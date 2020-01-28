Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
2-min read

Coronavirus Outbreak: Centre Planning to Send Plane to Wuhan to Evacuate Indians from China, Says MEA

MEA spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said the Indian Embassy in Beijing is in touch with the Chinese government, authorities and nationals on the matter.

News18.com

Updated:January 28, 2020, 5:18 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Coronavirus Outbreak: Centre Planning to Send Plane to Wuhan to Evacuate Indians from China, Says MEA
Security personnel stand in front of a disaster relief tent at a checkpoint in Yunxi county, Hunan province, near the border to Hubei province, on virtual lockdown after an outbreak of a new coronavirus, in China, January 28, 2020. (Image: REUTERS)

New Delhi: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Tuesday said that the central government is planning to send a plane to Wuhan in China to evacuate Indians. New Delhi has already begun preparations to evacuate its nationals affected by the situation arising out of the coronavirus outbreak in China's Hubei Province, said the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA).

Flag carrier Air India has kept one of its 423-seater jumbo plane ready in Mumbai for the evacuation, an official source said.

Jaishankar, a Rajya Sabha MP from Gujarat who is on a two-day visit to Kevadiya, the site of the Statue of Unity, said no student from India has been found to be affected by the virus till date.

"The Indian Embassy is in constant touch with the Chinese government. To evacuate students and other Indians from Wuhan, we are planning to send a plane there. Our efforts are on to bring them back. It will take some days. I urge people to trust the government on this," said Jaishankar.

"No Indian student has been found to be affected by this virus. Parents need not worry about their children," he added.

Ministry spokesperson Raveesh Kumar earlier on Tuesday said the Indian Embassy in Beijing is in touch with the Chinese government, authorities and nationals on the matter.

"We have begun the process to prepare for evacuation of Indian nationals affected by the situation arising out of nCorona-2019 virus outbreak in Hubei Province, China," he said in a tweet.

"Our Embassy in Beijing is working out the logistics and is in touch with the Chinese government authorities and our nationals on this matter. We will continue to share updates," Kumar added.

The toll from the novel coronavirus outbreak in China has soared to 106 while nearly 1,300 new cases have been confirmed. Those coming from China are being screened for symptoms of the virus.

The coronavirus is a new type of pneumonia, officially being described as 2019-nCoV. Wuhan and 17 others cities in Hubei Province remained the epicentre of the outbreak with most of the deaths having taken place there.

Over 250 to 300 Indian students are reportedly stuck in Wuhan triggering concerns over their well-being.

On Monday, a meeting, which was chaired by Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba, reviewed India's preparedness to deal with the virus amid mounting global concern over increasing number of cases in China and several other countries.

In India, no case has been detected so far though nearly 450 people have been kept under observation in the country, most of them in Kerala, following screening for possible exposure to the novel coronavirus.

Some who returned from China in recent weeks have approached medical authorities as a precautionary step.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram