Coronavirus Outbreak LIVE Updates: ICSE Exams Postponed, 168 Trains Cancelled as India Sees 166 Cases

With the number of global coronavirus infections shooting past 200,000, governments announced new containment measures and the US Congress approved a $100 billion emergency relief package.



But markets took another beating and braced for grim weeks ahead.



Trump announced the deployment of military hospital ships while, in Europe, German Chancellor Angela Merkel issued a dramatic appeal to citizens.



“Not since the Second World War has our country faced a challenge that depends so much on our collective solidarity," Merkel said in a television address.



Dire news came out of Italy which reported 475 new deaths. More than 8,700 people have died around the world with fatalities in Europe now topping those in Asia, where the outbreak began in December in China.



Italy has now recorded more than one-third of global deaths and has shut down all businesses and public gatherings — steps that have spread across the world.



"The main thing is, do not give up," Italian National Institute of Health chief Silvio Brusaferro told reporters.



"It will take a few days before we see the benefits" of containment measures, said Brusaferro.



"We must maintain these measures to see their effect, and above all to protect the most vulnerable."



French President Emmanuel Macron on Twitter called for further "financial solidarity" within the Eurozone, after the European Central Bank announced a 750-billion-euro bond-buying scheme to contain the economic damage from the virus.



Britain, where Prime Minister Boris Johnson had initially chosen a different path, followed the lead of his European counterparts and said schools would shut nationwide from Friday.



The death toll in Britain has topped 100 and lawmakers were cautioned to steer clear of the prime minister's weekly question time, amid warnings that parliament was a particularly infectious area.



To contain the global damage, the European Central Bank launched new bond purchases worth 750 billion euros at an emergency meeting late on Wednesday in a bid to stop a pandemic-induced financial rout shredding the euro zone's economy and renew concerns about the bloc's viability.



With much of Europe in lockdown amid the coronavirus outbreak, economic activity has come to a near standstill and markets have been in a tailspin, foreshadowing a deep recession on par with the 2008 global financial crisis and raising questions about the euro zone's cohesion at times of stress.



Under pressure to act to bring down borrowing costs for indebted, virus-stricken countries such as Italy, the ECB launched a new, dedicated bond-purchase scheme, bringing its planned purchases for this year to 1.1 trillion euro with the newly agreed buys alone worth 6% of the euro area's GDP.



"Extraordinary times require extraordinary action," ECB President Christine Lagarde said. "There are no limits to our commitment to the euro. We are determined to use the full potential of our tools, within our mandate."



The bond purchases will continue until the "crisis phase" of the epidemic is over and non-financial commercial paper will also be included for the first time among eligible assets, the ECB said.

