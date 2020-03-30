Coronavirus Pandemic: From UGC-NET to ICAR, NTA Extends the Application Process for Various Exams

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has extended the last date of submitting the application forms for various entrance examinations due to COVID-19 pandemic. As per the latest schedule, the last date for filling the application forms of the entrance examinations has been extended till April 30 and later.

Here is the list of revised and extended dates for filling the application forms of the entrance examinations 2020:

The submission of application forms for National Council for Hotel Management (NCHM) JEE-2020, which was scheduled to end on March 31, 2020, has now been extended till April 30, 2020.

The last date for filling application for Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) admission test-2020 for Ph.D and Open Mat (MBA), which was to end on March 23, has now been extended till April 30.

To enable students to fill up their application forms during these testing times, I have advised @DG_NTA to postpone the last date of acceptance of applications of ICAR Exam, JNU Entrance Exam, UGC NET, CSIR NET, NCHM JEE, IGNOU PhD and Management Entrance Exams by 1 month. — Dr Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank (@DrRPNishank) March 30, 2020

Similarly, Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR)-2020 and Jawaharlal Nehru University Entrance Examination (JNUEE)-2020 application forms have also been extended till April 30.

The last date of filling application for the UGC-National Eligibility Test (UGC-NET)-June 2020 has been extended to May 16, whereas the application date for CSIR-National Eligibility Test (CSIR-NET)-June 2020 has been extended till May 15.

The application process for All India AYUSH Post Graduate Entrance Test (AIAPGET)-2020, which was scheduled to take place between April 1 to April 30, has now been revised. As per the revised date, AIAPGET-2020 application process will now be held from May 1 to May 31.

Human Resource Development (HRD) Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank on Monday had asked the director general of the National Testing Agency (NTA) to postpone the last date of submitting application forms for various entrance examinations.

