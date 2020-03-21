Take the pledge to vote

Disclaimer:

1-min read

Coronavirus: Over 500 Cases Filed in Maharashtra for Violation of Orders

The violations include not observing lockdown, hiding or falsifying travel history, fleeing home quarantine, spreading rumours about the infection and advertising products with the aim of profiting from the outbreak, officials said.

PTI

Updated:March 21, 2020, 6:57 PM IST
People wear masks in Mumbai amid the coronavirus outbreak. (Reuters)

Mumbai: Around 540 offences have been registered in Maharashtra for violating orders in place to stop the spread of novel coronavirus, officials said on Saturday.

The violations include not observing lockdown, hiding or falsifying travel history, fleeing home quarantine, spreading rumours about the infection and advertising products with the aim of profiting from the outbreak, they said.

The Epidemic Diseases Act is in place in the state and violators are being charged under this law as well as provisions of the Indian Penal Code and Disaster Management Act, they added.

Till Saturday afternoon, 188 offences were registered in Thane, 95 in Palghar, 74 in Ahmednagar, 44 in Solapur and 13 in Nagpur, an official said.

A man who was seen loitering on the streets of Dharavi in Mumbai on Friday despite being in home quarantine is among the people who have been booked, he added.

