Coronavirus Outbreak LIVE: With 722 Deaths, Toll Crosses SARS Record in China; 64 Cases on Japan Cruise Ship

Coronavirus Outbreak LIVE Updates: The number of deaths from China's new coronavirus epidemic jumped to 722 today, surpassing the toll from the SARS outbreak on the mainland and Hong Kong almost two decades ago. Another 86 people died from the virus, according to the national health commission, with all but five in hard-hit Hubei province, where the disease emerged in December.
In its daily update, the commission also confirmed another 3,399 new cases. There are now more than 34,500 confirmed infections across the country.
Read More
Feb 8, 2020 9:24 am (IST)
China is doing a good job on its fight against the deadly coronavirus that has taken the lives of large number of people, President Donald Trump has said, adding that the US was helping them out. "China is working very hard. Late last night, I had a very good talk with President Xi and we talked mostly about the coronavirus," Trump told reporters at the White House on Friday. "I think they are doing a very professional job."
Feb 8, 2020 9:10 am (IST)
15 Kerala Students Stranded in Hubei | Fifteen students from the state who were stranded in Hubei province of China following the outbreak of the deadly coronavirus have landed at the Cochin International Airport Limited and underwent a thermal screening for the infection, airport officials said on Saturday. The students travelled to Bangkok from Kunming Airport and then took an Air Asia flight to reach here, they said. When the flight reached Kochi at 11 pm on Friday, they were directly taken to the Kalamassery Medical College Hospital in five sterilised ambulances.
Feb 8, 2020 9:08 am (IST)
Forty health care workers were infected with the novel coronavirus by patients at a single Wuhan hospital in January, a new study has found, underscoring the risks to those at the frontlines of the growing epidemic. One patient who was admitted to the surgical department was presumed to have infected 10 health care workers, according to the paper that was authored by doctors at the Zhongnan Hospital of Wuhan University and published in the Journal of the American Medical Association (JAMA) on Friday.
Feb 8, 2020 8:22 am (IST)
Trump Praises China | China is doing a good job on its fight against the deadly coronavirus that has taken the lives of large number of people, President Donald Trump has said, adding that the US was helping them out. "China is working very hard. Late last night, I had a very good talk with President Xi and we talked mostly about the coronavirus," Trump told reporters at the White House on Friday. "I think they are doing a very professional job." The Chinese, Trump said, were in touch with the World Health Organization and also the Center for Disease Control and Prevention.
Feb 8, 2020 8:03 am (IST)
US Offers USD 100 Million Assistance to China | The United States on Friday offered up to USD 100 million to China and other impacted countries to combat the fast-spreading coronavirus. "This commitment -- along with the hundreds of millions generously donated by the American private sector -- demonstrates strong US leadership in response to the outbreak," Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said in a statement. "We encourage the rest of the world to match our commitment. Working together, we can have a profound impact to contain this growing threat," he said. Pompeo, who has frequently criticized China on issues from human rights to its overseas infrastructure spending, said the United States would provide the assistance either directly or through multilateral organizations.
Feb 8, 2020 8:02 am (IST)
3 More Cases Reported from Quarantined Japan Ship | With three more cases being reported from the quarantined Japanese cruise ship, the number of the infected people on-board has risen to 64. The ship, with over 3,500 passengers, was sealed off last week after a passenger was found to be infected with the virus.
Feb 8, 2020 7:59 am (IST)
Two Dozen Countries Affected by Virus | The virus has spread to two dozen countries, prompting several governments to ban arrivals from China and urge their citizens to avoid travelling to the country. Some have recommended their citizens leave China. Major airlines have suspended flights to and from China. At least 61 people on board a cruise ship off Japan have tested positive for the new coronavirus, with thousands of passengers and crew facing a two-week quarantine.
Feb 8, 2020 7:57 am (IST)
China has struggled to contain the current virus despite having placed some 56 million people under effective lockdown in Hubei and its provincial capital, Wuhan. Other cities far from the epicentre have also taken measures to keep people indoors, limiting the number of individuals who can leave their home. Friday's death of a 34-year-old Wuhan doctor who was punished for raising the alarm about the virus in December sparked an outpouring of grief and anger over the government's handling of the crisis.
Feb 8, 2020 7:56 am (IST)
br />
Coronavirus Deaths Crosses SARS Toll | The number of deaths from China's new coronavirus epidemic jumped to 722 on Saturday, surpassing the toll from the SARS outbreak on the mainland and Hong Kong almost two decades ago. Another 86 people died from the virus, according to the national health commission, with all but five in hard-hit Hubei province, where the disease emerged in December.
Feb 8, 2020 7:52 am (IST)
3.45 Lakh 'Close Contacts' Traced | The commission said 3.45 lakh 'close contacts' have been traced, adding that among them, 26,702 were discharged from medical observation on Friday. Over 1.89 lakh others are still under medical observation.
Feb 8, 2020 7:51 am (IST)
By the end of Friday, 26 confirmed cases, including one death, have been reported in Hong Kong. Macao reported 10 cases, while Taiwan reported 16 cases, it said. A total of 4,214 new suspected cases were reported and 1,280 patients became seriously ill, and 510 people were discharged from hospital after recovery, according to the commission. It added that 6,101 patients remained in severe condition, and 27,657 people were suspected of being infected with the virus. As many as 2,050 people have been discharged from hospital after recovery.
Feb 8, 2020 7:49 am (IST)
Coronavirus Death Toll Crosses 720 Mark | The death toll in China due to coronavirus continues to goes up as it jumped to 722 on Friday, while the number of confirmed cases rose to 34,546, Chinese health authorities have announced. Eighty-six deaths were reported from mainland China, with 3,399 cases on Friday from 31 provincial-level regions, the National Health Commission said. Among the deaths, 81 are in Hubei province and its provincial capital Wuhan, the epicentre of the virus, two in Heilongjiang, as well as one in Beijing, Henan and Gansu, the commission said.
Chinese family wearing face masks walk in a pedestrian crossing in Bangkok, Thailand, Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020. Tourism Council of Thailand said Tuesday that new coronavirus outbreak estimated to cost 50 billion Bhat (1,613,892 US Dollars) in lost tourism income for Thailand's economy due to China's blanket ban on tourists leaving its effected cities. (AP Photo/Gemunu Amarasinghe)
Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS), a disease in the same family as the new coronavirus, left nearly 650 people dead in mainland China and Hong Kong in 2002-2003. More than 120 others died around the world.
China has struggled to contain the current virus despite having placed some 56 million people under effective lockdown in Hubei and its provincial capital, Wuhan.
Three more people on a cruise ship off Japan have tested positive for the new coronavirus, bringing the number aboard to 64, the government said Saturday, with passengers facing a two-week quarantine.
The latest confirmation came a day after an additional 41 passengers were found to have contracted the virus, which has killed hundreds of people, most of them in China, where it has infected more than 30,000 on the mainland.
Japanese authorities have so far tested about 280 people on board the Diamond Princess, which was quarantined after a former passenger, who disembarked in Hong Kong last month, was diagnosed with the virus.
Friday's death of a 34-year-old Wuhan doctor who was punished for raising the alarm about the virus in December sparked an outpouring of grief and anger over the government's handling of the crisis.
The virus has spread to two dozen countries, prompting several governments to ban arrivals from China and urge their citizens to avoid travelling to the country. Some have recommended their citizens leave China.
Major airlines have suspended flights to and from China.
At least 61 people aboard a cruise ship off Japan have tested positive for the new coronavirus, with thousands of passengers and crew facing a two-week quarantine.