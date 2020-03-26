INDIA

Coronavirus Pandemic LIVE Updates: Global Death Toll Crosses 21,000, Over 3 Billion in Lockdown; Goa Reports 3 Cases as India's Count Rises

March 26, 2020, 9:35 AM IST
Event Highlights

Coronavirus Pandemic LIVE Updates: More than three billion people around the world are living under lockdown as governments stepped up their efforts against the coronavirus pandemic which has left more than 21,000 people dead. As the number of confirmed cases worldwide soared past 460,000, UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres warned that only a concerted global effort could stop the spread of the virus.

In Spain, the number of fatalities surpassed those of China, where the novel coronavirus first emerged three months ago, making it the hardest-hit nation after Italy.
Mar 26, 2020 9:35 am (IST)

US Senate Approves $2 Trillion Stimulus Package | The US Senate on Wednesday unanimously passed a $2-trillion bill aimed at helping unemployed workers and industries hurt by the coronavirus pandemic, as well as providing billions of dollars to buy urgently needed medical equipment. By a vote of 96-0 the Senate passed the bill, sending it to the House of Representatives, which could vote sometime this week.

Mar 26, 2020 9:11 am (IST)

Altercation Between Riders and Police amid Lockdown in Bengaluru | A couple of men were caught speeding past a checkpost, and were stopped by Bengaluru police due to the ongoing lockdown in across India, News18 reports. However, the men and police soon got into an altercation. The incident took place near Bupasandra, Sanjaynagar in Bengaluru. Police action has been initiated against the offenders.

Mar 26, 2020 8:58 am (IST)

Life in a Pandemic | A children's playground is closed with caution tape amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Seattle, Washington, US. (Reuters/Brian Snyder)

Mar 26, 2020 8:40 am (IST)

Government Says Coronavirus Cases Low | Government sources said today that except for one or two states, coronavirus cases were "relatively flat". It said it will be able to present a more accurate picture on the benefits of social distancing within 10 days. However, coronavirus testing in India still remains less compared to other countries -- 16 tests per million citizens in comparison to over  2 to 3 thousand per million.

Mar 26, 2020 8:30 am (IST)

Cuba Deals With Coronavirus Amid Shortages | NBC News reports how Cuba is facing difficulties while dealing with the coronavirus outbreak. "The island faces chronic shortages in basic goods that have worsened with the Trump administration's tightening of the embargo," the report states. Ration stores are facing shortages of soap and detergent, only available in dollar stores for those who can afford it.

Mar 26, 2020 8:12 am (IST)

Imported Infections in China Rise | Mainland China reported a second consecutive day of no new local coronavirus infections as the epicentre of the epidemic Hubei province opened its borders, but imported cases rose as Beijing ramped up controls to prevent a resurgence of infections. A total of 67 new cases were reported as of end-Wednesday, up from 47 a day earlier, all of which were imported, China's National Health Commission said on Thursday.

Mar 26, 2020 7:57 am (IST)

Moody's Forecasts Recession for G20 Countries in 2020 | The world's 20 most industrialised countries will likely suffer a recession this year because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the financial ratings agency Moody's forecast Wednesday. It estimated that the G20's overall gross domestic product would contract by 0.5 percent, with the US economy shrinking by 2 percent and the eurozone by 2.2 percent.

Mar 26, 2020 7:53 am (IST)

Life in a Pandemic | A police officer wields his baton against a man as a punishment for breaking the lockdown rules after India ordered a 21-day nationwide lockdown to limit the spreading of coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in New Delhi. (Reuters/Adnan Abidi)

Mar 26, 2020 7:44 am (IST)

3 Coronavirus Cases in Goa | Three people were confirmed to be infected with the novel coronavirus disease in Goa, health department officials said. All of them have travel history to foreign countries.

Mar 26, 2020 7:37 am (IST)

WHO Says Lockdown Not Enough, Attack Coronavirus | In WHO's daily briefing addressing the coronavirus pandemic it said introducing lockdown measures was not enough to slow the spread of COVID-19. "Aggressive measures to find, isolate, test, treat & trace are not only the best & fastest way out of extreme social & economic restrictions – but also to prevent them," WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said.

Mar 26, 2020 7:30 am (IST)

$2 Trillion Stimulus Bill in US in Limbo | Republican and Democratic leaders of the U.S. Senate hoped to vote on Wednesday on a $2 trillion emergency package to alleviate the devastating economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic, but found themselves fending off critics from the right and left who threatened to hold up the bill.

Mar 26, 2020 7:18 am (IST)

Coronavirus Deaths Across the World Cross 21,000 | The coronavirus pandemic has now infected over 4.6 lakh people and caused over 21,000 deaths around the globe. World governments are now initiating massive lockdowns to limit the disease's spread.

Coronavirus Pandemic LIVE Updates: Global Death Toll Crosses 21,000, Over 3 Billion in Lockdown; Goa Reports 3 Cases as India's Count Rises
Image for representation.

A total of more than 20,800 deaths have now been reported in 182 countries and territories, according to an AFP tally.

Stock markets rebounded after the US Congress moved closer to passing a $2.2 trillion relief package to prop up a teetering US economy.

In Washington, President Donald Trump said New York, the epicentre of the US outbreak with over 30,000 cases, likely has a few "tough weeks" ahead but he would decide soon whether unaffected parts of the country can get back to work.

"We want to get our country going again," Trump said. "I'm not going to do anything rash or hastily. "By Easter we'll have a recommendation and maybe before Easter," said Trump, who had been touting a strong US economy as he faces an election in November.

UN chief Guterres said the world needs to ban together to stem the pandemic.

"COVID-19 is threatening the whole of humanity -- and the whole of humanity must fight back," Guterres said, launching an appeal for $2 billion to help the world's poor. "Global action and solidarity are crucial," he said. "Individual country responses are not going to be enough."

India

India's stay-at-home order for its 1.3 billion people is now the biggest, taking the total number of individuals facing restrictions on their daily lives to more than three billion.

Anxious Indians raced for supplies after the world's second-biggest population was ordered not to leave their houses for three weeks. The cases in the country rose to over 600, with popular tourist destination Goa reporting three cases.

Russia, which announced the death of two patients who tested positive for coronavirus on Wednesday, is expected to follow suit.

President Vladimir Putin declared next week a public holiday and postponed a public vote on controversial constitutional reforms, urging people to follow instructions given by authorities.

In Britain, heir to the throne Prince Charles became the latest high-profile figure to be infected, though he has suffered only mild symptoms.

The G20 major economies will hold an emergency videoconference on Thursday to discuss a global response to the crisis, as will the 27 leaders of the European Union, the outbreak's new epicenter.

China has begun to relax its own draconian restrictions on free movement in the province of Hubei -- where the outbreak began in December -- after the country reported no new cases.

Crowds jammed trains and buses in the province as people took their first opportunity to travel.

But Spain saw the number of deaths surge to more than 3,400 after 738 people died in the past 24 hours and the government announced a 432-million-euro ($467 million) deal to buy medical supplies from Beijing.

The death toll in Italy jumped in 24 hours by 683 to 7,503 -- by far the highest of any country.

The number of French deaths was up by 231 on Wednesday to more than 1,330, and metro and rail services in Paris were cut to a minimum.

Spain and Italy were joined by France and six more EU countries in urging Germany and the Netherlands to allow the issue of joint European bonds to cut borrowing costs and stabilise the eurozone economy.

The call is likely to fall on deaf ears when EU leaders talk on Thursday -- with northern members wary of pooling debt with big spenders -- but they will sign off on an "unprecedented" recovery plan.

'People dying alone'

At La Paz University Hospital in Madrid, nurse Guillen del Barrio sounded bereft as he related what happened overnight.

"It is really hard, we had feverish people for many hours in the waiting room," the 30-year-old told AFP.

"Many of my colleagues were crying because there were people who are dying alone, without seeing their family for the last time."

Coronavirus cases are also spreading in the Middle East, where Iran's death toll topped 2,000, and in Africa, where Mali declared its first case and several nations announced states of emergency.

In Japan, which has postponed this year's Olympic Games, Tokyo's governor urged residents to stay home this weekend, warning of a possible "explosion" of the coronavirus.

Jerusalem's Church of the Holy Sepulchre, believed by Christians to house Christ's tomb, was shut as Israel tightened movement restrictions.

The impact of the pandemic is also hitting European football, with leagues and tournaments cancelled, while the fate of the Wimbledon tennis tournament could be decided next week.

The economic damage of the virus -- and the lockdowns -- could also be devastating, with fears of a worldwide recession worse than the financial meltdown more than a decade ago.

But financial markets rose after US leaders reached agreement on a stimulus package worth roughly 10 percent of the US economy, an injection Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said represented a "wartime level of investment."

Meanwhile, more than half of all Americans have been told to stay at home, including residents of the largest state, California.

The United States has at least 65,700 cases and 942 people have died.
