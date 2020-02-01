LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
Coronavirus Outbreak LIVE: Air India Flight Brings Back 324 Indians from Wuhan; China Death Toll Rises to 259

News18.com | February 1, 2020, 8:36 AM IST
Event Highlights

Coronavirus Outbreak LIVE Updates: Air India's jumbo B747 plane, evacuating 324 Indian nationals from the novel coronavirus-hit Wuhan in China, landed here today morning at around 7.30am, officials said. There were five doctors from Ram Manohar Lohia (RML) Hospital and one paramedical staff on board, said an Air India spokesperson.

The Indian Army has set up a quarantine facility in Manesar near Delhi to keep those evacuated from China's Hubei province.
Feb 1, 2020 8:36 am (IST)

All three major US airlines United Airlines Holdings Inc, Delta Air Lines Inc and American Airlines Group Inc announced the cancellation of flights to mainland China on Friday as the U.S. government unveiled additional steps to curb the spread of the coronavirus. On Thursday, the U.S. State Department elevated a travel advisory, raising China to the same level as Afghanistan and Iraq.

Feb 1, 2020 8:25 am (IST)

In the midst of a major global heath crisis, an Indian doctor from Tamil Nadu in Siddha and Ayurvedic medicine has claimed to have found a 'herbal' cure to the virus. Read full story here.

Feb 1, 2020 8:16 am (IST)

The facility in Manesar consists of accommodation barracks, administrative areas and medical facility area. To prevent a mass outbreak, it has been divided into sectors and each of them will have a maximum capacity to keep 50 people. The facility has been divided into compartment so that there is no contact between persons.

Feb 1, 2020 8:12 am (IST)

Indian Army officials said the procedure of screening and quarantining of people being evacuated from China will comprise two steps. The first will be at the Indira Gandhi International airport, followed by their detailed screening at the Base Hospital Delhi Cantonment (BHDC) in Manesar. Any individual with any sign of fever, cough or any respiratory distress will be directly transferred to the BHDC.

Feb 1, 2020 8:08 am (IST)

Officials at Delhi airport prepare for screening all passengers on board the Air India flight from Wuhan, China. 

Feb 1, 2020 8:05 am (IST)

Meanwhile, the Indian Army has set up a quarantine facility in Manesar near Delhi to keep around 300 Indian evacuated students from Hubei province. The Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) has also set up a 600-bed facility in southwest Delhi's Chhawla area to quarantine and provide basic medical care to those suspected to have been affected by the coronavirus.

Feb 1, 2020 7:59 am (IST)

The rescue mission is being led by Captain Amitabh Singh, Director (Operations), Air India who will be assisted by a team of five cockpit crew and 15 cabin crew. A team of engineers, security personnel are also there in the special aircraft. Before departure from Wuhan, India had taken an undertaking from the Indians travelling that they would be quarantined for 14 days after their arrival.

Feb 1, 2020 7:54 am (IST)

Earlier, Air India chairman and managing director Ashwani Lohani had said that they will not allow any service during the flight as precautionary measure. "No service will take place in the plane. Whatever food is there will be kept in seat pockets. As there will be no service, there will be no interaction (between cabin crew and passengers)." The 423-seater jumbo B747 plane, which took off from the Delhi airport at around 1.20 pm (local time) on Friday, returned early morning on Saturday.

Feb 1, 2020 7:48 am (IST)

The special Air India flight to evacuate a large number of Indians stranded at China's coronavirus-hit Wuhan city left on Saturday morning for home. The flight arrived at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport at 7.26 am with 324 passengers.

Feb 1, 2020 7:47 am (IST)

About 20 countries, including India, the UK, US, South Korea, Japan and France, have reported confirmed cases of the virus in travellers coming from China. The virus originated in Wuhan which is the provincial capital of Hubei province. Over 700 Indians, mostly medical students and research scholars, study in the local universities there. Many had left for home earlier to avail the Chinese New Year/Spring Festival Holidays.

Feb 1, 2020 7:44 am (IST)

On Saturday, the death toll in China's coronavirus epidemic spiked to 259 and total infections reached 11,791, the government said on Friday as the World Health Organization (WHO) declared the outbreak that has spread to more than a dozen countries, including India, as a global health emergency.

Air India's special flight takes off from Wuhan with 324 Indians on board. (ANI)

Officials said they would be monitored for any signs of infection for a duration of two weeks by a qualified team of doctors and staff members.

"With 324 passengers, special flight has taken off for India from Wuhan. It may reach Delhi at 7.30am," said the Air India spokesperson at 1.19 am on Saturday.

The flight had departed from Delhi airport at 1.17 pm on Friday to evacuate Indian nationals from China, where more than 250 people - none of them Indian - have died due to novel coronavirus.

On Friday evening, the Air India spokesperson had stated that another special flight may take off from Delhi airport on Saturday to evacuate Indians from Wuhan.

The death toll from the novel coronavirus outbreak in China has risen to 259 with total confirmed cases surging to 11,791 amid stepped up efforts by a number of countries to evacuate their nationals from Hubei province, the epicentre of the virus, officials said on Saturday.

About Friday's flight, the spokesperson had said earlier during the day, "A team of five doctors from RML hospital, one paramedical staff from Air India, with prescribed medicines from doctors, masks, overcoats, packed food are in the aircraft. A team of engineers, security personnel are also there in this special aircraft. Whole rescue mission is being led by Captain Amitabh Singh, Director (Operations), Air India."

The spokesperson had added that there were five cockpit crew members and 15 cabin crew members on Friday's flight.

Before departure at Delhi airport, Air India Chairman and Managing Director Ashwani Lohani had said, "No service will take place in the plane. Whatever food is there will be kept in seat pockets. As there will be no service, there will be no interaction (between cabin crew and passengers)."

"Masks have been arranged for the crew and passengers. For our crew, we have also arranged a complete protective gear," he had added.

"Total five doctors from the Health Ministry are also going... The plane will be there (at Wuhan airport) for 2-3 hours," Lohani had said. Air India has done such evacuations earlier also from countries such as Libya, Iraq, Yemen, Kuwait and Nepal.
