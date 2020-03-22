Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Coronavirus
News18 » India
1-min read

Coronavirus Outbreak: Offices Should Function With Skeletal Staff, Central Govt Tells All Departments

The Centre has already allowed employees of all its departments to work from home, except those engaged in essential services.

PTI

Updated:March 22, 2020, 6:32 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Coronavirus Outbreak: Offices Should Function With Skeletal Staff, Central Govt Tells All Departments
Image for representation (Reuters)

All central government offices should work with skeletal staff as part of efforts to contain the spread of coronavirus, a Personnel Ministry order issued on Sunday said.

The Centre has already allowed employees of all its departments to work from home, except those engaged in essential services.

"Officials who are working from home should be available on telephone and electronic means of communication at all times. They should attend office if called for, in case of any exigencies of work," the ministry said in the order issued to all central government departments.

The heads of departments (HoDs) may draw up rosters of staff comprising all officers and employees including consultants, contract-based and outsourced employees who are required to render essential services within each department, the order said, adding that such staff alone may be asked to attend office from March 23 until March 31.

"In other words, the office should function with skeletal staff," the ministry's directive said.

The instructions to work from home shall not apply to the officers and employees engaged in essential/emergency services and those directly engaged in taking measures to control the spread of COVID-19, it added.

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter. Designed for mobile consumption and social distribution. Get your copy here.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.

Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram