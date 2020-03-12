Coronavirus Outbreak: No Handshakes, Mumbai Police to Greet People With Namaste
Masks have been given to personnel at police stations and traffic policemen, who work in crowded places, he said, adding that the department is following the state government's guidelines on the pandemic.
Image for representation (Photo: Reuters).
Mumbai: The Mumbai Police have urged their personnel to greet people with namaste instead of handshakes in wake of the coronavirus outbreak in Maharashtra. Police personnel have been instructed to avoid shaking hands with people while interacting with them, an official said.
"In an attempt to keep our personnel safe during the coronavirus outbreak, we have asked our men to avoid shaking hands with people and instead greet them with namaste," deputy commissioner of police and spokesperson Pranay Ashok said.
The Mumbai Police, on their official Twitter handle, posted a message saying, "A smile and folded hands are the best way to keep #coronavirus at bay."
The police have also urged people to not believe in rumors about the outbreak and get their information from the authorities.
