1-min read

Coronavirus Pandemic: Bengaluru Airport Sees 50% Drop in International Passengers

Airport authorities said only 6,000-7,000 international passengers are currently arriving at the airport as against an average daily volume of 14,000-15,000.

PTI

Updated:March 12, 2020, 8:28 PM IST
Coronavirus Pandemic: Bengaluru Airport Sees 50% Drop in International Passengers
Image for Representation (Source: Reuters)

The Bengaluru Airport has seen a 50% dip in international traffic in March amid travel restrictions by a host of countries and subsequent flight cancellations due to coronavirus concerns.

Bangalore International Airport Ltd (BIAL) in a statement on Thursday said domestic passenger volume has also been squeezed by 2%-4% and it may dip further if the number of coronavirus cases goes up further.

The number of coronavirus patients in India rose to 74 with the reporting of 14 fresh cases from various states as well as one foreign national, according to the Union Health Ministry.

"Traffic at Bangalore Airport has been affected by the Coronavirus, like most other airports globally. International traffic has dropped by 20% from normal levels (before COVID19 was detected) in February and almost by 50% from normal levels in March," BIAL said in a statement.

Against an average daily international passenger volume of around 14,000-15,000, only around 6,000-7,000 international passengers are arriving at the airport per day, the statement added.

Earlier in the day, Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said the number of international passengers arriving at the country's airports has come down to around 62,000 per day from 70,000 in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak. The count is expected to decline further to 40,000 following the fresh travel restrictions announced by the government on Wednesday.

Although domestic traffic has not shown a dramatic drop, there is already an impact of up to 2%-4% on domestic travel.

"We expect to see a further decrease, if more cases emerge in India," the airport operator said.

The international airport connects to 57 domestic and 25 international destinations.

