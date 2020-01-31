Coronavirus Outbreak LIVE: WHO Declares Global Health Emergency as China Death Toll Hits 213

Event Highlights US Tells Citizens Not to Travel to China

"Our greatest concern is the potential for the virus to spread to countries with weaker health systems," WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told a briefing in Geneva on Thursday.

Read More Coronavirus Outbreak LIVE Updates: The World Health Organisation declared a global emergency over the new coronavirus, as China reported the death toll had climbed to 213 with nearly 10,000 infections. The UN health agency based in Geneva had initially downplayed the threat posed by the disease, but revised its risk assessment after crisis talks."Our greatest concern is the potential for the virus to spread to countries with weaker health systems," WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told a briefing in Geneva on Thursday. Jan 31, 2020 8:23 am (IST) US Tells Citizens Not to Travel to China as Virus Toll Tops 200 | The US government warned Americans not to travel to China as the death toll from a new coronavirus reached 213 today and the World Health Organization (WHO) declared a global health emergency. A new State Department travel advisory raised the warning for China to the same level as Iraq and Afghanistan. In a notice posted on its website, the department said: "Do not travel to China due to novel coronavirus first identified in Wuhan, China." Jan 31, 2020 8:07 am (IST) Trump Creates Coronavirus Task Force | Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump created a coronavirus task force to lead his administration's response to the deadly Novel Coronavirus. The task force is led by Secretary of Health and Human Services Alex Azar, and is coordinated through the National Security Council, White House Press Secretary Stephanie Grisham said. The task force will lead the administration's efforts to monitor, contain and mitigate the spread of the virus, while ensuring that the American people have the most accurate and up-to-date health and travel information, she said. Jan 31, 2020 7:46 am (IST) Man Admitted in Madhya Pradesh Hospital for Suspected Coronavirus | Yesterday a man, who recently returned from China, was admitted in a hospital in Gwalior in Madhya Pradesh for suspected coronavirus infection. Chief Medical and Health Officer Mridul Saxena said the man visited the OPD of Murar District Hospital with symptoms of cough and cold. When doctors enquired further, the man told them he had returned from China, from where the novel coronavirus outbreak has been reported, just a week back. In the evening, he was admitted to the isolation ward of the hospital attached to the goverment-run G R Medical College, Saxena said. His samples are being sent to Pune's National Institute of Virology for analysis, he added. Jan 31, 2020 7:40 am (IST) WHO Declares Global Health Emergency over Novel Coronavirus | The UN health agency last night declared an international emergency over the deadly novel coronavirus from China. "Our greatest concern is the potential for the virus to spread to countries with weaker health systems," World Health Organization (WHO) chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said as he declared a "public health emergency of international concern". "This is not a vote of no confidence in China," he said. "We must all act together now to limit further spread.... We can only stop it together," said Tedros, who travelled to China this week and met with President Xi Jinping. Jan 31, 2020 7:36 am (IST) Coronavirus Death Toll Soars to 213, Confirmed Cases Reach 9692 | The death toll in China's novel coronavirus outbreak has climbed to 213 with the number of confirmed cases totalling to 9,692. Chinese health authorities announced that 9,692 confirmed cases of pneumonia caused by the novel coronavirus had been reported in 31 provincial-level regions and the Xinjiang Production and Construction Corps by the end of Thursday. About 20 countries, including India, have reported confirmed cases of the virus in travellers coming from China. Jan 31, 2020 7:33 am (IST) The Kerala health minister said a meeting with representatives of private hospitals have been convened at 11 am on January 31. "We need to create awareness among the people. Strong action will be taken in case anyone attempts to spread any fake news. We will hold high-level meetings every day and issue medical bulletin with updates," the minister said. The medical college here has been upgraded with a special isolation ward with full facilities to treat at least 24 patients at a time. Jan 31, 2020 7:32 am (IST) Kerala to Launch Awareness Campaign Over Coronavirus | Kerala Health Minister K K Shailaja held a high-level meeting at the medical college hospital at midnight to take stock of the situation after a positive case of novel coronavirus was detected in the state and the patient was kept in an isolation ward. Shailaja said an awareness campaign would be launched among people to identify the possible infection and that the health department had alerted all district authorities. "The condition of the female medical college student from Wuhan University, who has been tested positive for the virus, is stable and she will remain in the isolation ward of the general hospital. The medical college here is well equipped (to deal with such cases)," the minister said.

Tedros nevertheless said travel and trade restrictions with China were unnecessary to stem the spread of the virus, which has spread to more than 15 other countries.



Many countries have already urged their citizens not to visit China, while some have banned entry for travellers from the central Chinese city of Wuhan, where the virus first surfaced.



The US reported its first case of a person catching the virus from another person on American soil -- a man in Chicago who contracted the illness from his wife, who had travelled to Wuhan.



Airlines began cancelling flights servicing China on Wednesday, and more followed suit on Thursday.



Israel barred all flights from China, while Russia said it was closing its far eastern border with China over the outbreak.



More than 6,000 tourists were temporarily put under lockdown aboard a cruise ship at an Italian port after two Chinese passengers were isolated over fears they could be carrying the virus. They later tested negative for the illness.



Deadliest Day



Beijing has taken extreme steps to stop the spread of the virus, including effectively quarantining more than 50 million people in Wuhan and surrounding Hubei province.



The government on Thursday reported 38 new deaths in the preceding 24 hours, the highest one-day total since the virus was detected late last year. On Friday, the government reported 43 new deaths, bringing the total to 213.



All but two of the confirmed deaths on Thursday and Friday were in Hubei.



The National Health Commission said there were 1,982 new confirmed cases, bringing the total to just under 10,000. Another 102,000 people were under medical observation with possible symptoms of the respiratory ailment.



The pathogen is believed to have emerged in a market that sold wild game, and spread during a Lunar New Year holiday season in which hundreds of millions of Chinese travel at home or abroad.



'Truly new situation'



Thousands of foreigners have been trapped in Wuhan since it was sealed off last week.



Japan and the United States on Wednesday became the first countries to organise airlifts from Wuhan for their citizens. A second US flight is planned in the coming days.



Britain was planning an evacuation of around 200 of its citizens early Friday, after receiving the necessary clearance from Beijing.



A French plane also left Wuhan on Friday, according to an AFP journalist on board the flight.



Australia and New Zealand were among others organising similar operations.



Tokyo on Thursday reported that three people who were aboard the first evacuation flight had tested positive for the virus after landing back in Japan.



Two of the three infected passengers showed no symptoms, underscoring the difficulty detecting the coronavirus.



Compounding fears, Japan was allowing the arrivals -- more than 400 have been repatriated after a second flight on Thursday -- to "self-quarantine".



In contrast, other countries organising evacuations said they were all planning to quarantine.



Take action



The virus is similar to the Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS) pathogen. That outbreak also began in China and eventually killed nearly 800 people worldwide in 2002-03.



Major airlines that have suspended or reduced service to China include British Airways, German flag carrier Lufthansa, American Airlines, KLM and United.



Chinese efforts to halt the virus have included the suspension of classes nationwide and an extension of the Lunar New Year holiday.



All football matches across the country also will be postponed, the Chinese Football Association said on Thursday, including games in the top-tier Chinese Super League.



Economic worries



World stock markets tumbled again Thursday on fears that trouble in the "world's factory" would upset global supply chains and dent profits.



Toyota, IKEA, Starbucks, Tesla, McDonald's and tech giant Foxconn were among the corporate giants temporarily freezing production or closing large numbers of outlets in China.



Volkswagen announced Thursday its China joint-venture plants would not start production again before February 9.



US Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said the coronavirus posed a fresh risk to the world economy.



Throughout China, signs of paranoia multiplied, with residents of some Beijing residential compounds erecting makeshift barriers to their premises.



In one of many similar photos posted online, a man wearing a surgical mask and brandishing a traditional martial arts weapon squatted on a barricade outside a Chinese village, near a sign saying: "Outsiders forbidden from entering".



The crisis has caused food prices to spike, and the central government on Thursday blamed this partly on overzealous preventive measures, issuing a directive banning any roadblocks or other hindrances to food shipments.

