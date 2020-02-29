LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
LIVE NOW
auto-refresh

Coronavirus Outbreak LIVE Updates: US Postpones ASEAN Regional Summit; Over 2,900 Cases in S Korea

News18.com | February 29, 2020, 8:57 AM IST
facebook Twitter skype whatapps

Event Highlights

Coronavirus Outbreak LIVE Updates: The United States has delayed a regional ASEAN summit scheduled to take place in Las Vegas next month due to fears of the coronavirus, a senior administration official said Friday. “As the international community works together to defeat the novel coronavirus, the United States, in consultation with ASEAN partners, has made the difficult decision to postpone the ASEAN leaders meeting,” said the official on condition of not being named.

Leaders from the Association of South East Asian Nations had been due to be hosted by President Donald Trump on March 14.
Read More
Feb 29, 2020 8:57 am (IST)

Maldives Bans Entry of Cruise Ships | Over fears of proliferating COVID-19, Maldives has banned entry of cruise ships. 

Feb 29, 2020 8:50 am (IST)

Malaysia Reports Two New Cases |  Two fresh cases were reported in Malaysia, bringing the total number of cases to 25, reports CNN. 

Feb 29, 2020 8:46 am (IST)

Japan Reports 940 COVID-19 | Japan has recorded 940 cases of COVID-19 cases including 11 deaths. This includes 705 infections on Diamond Princess cruise including 6 deaths, 221 domestic cases and 14 returnees from abroad. 

Feb 29, 2020 8:42 am (IST)

US State of Oregon Reports First Case | US state of Oregon reports first novel coronavirus case of unknown origin on Saturday. 

Feb 29, 2020 8:38 am (IST)

Globally, 2,922 People Have Died from COVID-19 | Following deaths in mainland China 's in Hubei province, where the outbreak is believed to have started, the global death has reached to 2,922. 

Feb 29, 2020 8:28 am (IST)

Death Toll in Italy Reaches 21 |  As many as 820 people have been affected with COVID-19 in Italy while the death toll has reached 21. 

Feb 29, 2020 8:23 am (IST)

20 Confirmed Cases in UK | The number of confirmed cases in the UK reached 20 and a 70-year-old passenger on the Diamond Princess cruise ship is the first UK citizen to die of the virus.

Feb 29, 2020 8:21 am (IST)

Two New Cases in Australia | Australia has reported two new coronavirus cases, bringing the total number of cases to 25, reports The Guardian. 

Feb 29, 2020 8:14 am (IST)

Korean tourists in Israel with their medical masks amid outbreak of COVID-19. 

Feb 29, 2020 8:12 am (IST)

Iceland Confirms First Case | Iceland confirmed the novel coronavirus had reached the subarctic island after a man in his forties, who had recently returned from a trip to northern Italy, tested positive for COVID-19.

Feb 29, 2020 7:56 am (IST)

California Reports Second Case | California confirms the second coronavirus case of unknown origin, AFP reports. 

Feb 29, 2020 7:52 am (IST)

South Korea Confirms 594 More Cases |  The biggest increase to date for South Korea was reported on Saturday, as 594 more cases were recorded, taking the national total to 2,931 infections with three additional deaths. More than 90 per cent of the new cases were in Daegu, the centre of the country's outbreak. 

Feb 29, 2020 7:48 am (IST)

U.S. Postpones Summit with ASEAN Leaders | The United States has decided to postpone a meeting with leaders of Southeast Asian countries it had planned to host on March 14 due to worries about the COVID-19 outbreak, Reuters report. 

Feb 29, 2020 7:37 am (IST)

Over 20 Vaccines in Development | More than 20 vaccines are in development globally, and several therapeutics are in clinical trials. We expect the first results in a few weeks, informs the World Health Organisation (WHO). 

Feb 29, 2020 7:35 am (IST)

 
Global Downturn Looms as Countries Struggle to Contain Outbreak | The coronavirus spread further with cases reported for the first time in at least six countries battering markets and leading the World Health Organization (WHO) to raise its impact risk alert to 'very high.'

Feb 29, 2020 7:29 am (IST)

Saudi Bars Gulf Citizens from Holy Cities |  Saudi Arabia barred citizens from the six-nation Gulf Cooperation Council from entering two of Islam's holiest cities amid fears over the COVID-19 global spread. 

Feb 29, 2020 7:27 am (IST)

US Urges Citizens to Avoid Non-Essential Travel to Italy |The United States on Friday warned citizens against non-essential travel to Italy, a top destination for US tourists, over the growing coronavirus epidemic.

Feb 29, 2020 7:24 am (IST)

 Berlin Travel Fair ITB Cancelled |  Berlin travel fair ITB cancelled over coronavirus fears, reports AFP. 

Feb 29, 2020 7:23 am (IST)

China Death Toll Rises to 2,835 |  China on Saturday reported 47 more deaths from the novel coronavirus, raising the death toll in the country to 2,835. 
The National Health Commission also tallied 427 new cases, an increase from the previous day, bringing the total number of infections to 79,251.
 

Coronavirus Outbreak LIVE Updates: US Postpones ASEAN Regional Summit; Over 2,900 Cases in S Korea
A worker takes body temperature measurement of a man at the entrance to a residential compound following an outbreak of the new coronavirus in Wuhan, Hubei province, China. (Image: Reuters)

The official said the United States "values our relationships with the nations of this critical region, and looks forward to future meetings”.

The announcement came as health officials in California confirmed the United States' second case believed to have been transmitted to a person who did not travel overseas or come in contact with anyone known to be ill.

Trump has played down fears of a major outbreak in the United States, even as infections ricochet around the world.

There are now more daily cases being recorded outside China than inside the country, where the virus first emerged in December, according to the World Health Organization.

More than 2,700 people have died in China and some 78,000 have been infected. There have been more than 50 deaths and 3,600 cases in dozens of other countries, raising fears of a pandemic.

Trump had skipped an ASEAN summit and parallel East Asia Summit last year in Bangkok.

He instead sent his national security advisor, Robert O'Brien, in the lowest-level participation ever by the United States in the East Asia Summit.

The move came after years of US efforts to show that the United States is committed to Asia in the face of a rising China.

Meanwhile, South Korea continues to reel under the effect of the virus, with the country reporting 594 more cases, taking the total number of infections to 2,931.

More than 90 per cent of the new cases were in Daegu, the centre of the country's outbreak, and its neighbouring North Gyeongsang province, the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said in a statement.

Three women in the Daegu area died of the illness, taking the national toll to 16, the statement added. One of the victims was aged in her 90s.

The national total is expected to rise further with screening of more than 210,000 members of the Shincheonji Church of Jesus, a secretive entity often accused of being a cult that is linked to around half of the country's cases.

The streets of Daegu — South Korea's fourth-largest city with a population of 2.5 million — have been largely deserted for days, apart from long queues at the few shops with masks for sale.
  • 26 Feb, 2020 | Australia in South Africa
    AUS vs SA
    193/5
    20.0 overs
    		 96/10
    15.3 overs
    Australia beat South Africa by 97 runs
    Full Scorecard
  • 26 Feb, 2020 | West Indies in Sri Lanka
    SL vs WI
    345/8
    50.0 overs
    		 184/10
    39.1 overs
    Sri Lanka beat West Indies by 161 runs
    Full Scorecard
  • 23 Feb, 2020 | Australia in South Africa
    SA vs AUS
    158/4
    20.0 overs
    		 146/6
    20.0 overs
    South Africa beat Australia by 12 runs
    Full Scorecard
  • 22 Feb, 2020 | West Indies in Sri Lanka
    WI vs SL
    289/7
    50.0 overs
    		 290/9
    49.1 overs
    Sri Lanka beat West Indies by 1 wicket
    Full Scorecard
  • 22 - 25 Feb, 2020 | Zimbabwe in Bangladesh
    ZIM vs BAN
    265/10
    106.3 overs
    		 560/6
    154.0 overs
    Bangladesh beat Zimbabwe by an innings and 106 runs
    Full Scorecard
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram