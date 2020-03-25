Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Coronavirus Pandemic: India's Death Toll Rises to 11 as Tamil Nadu Record First Fatality

The state health minister had earlier confirmed that the 54-year-old patient had no history of travelling abroad, raising fears of community transmission.

Poornima Murali | CNN-News18

Updated:March 25, 2020, 12:08 PM IST
Coronavirus Pandemic: India's Death Toll Rises to 11 as Tamil Nadu Record First Fatality
Image for representation only. (PTI)

Chennai: A 54-year-old man with no travel history died at a hospital in the early hours of Wednesday, the first death recorded in Tamil Nadu due to the coronavirus contagion, state health minister C Vijayabaskar said. The fatality takes India’s Covid-19 death toll to 11.

The health minister said the deceased had a medical history of prolonged illness with "uncontrolled diabetes".

"Despite our best efforts, the COVID-19 positive patient at MDU, Rajaji Hospital, passed away... he had medical history of prolonged illness with steroid dependent COPD (chronic obstructive pulmonary disease), uncontrolled diabetes with hypertension," the health minister tweeted.

The minister had earlier confirmed that the 54-year-old patient had no history of travelling abroad, raising fears of community transmission. He had cited the concern as one of the reasons for imposing Section 144 in Tamil Nadu.

“Coronavirus is spreading rapidly. Section 144 is to prevent community transmission in Tamil Nadu. Coronavirus is spreading at the speed of lightning. Travellers from abroad should compulsorily self-quarantine for 28 days,” he had said.

On Tuesday, the total number of COVID-19 cases in the state rose to 18 after six more people, including three woman, tested positive for coronavirus.

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

