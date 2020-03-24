Coronavirus Outbreak: Madurai Man With No Travel History Remains Critical, Says TN Health Minister

Chennai: A 54-year-old man from Madurai district who had tested positive for coronavirus despite having no known travel history remains in critical condition, Tamil Nadu health minister C Vijayabaskar has said in the Assembly.

Vijayabaskar added that the patient suffers from chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and cardiac problems. “We are trying to find out if he met people who travelled abroad,” the minister said.

Expressing concerns over community transmission of COVID-19, which has claimed 10 lives so far in India, the minister said prohibitory orders will come into effect in the state from 6pm on Tuesday till March 31.

“Coronavirus is spreading rapidly, at the speed of lightning. Section 144 is being imposed to prevent community transmission in Tamil Nadu. Travellers from abroad should compulsorily self-quarantine for 28 days,” he said.

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Tamil Nadu increased to 15 on Tuesday.

#coronaupdate:Chennai reports 3 new cases for #COVID19. All 3 travelled abroad.74 Y M return from USA at #Stanley,52 Y F return from USA at #Stanley,25 Y F return from Swiss at #KMC,.They are residents of Porur, Purasaivakkam, Keelkattalai rsptvly.Pts in isolation & stable. #CVB — Dr C Vijayabaskar (@Vijayabaskarofl) March 24, 2020

Lauding the tireless services of doctors, nurses and others in attending to the patients suffering from coronavirus, Chief Minister K Palaniswami has announced one month special pay for them.

Announcing this in the Assembly, Palaniswami said the doctors, nurses and other professional staff are working with dedication day and night without fearing for their lives.

Palaniswami said the medical staff working in the isolation wards where Coronavirus infected patients are being treated will be paid a month's salary as special pay in recognition of their dedication.

(With inputs from Tamilarasi. D)

