Coronavirus Pandemic LIVE Updates: 37 Patients Across India Discharged After Recovery; Nation-wide Count Mounts to 492, Including 9 Deaths

Commuters line up to get their temperature checked as a precautionary measure against a new virus in Jammu. (AP Photo)



Streets were deserted in the national capital New Delhi and offices shut at the start of a lockdown to run till the end of the month.



The government ordered commercial airlines to shut down domestic operations from midnight on Tuesday on top of a ban on international flights to try and contain the coronavirus. About 144 million people travelled on domestic flights last year.



Rail travel, the lifeline of India, has already been suspended after thousands of people, mostly migrant workers, swarmed train stations to go home as businesses shut down and jobs dried up.



Prime Minister Narendra Modi said many Indians were not taking the lockdown seriously. "Please save yourself, save your family, follow the instructions seriously," he said on Twitter.



Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray, which has had the highest number of cases in India, ordered a curfew from Tuesday to force people indoors.



"Despite multiple requests, people are not following rules. This compelled the government to impose the curfew," Uddhav Thackeray said.



The country's main stock exchange located in Mumbai, the capital of Maharashtra, will however remain open, an official said. On Monday night, the Indian government said 30 states and union territories, or 548 districts, were under "complete lockdown."



Newspapers cancelled print runs in Mumbai after vendors refused to distribute them due to worries about the coronavirus, which emerged in China late last year and has spread around the world.



Globally, cases exceed 325,000 with deaths topping 14,000.