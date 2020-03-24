Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Coronavirus
News18 » India
1-min read

Coronavirus Outbreak: Madurai Man With No Travel History Remains Critical, Says TN Health Minister

Expressing concerns over community transmission of COVID-19, which has claimed 10 lives so far in India, the minister said prohibitory orders will come into effect in the state from 6pm on Tuesday till March 31.

Nitya Thirumalai |

Updated:March 24, 2020, 4:13 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Coronavirus Outbreak: Madurai Man With No Travel History Remains Critical, Says TN Health Minister
Representative image.

Chennai: A 54-year-old man from Madurai district who had tested positive for coronavirus despite having no known travel history remains in critical condition, Tamil Nadu health minister C Vijayabaskar has said in the Assembly.

Vijayabaskar added that the patient suffers from chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and cardiac problems. “We are trying to find out if he met people who travelled abroad,” the minister said.

Expressing concerns over community transmission of COVID-19, which has claimed 10 lives so far in India, the minister said prohibitory orders will come into effect in the state from 6pm on Tuesday till March 31.

“Coronavirus is spreading rapidly, at the speed of lightning. Section 144 is being imposed to prevent community transmission in Tamil Nadu. Travellers from abroad should compulsorily self-quarantine for 28 days,” he said.

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Tamil Nadu increased to 15 on Tuesday.

Lauding the tireless services of doctors, nurses and others in attending to the patients suffering from coronavirus, Chief Minister K Palaniswami has announced one month special pay for them.

Announcing this in the Assembly, Palaniswami said the doctors, nurses and other professional staff are working with dedication day and night without fearing for their lives.

Palaniswami said the medical staff working in the isolation wards where Coronavirus infected patients are being treated will be paid a month's salary as special pay in recognition of their dedication.

(With inputs from Tamilarasi. D)

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter. Designed for mobile consumption and social distribution. Get your copy here.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.

Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram