Coronavirus Outbreak: Lucknow Cinema Halls, Multiplexes & Clubs Shut Till March 31
All the owners, managers and coordinators of cinema halls, multiplexes, clubs, discos, swimming pools and gyms in the district have been directed to close them with immediate effect till March 31, an order said.
People wear protective masks in view of coronavirus pandemic at a market in Lucknow on Sunday. (PTI)
Lucknow: As a precautionary measure against the threat of the coronavirus spread, the Lucknow district administration on Sunday ordered forthwith closure of cinema halls, multiplexes, clubs, discos, swimming pools and gyms.
These facilities will remain closed till March 31, Lucknow District Magistrate Abhishek Prakash said in an order, issued on Sunday.
"All the owners, managers and coordinators of cinema halls, multiplexes, clubs, discos, swimming pools and gyms in the district have been directed to close them with immediate effect till March 31," the order said.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Tuesday 25 February , 2020 Can Coronavirus Threaten China’s Position As An Economic Superpower? | Crux +
-
Wednesday 26 February , 2020 What Did Donald Trump's Visit Achieve For India & USA? | Crux+
-
Wednesday 26 February , 2020 Scientists Discover First Ever Lifeform That Doesn't Need Oxygen To Survive
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Neha Dhupia on Being Trolled Over Cheating Comment on Roadies: I've Been Misinterpreted
- Infidelity is the Deal-breaker, Says Deepika Padukone on Failed Relationships
- Kerala Partners With Qkopy For Android App To Help us Track Coronavirus Updates
- Sanjay Dutt and Yash Starrer KGF Chapter 2 to Release on October 23
- AustraliaVsNewZealand: Teams Awkwardly Shrugs Off Post-Match Handshake over Coronavirus Fears