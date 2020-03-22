Take the pledge to vote

Coronavirus Outbreak: Man at ITBP Quarantine Facility Released for Father's Last Rites

Officials said the man was allowed to leave the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) quarantine facility on March 20 and his identity and other vitals have been shared with the respective state government for monitoring.

PTI

Updated:March 22, 2020, 8:31 PM IST
Coronavirus Outbreak: Man at ITBP Quarantine Facility Released for Father's Last Rites
ITBP prepares 600-bedded facility in Delhi to quarantine and provide basic medical care to those suspected to have been affected by coronavirus.

A 35-year-old student who was evacuated from coronavirus pandemic affected Italy last week had a cruel twist of fate when he was informed about the death of his father even as he was in quarantine at an ITBP facility in Delhi.

The man, who is asymptomatic to the coronavirus pandemic till now, has been allowed to travel to his home state and perform the last rites of his father after a special exemption was made for him by central government health authorities.

He was made to undergo two tests in a span of five days and he is under observation of state authorities, officials said.

The identity of the person is not being disclosed by PTI keeping in view his privacy.

Officials said the man was allowed to leave the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) quarantine facility on March 20 and his identity and other vitals have been shared with the respective state government for monitoring.

The man was part of the group of 218 Indians who were evacuated by a special Air India flight from Milan that landed at the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport here on March 15.

"The man was allowed to leave the quarantine as a special compassionate case considered by the Union Health Ministry and the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS). However, he is under observation," a senior official said.

The ITBP quarantine in south-west Delhi's Chhawla area is at present hosting this batch of evacuees while a new group of 263 Indians, brought back from Rome on Sunday, were admitted to it.

