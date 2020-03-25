Coronavirus Pandemic LIVE Updates: India’s Death Toll Rises to 11 as Tamil Nadu Records First Fatality

Mar 25, 2020 7:38 am (IST)

Coronavirus May Have Infected Half of UK's Population | Researchers at the University of Oxford have claimed that as much as half of the population of the United Kingdom have been infected by the new coronavirus, according to the Financial Times. Fewer than one in a thousand of those infected with COVID-19 become ill enough to need hospital treatment said Sunetra Gupta, professor of theoretical epidemiology who led the study, adding that a vast majority that get infected develop mild symptoms or none at all. ​“We need immediately to begin large-scale serological surveys — antibody testing — to assess what stage of the epidemic we are in now,” she said.