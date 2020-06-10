Coronavirus Pandemic: Kolkata Shop Comes up With 'Immunity Sandesh'

No occasion in West Bengal goes without ‘sandesh’ and ‘rosogolla’. Keeping up the temptation, a century-old sweet shop in Kolkata has came out with an innovative ‘immunity Sandesh’ to cater to the health-conscious residents of the city to boost their immunity during the coronavirus pandemic.

‘Balaram Mullick & Radharaman Mullick’ has named the sweetmeat ‘Immunity Sandesh’ and it contains tulsi, haldi (turmeric), jeshthamadhu or mulethi (licorice roots), galangal (Thai ginger), tej patta (bay leaves), and spices like cloves, cardamom, cinnamon, nutmeg, saffron, and black cumin.

Sudip Mullick, the owner of the 135-year-old sweet shop, said, “We consulted some experts who helped us with ingredients required to boost immunity and so the ‘Immunity Sandesh’ was born."



“The best part about the ‘Immunity Sandesh’ is we are not using any jaggery or sugar or added colour. Instead, we have decided to use pure Himalayan honey. The response is very good and people are liking the taste and health quality,” he added.

The sweetmeats are sold at Rs 25 per piece, with the owner saying they will continue to offer it as long as there is demand.