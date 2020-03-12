Coronavirus Pandemic: Govt of India Issues Guidelines for Home Quarantine

The World Health Organization (WHO) on Wednesday announced coronavirus as a pandemic, raising serious concerns on the uncontrollable outbreak. The confirmed cases of novel coronavirus (COVID-19) have crossed 60 in India, as per the latest data from the Ministry of Health and Welfare.

The Government of India has issued a strict advisory on travel, isolating itself from the world as it suspended all visas, except a few categories such as diplomatic and employment, till April 15. The government also issued guidelines for home quarantine for suspected and confirmed cases of COVID-19.

Home quarantine is advisable for people, who had recent travel history and all the people coming from COVID-19 affected areas.

If any person has come in contact with a COVID-19 patient, either by sharing the same household, same environment or by direct touch, he or she is advised to home quarantine themselves for a period of 14 days.

Instructions for home quarantine

• Isolate yourself in a well-ventilated with an attached toilet. If another member is sharing the same room, they are advised to keep a distance of at least 1 meter

• Stay away from the vulnerable group, including elderly people, pregnant women, children and persons with co-morbidities.

• There should be minimum movement in and outside the house.

• Wash hands often with either soap or water or hand sanitizer.

• Do not share common household items like glasses, cups, utensils, bedding, etc.

• Cover your mouth and nose with a surgical mask, which should be changed every 6-8 hours.

• The used masks should be properly disposed of by burning or burial after disinfecting it with an ordinary bleach solution (5%) or sodium hypochlorite solution (1%).

Instructions for family members of home quarantined

• Only one of the family members should take care of the person, and no visitors should be allowed.

• Avoid direct touch and use gloves whenever you meet the quarantined person.

• Never forget to sanitize yourself properly before and after meeting the person.

• If the home quarantined person develops symptoms, all his/ her family members will be quarantined for 14 days, with a follow up of another 14 days, till the reports turn negative.

In case of any symptoms, call directly at 011-23978046 or inform the nearest health centre.

It is also important to keep the surroundings clean by disinfecting the touched surfaces of quarantined person. These should include toilet, clothes, other linen and utensils.

