the coronavirus outbreak and advise him on declaring a health emergency.



"I have decided to reconvene the International Health Regulations Emergency Committee on the new coronavirus (2019-nCoV) tomorrow (on Thursday) to advise me on whether the current outbreak constitutes a public health emergency of international concern. WHO deeply regrets the error in this week's situation report, which inserted the word 'moderate' inaccurately in the coronavirus global risk assessment. This was a human error in preparing the report. I have repeatedly stated the high risk of the outbreak," Ghebreyesus said.



In a series of tweets, he wrote that only 68 of more than 6,000 new cases of coronavirus have been confirmed outside of China, but there has been human-to-human transmission in three countries other than China, signaling a "potential for further global spread".



A day earlier, the UN Children's Fund (UNICEF) said that a six-tonne shipment of respiratory masks and protective suits for health care workers landed in China for distribution in Wuhan, the epicentre of a spreading coronavirus outbreak. The move comes as the death toll in China hit 170, with more than 1,700 new infections confirmed.



Thirty-seven of the 38 new deaths came in hard-hit Hubei province, the epicentre of a contagion that is causing mounting global fear. Another death occurred in southwestern Sichuan province, the central government said.



The United States and Japan flew citizens out of the central Chinese city after the death toll rose to 133 and the first case appeared in the Middle East.



Meanwhile, three Japanese citizens among more than 200 on a first evacuation flight from China have tested positive for a new strain of coronavirus, Japan's health minister said on Thursday.



The three people arrived in Japan on Wednesday, on the first flight to evacuate Japanese citizens from the Chinese city of Wuhan, the epicentre of a deadly outbreak that has killed 170 people and injected thousands.



The three evacuees raise the number of cases in Japan so far to 11, including two people who appear to have contracted the virus without travelling to China.



"In addition to the eight cases, among the people who returned from Wuhan yesterday, infection (with the new coronavirus) has been confirmed in one person with symptoms and two other people who have no symptoms," Health Minister Katsunobu Kato told parliament. Prime Minister Shinzo Abe told lawmakers that the three returnees would be treated in a special medical facility.