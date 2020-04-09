Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &

INDIA

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#Madhya Pradesh#IndiaGives#Stock
News18 » India
1-min read

Coronavirus Outbreak: You Are Safer in Jail Than Out on Bail, Bombay HC Tells Applicant

The high court further said that it was aware of the direction given by the Supreme Court that wherever possible prisoners should be released, but it also needed to consider the situation in the city.

PTI

Updated:April 9, 2020, 5:34 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Coronavirus Outbreak: You Are Safer in Jail Than Out on Bail, Bombay HC Tells Applicant
A file image of Bombay High Court.

The Bombay High Court on Thursday refused to grant temporary bail to an accused, saying it can not allow him to be released and put him at the risk of contracting coronavirus. The situation in jail was much better than that in the city of Mumbai, Justice G S Patel observed while hearing a bail plea filed by Jitendra Mishra, a murder accused who is lodged in Taloja prison in Navi Mumbai for the last 18 months.

Mishra, a resident of suburban Ghatkopar, had sought temporary bail citing the pandemic. Justice Patel, who heard the plea through video conference, told Mishra's lawyer Shailendra Singh that the applicant was "better off in jail".

"You (applicant) have no idea what is happening in the city. The jail authorities are better equipped than the municipal authorities outside, especially in Worli Naka (central Mumbai). "Worli Naka is in a mess," the judge said.

Worli Koliwada in central Mumbai has emerged as one of the COVID-19 hotspots in the city. The high court further said that it was aware of the direction given by the Supreme Court that wherever possible prisoners should be released, but it also needed to consider the situation in the city.

"The situation in the city does not warrant the release of the applicant. Several areas in the city are under severe lockdown. Hence, I cannot let a man leave Taloja jail and go to Ghatkopar and risk getting infected with coronavirus and also endanger others," Justice Patel said.

Refusing to grant bail to Mishra, the court said the application be listed for hearing before a regular court which will resume after lockdown is over. As of Wednesday, Mumbai had reported over 700 coronavirus cases.

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram

COVID-19 Information Centre
  • 24 hrs.helpline no. -
  • +91-11-23978046
  • 24 hrs. toll free no. -
  • 1075
  • India
  • World

India

  • Active Cases

    5,218

     

  • Total Confirmed

    5,865

     

  • Cured/Discharged

    477

     

  • Total DEATHS

    169

     
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: April 09 (05:00 PM)
Hospitals & Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

    1,105,835

     

  • Total Confirmed

    1,535,766

    +17,806

  • Cured/Discharged

    340,058

     

  • Total DEATHS

    89,873

    +1,418
Data Source: Johns Hopkins University, U.S. (www.jhu.edu)
Hospitals & Testing centres