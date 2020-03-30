Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &

INDIA

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#Madhya Pradesh#IndiaGives#Stock
News18 » India
1-min read

Coronavirus Pandemic: From UGC-NET to ICAR, NTA Extends the Application Process for Various Exams

The submission of application forms for National Council for Hotel Management (NCHM) JEE-2020, which was scheduled to end on March 31, 2020, has now been extended till April 30, 2020.

Trending Desk

Updated:March 30, 2020, 8:04 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Coronavirus Pandemic: From UGC-NET to ICAR, NTA Extends the Application Process for Various Exams
Image for representation | Credit: Reuters

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has extended the last date of submitting the application forms for various entrance examinations due to COVID-19 pandemic. As per the latest schedule, the last date for filling the application forms of the entrance examinations has been extended till April 30 and later.

Here is the list of revised and extended dates for filling the application forms of the entrance examinations 2020:

The submission of application forms for National Council for Hotel Management (NCHM) JEE-2020, which was scheduled to end on March 31, 2020, has now been extended till April 30, 2020.

The last date for filling application for Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) admission test-2020 for Ph.D and Open Mat (MBA), which was to end on March 23, has now been extended till April 30.

Similarly, Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR)-2020 and Jawaharlal Nehru University Entrance Examination (JNUEE)-2020 application forms have also been extended till April 30.

The last date of filling application for the UGC-National Eligibility Test (UGC-NET)-June 2020 has been extended to May 16, whereas the application date for CSIR-National Eligibility Test (CSIR-NET)-June 2020 has been extended till May 15.

The application process for All India AYUSH Post Graduate Entrance Test (AIAPGET)-2020, which was scheduled to take place between April 1 to April 30, has now been revised. As per the revised date, AIAPGET-2020 application process will now be held from May 1 to May 31.

Human Resource Development (HRD) Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank on Monday had asked the director general of the National Testing Agency (NTA) to postpone the last date of submitting application forms for various entrance examinations.

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram