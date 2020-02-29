Coronavirus Outbreak LIVE Updates: US Postpones ASEAN Regional Summit; Over 2,900 Cases in S Korea

A worker takes body temperature measurement of a man at the entrance to a residential compound following an outbreak of the new coronavirus in Wuhan, Hubei province, China. (Image: Reuters)



The official said the United States "values our relationships with the nations of this critical region, and looks forward to future meetings”.



The announcement came as health officials in California confirmed the United States' second case believed to have been transmitted to a person who did not travel overseas or come in contact with anyone known to be ill.



Trump has played down fears of a major outbreak in the United States, even as infections ricochet around the world.



There are now more daily cases being recorded outside China than inside the country, where the virus first emerged in December, according to the World Health Organization.



More than 2,700 people have died in China and some 78,000 have been infected. There have been more than 50 deaths and 3,600 cases in dozens of other countries, raising fears of a pandemic.



Trump had skipped an ASEAN summit and parallel East Asia Summit last year in Bangkok.



He instead sent his national security advisor, Robert O'Brien, in the lowest-level participation ever by the United States in the East Asia Summit.



The move came after years of US efforts to show that the United States is committed to Asia in the face of a rising China.



Meanwhile, South Korea continues to reel under the effect of the virus, with the country reporting 594 more cases, taking the total number of infections to 2,931.



More than 90 per cent of the new cases were in Daegu, the centre of the country's outbreak, and its neighbouring North Gyeongsang province, the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said in a statement.



Three women in the Daegu area died of the illness, taking the national toll to 16, the statement added. One of the victims was aged in her 90s.



The national total is expected to rise further with screening of more than 210,000 members of the Shincheonji Church of Jesus, a secretive entity often accused of being a cult that is linked to around half of the country's cases.



The streets of Daegu — South Korea's fourth-largest city with a population of 2.5 million — have been largely deserted for days, apart from long queues at the few shops with masks for sale.