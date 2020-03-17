Coronavirus Outbreak LIVE Updates: Global Death Toll Crosses 7,000; India Nears Lockdown as Cities Shut Schools & Colleges, Ban Gatherings

Event Highlights Life in a Pandemic: Activities Around the Globe

US Researchers Test Vaccine

Worldwide Death Toll Crosses 7,000

India Cases at 114



As the world shut down borders and limited travel, India’s total number of cases touched 114 in the country after fresh cases were reported from several states, including Odisha as the government imposed fresh travel restrictions, prohibiting entry of passengers from the EU countries and the UK from March 18.

People wear masks to mitigate the coronavirus pandemic, in Guwahati. (Image: PTI)



The Union health ministry also said fresh coronavirus cases were also reported from Jammu & Kashmir, Ladakh and Kerala.



A Maharashtra government official said four patients were detected for the novel coronavirus infection, taking the state tally to 37, as concerns over the pandemic steered decisions across all sectors and states, including in politically volatile Madhya Pradesh.



The Union ministry did not immediately add the Maharashtra cases to its national count, covering 15 states and union territories. Kerala officials also maintained the total tally was 24 as against 23 given by the Union ministry.



The tally of 114 includes 17 foreigners. While two people died, 13 people were discharged after they recovered from the infection, which according to the WHO has infected 1,53,517 people in 135 countries and territories and claimed more than 5,700 lives.



With the four new patients, Odisha has a count of one, Ladakh four and Jammu and Kashmir three, according to the ministry.



With the positive cases of COVID-19 showing an increase, the government after a meeting of a group of ministers (GoM) proposed a set of social distancing measures to be in force till March 31, the health ministry officials told reporters.



"Travel of passengers from member countries of the European Union, the European Free Trade Association, Turkey and United Kingdom to India is prohibited with effect from 18th March 2020," said Lav Aggarwal, the Joint Secretary in the ministry.



"No airline shall board a passenger from these nations to India with effect from 1200 GMT on 18th March 2020. The airline shall enforce this at the port of initial departure," he said.



Both these instructions are temporary measures and shall be in force till March 31 2020 and will be reviewed subsequently, he said.



On March 11, India suspended all visas, except a few categories such as diplomatic and employment, till April 15 to prevent the spread of coronavirus.



The GoM held their 7th meeting on Monday and after detailed deliberations social distancing measures as a preventive strategy has been proposed for implementation, Aggarwal said, adding that these interventions are proposed to be in force till March 31.