Coronavirus Outbreak LIVE Updates: First Case in Indian Army as Jawan Tests Positive; World at War With Invisible Enemy, Says Trump

Coronavirus Outbreak LIVE Updates: The world is at war with the invisible army of the new coronavirus, US President Donald Trump said, asserting that “we will win”. The president repeated the expression multiple times, telling the nation that he was using all available resources to combat the challenge posed by the virus that has so far killed at least 100 people in the US and over 7,000 globally.
“The world is at war with a hidden enemy. WE WILL WIN!" Trump tweeted. “We have to get rid of this, we have to win this war and ideally quickly," he told reporters at a White House news conference.
Mar 18, 2020 8:41 am (IST)
Las Vegas Casinos, Bars Shut | Nevada governor Steve Sisolak has announced the closure of all non-essential services including Las Vegas casinos, restaurants and bars.
Mar 18, 2020 8:20 am (IST)
Regional Director WHO-Europe Urges Countries to Take Bold Actions | The Regional Director at WHO-Europe has urged every country to take boldest actions to reduce the virus spread, adding that the measures adopted by China effectively prevented infections and saved lives.
British Foreign Office Asks Its Citizens in Myanmar to Leave | The British foreign office has advised its citizens in Myanmar to leave the country if they are able to do so. “This is due to potential pressures on medical facilities and the risk of air routes out of Myanmar being cancelled,” the foreign office said.
Mar 18, 2020 8:17 am (IST)
Mar 18, 2020 8:03 am (IST)
Indian Embassy In Italy Tests Students for COVID-19 | Embassy of India in Italy stated that they are doing all that is possible within limited resources, to support and assist more than 300 Indian students in Rome and nearby areas. Their swab tests have been taken over the weekend and reports are awaited, it added.
Mar 18, 2020 7:59 am (IST)
Mumbai Civic Body Shuns Biometric Attendance | Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has shunned the biometric attendance for employees to contain the spread of coronavirus. The civic body has issued a circular asking authority to take attendance through musters.
Mar 18, 2020 7:54 am (IST)
Bolivia Closes Border to Curb Spread | Bolivia’s borders will be closed due to the ongoing threat of coronavirus, Interim President Jeanine Áñez announced in a statement released on Tuesday. Effective Thursday, only Bolivian citizens and residents may enter the country and travelers entering the country must follow protocols.
Mar 18, 2020 7:45 am (IST)
First Indian Army Jawan Tests Positive for COVID-19 | First Indian Army jawan in Ladakh has been tested positive for novel coronavirus. Jawan’s father has travel history to Iran and has also been tested positive. Meanwhile his family including sister and wife have been put in quarantine.
Mar 18, 2020 7:40 am (IST)
Due To Low Occupancy, Indian Railways Cancels 85 Trains | As a precaution against the spread of coronavirus and due to low occupancy, Railways cancelled 95 trains on Tuesday. Authorities also issued a set of guidelines for its catering staff stating no employee having fever, cough, runny nose or difficulty in breathing should be deployed in the business of food handling on Indian Railways.
Mar 18, 2020 7:35 am (IST)
NYC May Compel People To Stay Home | New York City may soon compel most people to stay in their homes except in emergencies or when shopping for essentials, Mayor Bill de Blasio said. An order has already been imposed by San Francisco to contain the spread of the coronavirus.
Mar 18, 2020 7:33 am (IST)
India Imposes Stringent Travel Ban| Government has banned all official or private international travel by the government staff with an immediate effect. The applies to all even those officials whose plans were earlier approved.
Mar 18, 2020 7:26 am (IST)
South Korea Reports 93 New Cases | On Wednesday, South Korea reported 93 new cases bringing its total infections to 8,413, the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said. The daily tally is slightly up from 84 recorded on Tuesday but marked the fourth day in a row that the country has reported fewer than 100 new infections.
Mar 18, 2020 7:25 am (IST)
Jaishankar Applauds Airport Staff for Commendable Job | "India works because countless Indians do. Night or day, rain or shine. Went tonight to meet our immigration, health, security and airport officials who are responding to COVID challenge," Minister of External Affairs, S.Jaishankar tweeted.
India works because countless Indians do. Night or day, rain or shine. Went tonight to meet our immigration, health, security and airport officials @DelhiAirport who are responding to #COVID challenge. pic.twitter.com/mfMb5wZGcG
Another Batch of Indians from Iran is Returning Tomorrow | Amid pandemic fears, another batch of Indians are being brought from Iran. Earlier two batches of Indians were airlifted from Iran.
Trump referred to the fight against the COVID-19 as a "war" again at a meeting with CEOs of the tourism industry.
"We have to help the airline industry. It wasn't their fault. So we are adding it up. It will be fine. It will come back very quickly once we are finished with our war with the virus," he said.
"We know your industry is among the hardest hit by the economic impact of the virus. Our goal is to beat the virus and we will. We call it the hidden virus, the hidden enemy, with aggressive action now so that we can rebound stronger than ever before and that is what we are doing and everyone is cooperating," the President said.
Earlier in the day, he told reporters at the White House: "We have to fight that invisible enemy, I guess unknown, but we are getting to know it a lot better."
Trump asserted that his administration would knock this enemy out. "We have to knock out this enemy. This is a really tough enemy. We have to knock out this, and we will have an economy--I actually think will have an economy like we've never had before. It's all pent-up," he said in response to a question.
The city of New York has already described it as a warlike situation. "We're getting into a situation where the only analogy is war," New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio said last week.
Trump is not the only world leader to declare this a warlike situation. French President Emanual Macron, in an address to the nation, said, "We are at war against coronavirus, an invisible enemy."
"We are at war. With an enemy who is invisible, but not invincible," Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said in a state address this week.
Popular American television journalist Joe Scarborough from MSNBC said the coronavirus pandemic is more like World War II than the 9/11 terror attacks. The Wall Street Journal said a generational war is brewing against the coronavirus.
At the US Capitol, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer called for at least USD750 billion in federal funds to wage war against the coronavirus.