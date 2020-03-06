Coronavirus Outbreak: Retreat Ceremony at Attari-Wagah Border to be Conducted Without Spectators
As per the guidelines issued by the government, the precautionary measure will be effective from Saturday.
Image for Representation.
New Delhi: People will not be allowed to attend the popular daily retreat ceremony between India and Pakistan at the Attari-Wagah border in Punjab in view of coronavirus outbreak, the BSF said on Friday. The precautionary measure will be effective from Saturday.
The Border Security Force (BSF) will continue performing the ceremonial duty of lowering the flag and other drills, a spokesperson of the border guarding force said.
"As per government guidelines, congregations are to be avoided. Hence visitors and spectators to the ceremony will not be entertained. The ceremony will be conducted without spectators," he said.
The event is held every evening and national flags of India and Pakistan are lowered by the respective border guarding forces amid foot-stomping gestures and patriotic music in presence of visitors on both sides of the border.
