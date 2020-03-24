Coronavirus Pandemic LIVE Updates: 37 Patients Across India Discharged After Recovery; Nation-wide Count Mounts to 492, Including 9 Deaths

Coronavirus Pandemic LIVE Updates: The total number of confirmed coronavirus cases in India inched up to 492 with nine fatalities reported so far, but health experts have warned that a big jump could be imminent, which would overwhelm the underfunded and crumbling public health infrastructure. India will halt domestic flights from midnight tonight with majority of the country under complete lockdown to stop the spread of coronavirus.
Among the latest two deaths was a 54-year-old man with no history of foreign travel, suggesting the start of community transmission of the virus.
Read More
Mar 24, 2020 9:54 am (IST)
Indian Students Stranded in Kazakhstan, Urge Authorities to Bring them Back | Indian students studying in Kazakhstan stated that they are stuck due to the ongoing situation as their booked flights got cancelled. After four days, the students are putting up in rented rooms nearby as their hostels are located far away from the airport.
Mar 24, 2020 9:48 am (IST)
Canadians return from being stranded in Morocco due to flight restrictions at Montreal-Trudeau International Airport in Montreal, Quebec. (Reuters)
Mar 24, 2020 9:43 am (IST)
158 Million Americans at Home in 16 States Amid Outbreak | The total number of Americans under stay home orders or advice, in entire states and parts of states now stands at 158 million people in 16 states, reports The New York Times. This means that close to half of the country’s population is being asked or ordered to stay at home.
Mar 24, 2020 9:20 am (IST)
Fresh Cases Across India, Tally Rises to 492 | After fresh cases were recorded in Tamil Nadu, Kerala and West Bengal the total number of cases are about to touch 500-mark, informed Health Ministry. The coronavirus outbreak has killed nine people so far and 37 patients have recovered.
Mar 24, 2020 9:08 am (IST)
Madhya Pradesh Govt Imposes Curfew in Virus-hit Cities | The Madhya Pradesh government has imposed curfew in Bhopal and Jabalpur cities, where
coronavirus cases have been found. Soon after assuming charge, state Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan held a meeting around Monday midnight
and issued the directives.
Mar 24, 2020 9:03 am (IST)
UK Announces Stricter Curbs to Contain COVID-19 | After UK's death tollreached 335, strict new curbs on life in the UK to tackle the spread of coronavirus have been announced by the prime minister. People may only leave home to exercise once a day, to travel to and from work where 'absolutely necessary', to shop for essential items, and to fulfil any medical or care needs. Shops selling non-essential goods have been told to shut and gatherings in public of more than two people who do not live together will be prohibited, reports BBC.
Mar 24, 2020 8:56 am (IST)
Another Death in Australia, Tally Rises to 8 | Another person has died in Australia from COVID-19, he is believed to be a passenger from the Ruby Princess cruise ship, which docked in Sydney on Thursday. Its 2,700 passengers disembarked from their 11-day round trip to New Zealand, without testing.
#BREAKING: An eighth person has now died from coronavirus in Australia – a female passenger in her 70s who was rushed to hospital from the Ruby Princess cruise ship last week has died.https://t.co/2ciXXmZMBQ
Coronavirus Confirmed Cases in March- Countries With Largest Growth
Mar 24, 2020 8:40 am (IST)
Nucleic Acid Testing For Arrivals in Beijing | Starting March 25, nucleic acid testing will be used for all overseas arrivals in Beijing to contain the spread of COVID19, reports CGTN.
Mar 24, 2020 8:27 am (IST)
Another Case in Kerala, Tally Rises to 95 | One more COVID-19 case confirmed in Thrissur, the patient had a history of foreign travel. Meanwhile, the Section 144 continues in Wayanad, Kollam Ernakulam districts.
Mar 24, 2020 8:20 am (IST)
Angela Merkel's COVID-19 Test Came Back Negative | Angela Merkel's Initial test for coronavirus came back negative, the German chancellor would undergo further tests, stated officials. Merkel, 65, went into quarantine on Sunday after coming into contact with an infected doctor.
Mar 24, 2020 8:13 am (IST)
Philippines Cases Pass 500 Mark | The Philippine health ministry on Tuesday confirmed 39 new cases of the coronavirus, bringing the country’s total to 501. The number of patients who have died from the virus is 33. There were 19 people who have recovered from the infection.
Mar 24, 2020 7:55 am (IST)
Shaheen Bagh Protest Site Cleared Amid Lockdown | Due to sharp rise in cases of novel coronavirus across India, Delhi's Shaheen Bagh - the heart of protests against Citizenship (Amendment) Act or CAA - has been cleared on Tuesday morning after 101 days.
Delhi: Security tightened at the protest site in Shaheen Bagh, after a prohibitory order under section 144 Cr PC has been promulgated in Delhi, in the light of the #COVID19 pandemic. pic.twitter.com/q9y0ILwZjv
Beijing Strengthens Quarantine Rules | Beijing’s city government is further strengthening quarantine rules for individuals who arrive in China from overseas, as the Chinese capital seeks to minimise coronavirus-related risks.
Mar 24, 2020 7:41 am (IST)
Twitter ad Sales Hit by Coronavirus but Active Users Soar | Twitter Inc pulled its first-quarter revenue outlook and forecast an operating loss on Monday as the coornavirus outbreak crimped ad sales, but said the pandemic boosted the number of active users on the microblogging platform.
Mar 24, 2020 7:32 am (IST)
A commuter wearing a gas mask uses his mobile device while standing at a train platform after New South Wales as the city began shutting down non-essential businesses as the spread of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) reached a “critical stage” in Sydney, Australia. (Reuters)
Mar 24, 2020 7:28 am (IST)
Fresh Cases Recorded in Kerala, Tally Rises to 94| Three more persons in Kerala were detected positive for COVID-19, making the active cases in the state to 94. Two from Kozhikkode district and one more from Kasargod district.
Mar 24, 2020 7:26 am (IST)
Tokyo 2020 Games Delay Looms | United States Olympic organisers joined calls for the Tokyo 2020 Summer Games to be postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic. While the International Olympic Committee has decided to delay the event, likely for a year.
Mar 24, 2020 7:23 am (IST)
Sanitization activities were undertaken by the administrations in Manipur, Bihar and West Bengal to contain the spread of novel coronavirus.
Manipur: Sanitization activities were undertaken by the administration in Imphal to contain the spread of #COVID19. A lockdown has been imposed in the state till 31st March in the wake of the Coronavirus pandemic. (23.03.20) pic.twitter.com/5ncZVsnZjO
Home Quarantine to Reduce COVID-19 Cases by 62 Percent | Strictly implementing social distancing measures like home quarantine will reduce overall expected number of cases by 62% and peak number of cases by 89%, thus 'flattening' the curve said Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) study.
Mar 24, 2020 7:15 am (IST)
G20 Finance Ministers Opt for Virtual Meeting | The G20 Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors met virtually on March23, under the Saudi G20 Presidency, to discuss the impact of COVID-19 pandemic on the global economy and coordinate their efforts in response to this global challenge. They also discussed the preparation for the virtual G20 Leaders’ Summit, which the Saudi G20 Presidency is convening in a few days.
States/UTs with lockdown on all districts, covering 548 districts
1. Chandigarh
2. Delhi
3. Goa
4. Jammu & Kashmir
5. Nagaland
6. Rajasthan
7. Uttarakhand
8. West Bengal
9. Ladakh
10. Jharkhand
11. Arunachal Pradesh
12. Bihar
13. Tripura
14. Telangana
15. Chattisgarh;
16. Punjab
17. Himachal Pradesh
18. Maharashtra
19. Andhra Pradesh
20. Meghalaya
21. Manipur
22. Tamil Nadu
23. Kerala
24. Haryana
25. Daman Diu & Dadra & Nagar Haveli
26. Puducherry
27. Andaman & Nicobar Islands
28. Gujarat
29. Karnataka
30. Assam
-States/UTs with lockdown of certain areas
1. Uttar Pradesh
2. Madhya Pradesh
3. Odisha
Commuters line up to get their temperature checked as a precautionary measure against a new virus in Jammu. (AP Photo)
Streets were deserted in the national capital New Delhi and offices shut at the start of a lockdown to run till the end of the month.
The government ordered commercial airlines to shut down domestic operations from midnight on Tuesday on top of a ban on international flights to try and contain the coronavirus. About 144 million people travelled on domestic flights last year.
Rail travel, the lifeline of India, has already been suspended after thousands of people, mostly migrant workers, swarmed train stations to go home as businesses shut down and jobs dried up.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi said many Indians were not taking the lockdown seriously. "Please save yourself, save your family, follow the instructions seriously," he said on Twitter.
Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray, which has had the highest number of cases in India, ordered a curfew from Tuesday to force people indoors.
"Despite multiple requests, people are not following rules. This compelled the government to impose the curfew," Uddhav Thackeray said.
The country's main stock exchange located in Mumbai, the capital of Maharashtra, will however remain open, an official said. On Monday night, the Indian government said 30 states and union territories, or 548 districts, were under "complete lockdown."
Newspapers cancelled print runs in Mumbai after vendors refused to distribute them due to worries about the coronavirus, which emerged in China late last year and has spread around the world.
Globally, cases exceed 325,000 with deaths topping 14,000.