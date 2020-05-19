Coronavirus Pandemic LIVE Updates: India Tally Rises to 1,01,139 With 4,970 Cases in 24 Hrs, Death Toll at 3,163; 7 Migrant Workers Killed in Accidents in Maharashtra, UP

Image for representation (Reuters)



With an aim to reboot numerous locked down economic activities, authorities across the country ordered reopening of markets, intra-state transport services and even of barber shops and salons in some states, barring in containment zones. However, schools, colleges, theatres, malls and religious gatherings are among those that would remain shut down, at least till May 31.



India has been under a lockdown since March 25, which was first supposed to be for 21 days or toll April 14, but was later extended till May 3, then further till May 17 and now for another two weeks till May 31.



However, a number of relaxations have been given in the current fourth phase, while states and union territories have also been granted significant flexibility for deciding the red, orange or green zones in terms of the quantum and severity of the virus spread.