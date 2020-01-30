Coronavirus Outbreak LIVE: Chinese Football Association Postpones 2020 Season as Death Toll Hits 170

Coronavirus Outbreak LIVE Updates: China suspended all domestic football matches Thursday, including the top-tier Chinese Super League, in response to the deadly viral outbreak sweeping the country. The start of the 2020 season will be postponed for "all levels and all types of football across the country", the Chinese Football Association said, to protect the health of fans and players. The CSL season had been due to kick off on February 22, according to state media.
The World Health Organisation (WHO) is set to hold an emergency meeting today on the novel coronavirus (2019-nCoV) as it mulls to declare the infection a public health emergency.
Jan 30, 2020 9:07 am (IST)
Chinese Football Association Postpones 2020 Season | The Chinese Football Association today said it will postpone domestic games in 2020 due to rapidly spreading coronavirus epidemic in the country. Football games at all levels and involving all types in China will be postponed, in order to help control the virus spread, the association said in a statement on its website.
Jan 30, 2020 8:58 am (IST)
Meanwhile, a mock drill is being carried out in Chennai on a probable cronovirus-affected patient.
Jan 30, 2020 8:38 am (IST)
People line up to buy face masks from a medical supply company in Nanning in southern China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region.
Jan 30, 2020 8:28 am (IST)
Beijing Tourism Takes a Hit | The coronavirus outbreak kept many indoors and at home in China’s capital during what is usually one of the busiest periods for tourism. Beijing cultural landmarks such as the Great Wall and Forbidden City closed to visitors, while shopping malls, restaurants and subway stations were nearly empty.
Jan 30, 2020 8:10 am (IST)
Villages on the outskirts of Beijing closed themselves off to outsiders, with residents blocking roads with piles of earth and standing guard to prevent outsiders and their vehicles from entering.
Jan 30, 2020 8:01 am (IST)
A family of four Chinese tourists in the United Arab Emirates became the Mideast’s first cases of the virus. Airlines around the world suspended or significantly cut back service to China.
Jan 30, 2020 7:51 am (IST)
Passengers wear masks to prevent an outbreak of a new coronavirus, as they arrive at Hong Kong West Kowloon High Speed Train Station Terminus, before temporary closing, following the coronavirus outbreak in Hong Kong, China.
Jan 30, 2020 7:46 am (IST)
7,700 Cases in Wuhan, So Far | In comparison, the SARS virus killed about 10% of people who caught it. The new virus is from the coronavirus family, which includes those that can cause the common cold as well as more serious illnesses such as SARS and MERS. Scientists say there are many questions to be answered about the new virus, including just how easily it spreads and how severe it is. About 7,700 cases of a new viral respiratory illness have been confirmed since an outbreak began in the Chinese city of Wuhan.
Jan 30, 2020 7:39 am (IST)
US Evacuees from China Placed on 72-hour 'Hold' at California Military Base | Nearly 200 Americans airlifted from China in the midst of the coronavirus outbreak arrived yesterday at a US military base in California, where they will remain isolated for at least 72 hours of medical evaluation, public health officials said. The group, mostly U.S. diplomats and their families, were evacuated from Wuhan at the epicenter of the outbreak aboard a U.S. government-chartered cargo jet that stopped to refuel in Alaska on Tuesday night before flying on to March Air Reserve Base, about 60 miles (97 km) east of Los Angeles.
Jan 30, 2020 7:36 am (IST)
WHO to Convene Closed Doors Meeting on Virus Outbreak Today | The World Health Organization's (WHO) Emergency Committee is set to reconvene behind closed doors in Geneva later on Thursday to decide whether the rapid spread of the virus now constitutes a global emergency. "In the last few days the progress of the virus, especially in some countries, especially human-to-human transmission, worries us," WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told a news conference on Wednesday, naming Germany, Vietnam and Japan. "Although the numbers outside China are still relatively small, they hold the potential for a much larger outbreak."
Jan 30, 2020 7:34 am (IST)
More Japanese Evacuated from Coronavirus Epicentre Wuhan | A plane of Japanese evacuees from the virus-hit Chinese city of Wuhan arrived in Tokyo on Thursday as the total number of confirmed deaths from the newly identified pathogen in the country rose by 38 to 170 and infections also jumped. Chinese health authorities said there were 7,711 confirmed cases of infection as of the end of Wednesday, mostly in Hubei province where the death toll rose by 37 to 162. Infections have been reported in at least 15 other countries and, with the appearance of the first case in Tibet, in every province and region of mainland China.
Jan 30, 2020 7:32 am (IST)
Coronavirus Leaves 170 Dead in China, So Far | The death toll rose to 170 in the coronavirus outbreak in China today as foreign evacuees from the worst-hit region begin returning home under close observation and world health officials expressed “great concern” that the disease is starting to spread between people outside of China. Today's figures cover the previous 24 hours and represent an increase of 38 deaths and 1,737 cases for a total of 7,711. Of the new deaths, 37 were in the epicenter of the outbreak in Hubei province and one in the southwestern province of Sichuan.
A medical worker in protective gear walks in the street near a community health station in Wuhan in central China's Hubei Province.
Expressing regret over an error in the week's situation report WHO director-general Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said that he decided to reconvene the International Health Regulations Emergency Committee to discuss the coronavirus outbreak and advise him on declaring a health emergency.
"I have decided to reconvene the International Health Regulations Emergency Committee on the new coronavirus (2019-nCoV) tomorrow (on Thursday) to advise me on whether the current outbreak constitutes a public health emergency of international concern. WHO deeply regrets the error in this week's situation report, which inserted the word 'moderate' inaccurately in the coronavirus global risk assessment. This was a human error in preparing the report. I have repeatedly stated the high risk of the outbreak," Ghebreyesus said.
In a series of tweets, he wrote that only 68 of more than 6,000 new cases of coronavirus have been confirmed outside of China, but there has been human-to-human transmission in three countries other than China, signaling a "potential for further global spread".
A day earlier, the UN Children's Fund (UNICEF) said that a six-tonne shipment of respiratory masks and protective suits for health care workers landed in China for distribution in Wuhan, the epicentre of a spreading coronavirus outbreak. The move comes as the death toll in China hit 170, with more than 1,700 new infections confirmed.
Thirty-seven of the 38 new deaths came in hard-hit Hubei province, the epicentre of a contagion that is causing mounting global fear. Another death occurred in southwestern Sichuan province, the central government said.
The United States and Japan flew citizens out of the central Chinese city after the death toll rose to 133 and the first case appeared in the Middle East.
Meanwhile, three Japanese citizens among more than 200 on a first evacuation flight from China have tested positive for a new strain of coronavirus, Japan's health minister said on Thursday.
The three people arrived in Japan on Wednesday, on the first flight to evacuate Japanese citizens from the Chinese city of Wuhan, the epicentre of a deadly outbreak that has killed 170 people and injected thousands.
The three evacuees raise the number of cases in Japan so far to 11, including two people who appear to have contracted the virus without travelling to China.
"In addition to the eight cases, among the people who returned from Wuhan yesterday, infection (with the new coronavirus) has been confirmed in one person with symptoms and two other people who have no symptoms," Health Minister Katsunobu Kato told parliament. Prime Minister Shinzo Abe told lawmakers that the three returnees would be treated in a special medical facility.