Coronavirus Pandemic LIVE Updates: India’s Death Toll Rises to 11 as Tamil Nadu Records First Fatality

Coronavirus Pandemic LIVE Updates: A 54-year-old man infected with coronavirus died at a hospital here in the early hours of Wednesday, the first death recorded in Tamil Nadu due to the contagion, state Health Minister C Vijayabaskar said. He also said the man had a medical history of prolonged illness with "uncontrolled diabetes".
Despite our best efforts, the COVID-19 positive patient at MDU, Rajaji Hospital, passed away... he had medical history of prolonged illness with steroid dependent COPD (chronic obstructive pulmonary disease), uncontrolled diabetes with hypertension," the health minister tweeted. On Tuesday, the total number of COVID-19 cases in the state rose to 18 after six more people, including three woman, tested positive for coronavirus.
Mar 25, 2020 8:04 am (IST)
President of Harvard University Tests Positive for Coronavirus | President of Harvard University, Lawrence Bacow, and his wife Adele fleet Bacow have tested positive for coronavirus. In a statement, the Harvard University President said they had been social distancing since March 14, a day after the first coronavirus case was reported on the campus. "Earlier today, Adele and I learned that we tested positive for Covid-19, Bacow wrote. "We started experiencing symptoms on Sunday — first coughs then fevers, chills, and muscle aches — and contacted our doctors on Monday."
Mar 25, 2020 7:57 am (IST)
87 People Abroad Holland America Ship Have 'Flu-Like' Symptoms | Carnival Corp.’s Holland America Line said its Zaandam cruise ship has 40 guests and 47 crew with "flu-like symptoms", according to Bloomberg. The company on Tuesday said that it deployed another ship carrying coronavirus tests and other supplies to confirm and carry out necessary procedures,
Mar 25, 2020 7:52 am (IST)
People walk past a poster that reads 'I want you to stay home', by artist TvBoy amid a lockdown in Barcelona, Spain, Tuesday, March 24, 2020. More than 1.5 billion around the world have been told to stay in their homes. For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms. For some, it can cause a more serious illness. (AP Photo/Felipe Dana)
Mar 25, 2020 7:49 am (IST)
Pompeo Says China Still Withholding Coronavirus Information | US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Tuesday sharpened his criticism of China's handling of the coronavirus outbreak, saying its ruling Communist Party withholding information had "truly put thousands of lives at risk." He said that "this cover-up, this disinformation that the Chinese Communist Party is engaged in, is still denying the world the information it needs so that we can prevent further cases or something like this from recurring again."
Mar 25, 2020 7:42 am (IST)
Saudi King to Chair G20 Meeting on Coronavirus | Saudi Arabia's King Salman to chair a virtual meeting of leaders from G20 countries on Thursday to discuss a global response to the coronavirus pandemic. World leaders, including Russian President Vladimir Putin, will take part in the talks. "King Salman will chair the meeting to advance a coordinated global response to the COVID-19 pandemic and its human and economic implications," said a statement released by Riyadh on Wednesday.
Mar 25, 2020 7:38 am (IST)
Coronavirus May Have Infected Half of UK's Population | Researchers at the University of Oxford have claimed that as much as half of the population of the United Kingdom have been infected by the new coronavirus, according to the Financial Times. Fewer than one in a thousand of those infected with COVID-19 become ill enough to need hospital treatment said Sunetra Gupta, professor of theoretical epidemiology who led the study, adding that a vast majority that get infected develop mild symptoms or none at all. “We need immediately to begin large-scale serological surveys — antibody testing — to assess what stage of the epidemic we are in now,” she said.
Mar 25, 2020 7:31 am (IST)
Govt Imposes Ban on Hydroxychloroquine Drug | The Indian governmenton Wednesday banned the export of anti-malarial drug hydroxychloroquine, with immediate effect to ensure sufficient availability of the medicine in the domestic market. The drug is being studied as a potential coronavirus treatment.
Mar 25, 2020 7:25 am (IST)
'Rare Disease' Status Granted to Potential Treatment | The pharmaceutical giant, Gilead Science has registered a potential coronavirus drug as a rare disease treatment with US regulators, a status that can potentially be worth millions in tax breaks and competition-free sales, according to the Associated Press. However, the move is seen as "inappropriate" due to the increasing threat of the virus outbreak across the world.
Mar 25, 2020 7:19 am (IST)
Tokyo Olympics Delayed for a Year | For the first time ever, the International Olympic Committee announced a one-year postponement of the Summer Olympics that were to have been held in Tokyo, due to the coronavirus pandemic that has spread across more than 100 countries and territories, has infected 400,000 people and led to 18,000 deaths worldwide. (Image: REUTERS/Dado Ruvic)
Mar 25, 2020 7:14 am (IST)
South Korea Reports 100 New Coronavirus Cases, Total 9,137 | South Korea on Wednesday reported 100 new coronavirus cases, raising the total infections to 9,137 in the country, the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said.
Mar 25, 2020 7:05 am (IST)
54-Year-Old Tamil Nadu Man Dies of Coronavirus | Minister of Health and Family Welfare of Tamil Nadu, Dr C Vijayabhaskar on Wednesday confirmed the death of a 54-year-old man in Rajaji Hospital, Madurai due to coronavirus infection. The man had tested positive for the virus on Monday. "He had medical history of prolonged illness with steroid dependent COPD (chronic obstructive pulmonary disease), uncontrolled diabetes with hypertension," the health minister tweeted. The total number of COVID-19 cases in the state rose to 18 on Tuesday after six people, including three woman, tested positive for the virus.