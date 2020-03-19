Coronavirus Outbreak LIVE Updates: ICSE Exams Postponed, 168 Trains Cancelled as India Sees 166 Cases

Coronavirus Outbreak LIVE Updates: The number of coronavirus cases in India rose to 166 today even as the country imposed a near-virtual lockdown, banning public gatherings, postponing CBSE's class 10 and 12 board exams and stepping up vigil at airports.
The global death toll due to coronavirus has gone up to 8,810, while over 2 lakh poeople have been infected. Italy on Wednesday reported nearly 500 new deaths from the novel coronavirus, the highest one-day official toll of any nation, as Donald Trump ordered sweeping new action against the pandemic and declared himself a war president.
Mar 19, 2020 10:34 am (IST)
"No Evidence of Coronavirus Being Heat Sensitive" | ICMR Chief Dr Raman Gangakhedkar told News18 that there is "no evidence that the virus is heat sensitive", adding that temperatures are soaring in southern regions yet infections are still spreading. It is important that people don't become complacent during summers and take care of proper hygiene, he said.
Mar 19, 2020 10:28 am (IST)
'We Don't Want Dead Bodies' | Speaking to News18, ICMR Chief Dr Raman Gangakhedkar said Indian health officials have taken timely steps adding that decisions are being made that are "not easy" to ensure public health safety, "We don't want a country filled with dead bodies."
Mar 19, 2020 10:23 am (IST)
Rupee Hits All-Time Low Amid Virus Panic | Indian stocks plunged nearly 7% today, as unabated panic over the coronavirus pandemic continued to grow. The rupee hit a fresh record low of 75.0100 against the dollar, as a flight into cash and worries about tightening liquidity boosted demand for the world's reserve currency. (Reuters)
Mar 19, 2020 10:17 am (IST)
Bengaluru Airport Stamps 'Home Quarantine' | Authorities have begun stamping international passengers with indelible ink at the Kempegowda International Airport, Bengaluru which indicates last day of quarantine.
Karnataka: 'Home quarantine' stamping with indelible ink for international passengers has started at Kempegowda International Airport, Bengaluru. The stamp indicates last day of quarantine. #Coronaviruspic.twitter.com/R84nnHSfPX
Indian Railways Cancels Low Occupancy Trains | As a precautionary measure to Covid-19, Indian Railways has canceled 84 of its low occupancy trains with scheduled journey commencing dates from 20.03.20 to 31.03.30, according to a statement.
Mar 19, 2020 10:04 am (IST)
Costa Rica Records First Virus Death | An 87-year-old man became the first person infected with COVID-19 to die in Costa Rica, the country's health ministry said. "We show solidarity with his family,” President Carlos Alvarado wrote on social media adding, “Let us react, and let’s accept the orders of the Ministry of Health. Only united and with solidarity will we pass this national emergency.”
Mar 19, 2020 9:59 am (IST)
South Korea Pledges $39 bln Emergency Funding | South Korean President Moon Jae-in on Thursday pledged 50 trillion won ($39 billion) in emergency financing for small businesses and other stimulus measures to prop up the country's coronavirus-hit economy. (Reuters)
Mar 19, 2020 9:50 am (IST)
ICSE Refuses to Delay Board Exams | The ICSE board exams for classes 10 and 12 have not been postponed in view of coronavirus outbreak an official confirmed adding that the tests will continue as per the schedule. Read more
Mar 19, 2020 9:46 am (IST)
ICMR Says No Community Transmission as of Now | India will 'know when community transmission of coronavirus starts", said the Indian Council of Medical Research in a statement as the number of infections continues to rise.
Officials said some 10,000 Muslims gathered in an open field in Raipur town to pray 'healing verses' from the Koran to rid the country of the deadly virus.
Mar 19, 2020 9:35 am (IST)
Aus Bank Cuts Record Low Interest Rate | The Reserve Bank has cut interest rates to a new record low of 0.25% today, pushing the Australian dollar to its lowest in 17 years due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Mar 19, 2020 9:29 am (IST)
TMC Suspends Daily Party Briefings | The All India Trinamool Congress announced that the party's daily briefings to the media at its office in Parliament have been suspended till March 31 due to the coronavirus outbreak in the country.
Mar 19, 2020 9:18 am (IST)
India's Infection Cases Surge to 166 | The total number of cases of coronavirus infection rose to 166 in India today. Data released by the health ministry states 14 people have been cured from the virus while three people have died since the outbreak began a few weeks ago.
Mar 19, 2020 9:03 am (IST)
Africa Should Wake Up: WHO | "Africa should wake up," Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told a news conference in Geneva on Wednesday, pointing out that "in other countries, we have seen how the virus actually accelerates after a certain tipping point". Africa has lagged behind the global curve for coronavirus infections and deaths, but in the past few days has seen a significant rise in cases.
Tokyo Olympics Chief Attented Meeting With Infected Person | Tokyo 2020 Olympics chief Yoshiro Mori attended a meeting on March 10 that included the deputy head of the Japanese Olympic Committee (JOC) who tested positive for the new coronavirus this week, officials said. Mori, 82, has not been tested because he has no symptoms of the virus and does not meet testing requirements.
Mar 19, 2020 8:35 am (IST)
Brazilians Demand 'Bolsonaro Out!' Amid Virus Spread | The coronavirus outbreak hammered Brazil on Wednesday, crushing local markets, infecting more members of the country's political elite and prompting loud protests against President Jair Bolsonaro, whose son waded into a diplomatic spat with China. Bolsonaro's national security adviser, the mines and energy minister and the head of the Senate all tested positive for the virus on Wednesday.
Mar 19, 2020 8:26 am (IST)
Goa Health Minister Visits Airport | Goa Health Minister Vishwajit Rane, along with health officials today visit the Goa International Airport, Dabolim. The team checked the airport for its preparations to combat the growing spread of the novel coronavirus. Across the world, the disease has spread through tourism as well, as people from countries afflicted by COVID-19 come in contact with others while travelling.
Mar 19, 2020 8:13 am (IST)
Life in a Pandemic | A homeless person talks to Red Cross workers in Rome, Italy. Since the coronavirus crisis, Red Cross workers have been increasing their daily activities to meet the growing needs of the homeless in Rome. With nobody around on the streets to give them food or money, and restaurants that would usually donate leftovers closed, homeless are struggling to find food and other supplies to keep them going. (Reuters/Guglielmo Mangiapane)
Mar 19, 2020 8:00 am (IST)
Markets Plummet Amid ECB Stimulus Promise | The dollar surged, bonds plunged and global markets struggled to find their footing on Thursday as the European Central Bank's latest promise of stimulus provided only brief solace while the world struggles to contain the coronavirus pandemic. US stock futures fell 2%. The Australian dollar was crushed, falling 3.3% to a more than 17-year low, and Asian markets gave up initial gains.
Mar 19, 2020 7:52 am (IST)
Japan Stands Firm on Not Postponing Olympics | International Olympic Committee (IOC) president Thomas Bach moved on Wednesday to ease fears after complaints by athletes as Japan insisted it was not preparing for a postponement of the Tokyo Olympics. With the Olympic flame about to be handed by Greece to Japan, Bach said the IOC heard the athletes' concerns on health and preparations.
Latest Coronavirus Cases in India | The coronavirus pandemic, which has killed more than 8,000 people around the globe is also spreading in India — which has reported 151 cases and three fatalities till now, stated the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. Maharashtra, with 39 cases, has the highest number of infections in the country right now.
Mar 19, 2020 7:37 am (IST)
South Korea Reports New Surge of Infections | South Korea posted a jump in new coronavirus cases on Thursday, reversing days of slowing infections after a new outbreak emerged in a nursing home in the hardest-hit city of Daegu. The Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported 152 new cases, taking the national tally to 8,565
Life in a Pandemic | Cemetery workers and funeral agency workers in protective masks transport a coffin of a person who died from coronavirus into a cemetery in Bergamo, Italy. (Reuters/Flavio Lo Scalzo)
Mar 19, 2020 7:28 am (IST)
President Asks People in Turkey to Stay at Home | President Tayyip Erdogan advised Turks on Wednesday not to leave home unless necessary for three weeks and to minimise social contact until the threat of the coronavirus recedes, but he did not tell them to stay away from work. Turkey subsequently announced a second coronavirus death and said the number of confirmed cases of the highly contagious respiratory illness had nearly doubled to 191
Mar 19, 2020 7:25 am (IST)
Wuhan in China Reports no New Infections | The central Chinese city of Wuhan, the epicentre of the country's coronavirus outbreak, reported no new infections for the first time, while imported cases surged by a record, led by new infections in the capital of Beijing. The new imported infections also accounted for all of the new confirmed cases in mainland China, placing more pressure on authorities to screen travellers at key travel hubs.
#Hubei Province reported ZERO new case of #COVID19, 8 more deaths and 795 discharged on March 18.
India Mulls $1.6 Billion Aid for Aviation Industry | India is planning a rescue package worth as much as $1.6 billion for the aviation sector, which has been battered after the coronavirus outbreak forced countries to close borders and brought air travel to a near-halt, two government sources told Reuters.
Mar 19, 2020 7:20 am (IST)
Italy Reports 475 Deaths in a Day | Italy has recorded 475 deaths in one day due to the coronavirus pandemic. The Italian government threatened on Wednesday to ban all outdoor exercise as the coronavirus death toll soared to 2,978 and frustration grew over the number of people defying a nationwide lockdown order.
With the number of global coronavirus infections shooting past 200,000, governments announced new containment measures and the US Congress approved a $100 billion emergency relief package.
But markets took another beating and braced for grim weeks ahead.
Trump announced the deployment of military hospital ships while, in Europe, German Chancellor Angela Merkel issued a dramatic appeal to citizens.
“Not since the Second World War has our country faced a challenge that depends so much on our collective solidarity," Merkel said in a television address.
Dire news came out of Italy which reported 475 new deaths. More than 8,700 people have died around the world with fatalities in Europe now topping those in Asia, where the outbreak began in December in China.
Italy has now recorded more than one-third of global deaths and has shut down all businesses and public gatherings — steps that have spread across the world.
"The main thing is, do not give up," Italian National Institute of Health chief Silvio Brusaferro told reporters.
"It will take a few days before we see the benefits" of containment measures, said Brusaferro.
"We must maintain these measures to see their effect, and above all to protect the most vulnerable."
French President Emmanuel Macron on Twitter called for further "financial solidarity" within the Eurozone, after the European Central Bank announced a 750-billion-euro bond-buying scheme to contain the economic damage from the virus.
Britain, where Prime Minister Boris Johnson had initially chosen a different path, followed the lead of his European counterparts and said schools would shut nationwide from Friday.
The death toll in Britain has topped 100 and lawmakers were cautioned to steer clear of the prime minister's weekly question time, amid warnings that parliament was a particularly infectious area.
To contain the global damage, the European Central Bank launched new bond purchases worth 750 billion euros at an emergency meeting late on Wednesday in a bid to stop a pandemic-induced financial rout shredding the euro zone's economy and renew concerns about the bloc's viability.
With much of Europe in lockdown amid the coronavirus outbreak, economic activity has come to a near standstill and markets have been in a tailspin, foreshadowing a deep recession on par with the 2008 global financial crisis and raising questions about the euro zone's cohesion at times of stress.
Under pressure to act to bring down borrowing costs for indebted, virus-stricken countries such as Italy, the ECB launched a new, dedicated bond-purchase scheme, bringing its planned purchases for this year to 1.1 trillion euro with the newly agreed buys alone worth 6% of the euro area's GDP.
"Extraordinary times require extraordinary action," ECB President Christine Lagarde said. "There are no limits to our commitment to the euro. We are determined to use the full potential of our tools, within our mandate."
The bond purchases will continue until the "crisis phase" of the epidemic is over and non-financial commercial paper will also be included for the first time among eligible assets, the ECB said.