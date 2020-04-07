INDIA

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#Madhya Pradesh#IndiaGives#Stock
LIVE NOW
auto-refresh

Coronavirus Pandemic LIVE Updates: World Leaders Wish Speedy Recovery to Boris Johnson After He's Moved to ICU as Covid-19 Symptoms Worsen

News18.com | April 7, 2020, 8:20 AM IST
facebook Twitter skype whatapps

Event Highlights

Coronavirus Pandemic LIVE Updates: British Prime Minister Boris Johnson's admission to intensive care with coronavirus prompted an outpouring of well-wishes from world leaders. As US President Donald Trump said he wanted to "send best wishes to a very good friend of mine and a friend to our nation, Prime Minister Boris Johnson”, French President Emmanuel Macron gave his "full support to Boris Johnson, his family and the British people at this difficult time". Prime Minister Narendra Modi too tweeted his support, saying: “Hang in there, Prime Minister @BorisJohnson! Hope to see you out of hospital and in perfect health very soon.”

Johnson was in intensive care on Monday after his coronavirus symptoms worsened, prompting concern for his health and well-wishes from political friends and foes in Britain and abroad, as the country battles to control the outbreak. Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab, Johnson's de facto deputy, was immediately appointed to take over his duties "where necessary", Downing Street said.
Read More
Apr 7, 2020 8:20 am (IST)

Petition Filed Against "Islamophobic Coverage of Coronavirus" in India | A petition has been filed by the Jamiat in the Supreme Court with regards to the "victimisation of the entire Muslim community" post the Tablighi Jamaat coronavirus hotspot emerging in the country. The petition seeks a ban on the islamophobic coverage of coronavirus on many portals of electronic and print media, using terms such as "corona jihaad", "islamic insurrection".

Apr 7, 2020 8:05 am (IST)

China Reports No New Coronavirus Cases | China on Tuesday reported no new coronavirus deaths for the first time since it started publishing figures in January, the NHC said. (Image: Reuters/Aly Song)

Apr 7, 2020 8:00 am (IST)

New Zealand's Health Minister Demoted for Flouting Lockdown | New Zealand's Health Minister has been demoted from his position for flouting lockdown rules amid the coronavirus pandemic, reports the Guardian. Dr David Clark was photographed going for a mountain bike ride 2km away from his Dunedin home, last week, the report states. (Image: The Guardian, His van was photographed by a passerby)

Apr 7, 2020 7:55 am (IST)

US Navy Chief Says Fired Commander 'Stupid' | Acting U.S. Navy Secretary Thomas Modly gave a surprise speech to the crew of the coronavirus-stricken carrier Theodore Roosevelt and defended his decision to fire their revered captain, calling him either "stupid" or ill-willed, U.S. officials told Reuters.

Apr 7, 2020 7:48 am (IST)

'Bring Him Back' Thousands Sign Plea to Reinstate Crozier | More than 120,000 people have signed a petition calling on the U.S. Navy to reinstate the captain of a coronavirus-stricken aircraft carrier a day after he was relieved of his command for a letter sent to superiors urging stronger measures to halt the outbreak. Captain Brett Crozier was relieved of his command of the USS Theodore Roosevelt on Thursday after a scathing letter in which he called on the Navy to take "decisive action" to halt the spread of the virus aboard the nuclear-powered aircraft carrier was leaked to the media. You can visit the petition here.

Apr 7, 2020 7:42 am (IST)

India Lifts Restrictions on Drug Export Amid Trump's Threats | India, the world's main supplier of generic drugs, has lifted restrictions on the export of 24 pharmaceutical ingredients and medicines made from them, the government said in a statement. It had imposed the restrictions last month as the coronavirus outbreak disrupted global supply chains.Indian government sources had said the bans had prompted intense pressure from the United States.

Apr 7, 2020 7:38 am (IST)

Trump Threatens Retaliation on India | US President Donald Trump threatened to retaliate against India if it did not supply hydrochloroquine (malaria drug) for the treatment of coronavirus patients in US. ​"I know that he (Modi) stopped it for other countries. I spoke to him yesterday. India does very well with the United States. So I would be surprised if that were his decision. I spoke to him Sunday morning, called him and I said I would appreciate him allowing our supply to come out. If he doesn't allow our supply to come out, that would be okay. But of course there may be retaliation. Why wouldn't there be?" he said.

Apr 7, 2020 7:31 am (IST)

Global Leaders Wish Recovery to Johnson | Leaders of various world governments have sent messages of support to UK PM Boris Johnson after he was shifted to ICU due to his coronavirus symptoms worsening. Even PM Narendra Modi tweeted, asking Johnson to "hang in there".

Apr 7, 2020 7:27 am (IST)

Boris Johnson is in an ICU Due to Covid-19 | Prime Minister of UK Boris Johnson, who had tested positive for the novel coronavirus disease recently, has been shifted to an intensive care unit (ICU) as his symptoms have worsened. Johnson has asked his Foreign Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab to deputise where necessary, BBC reports. Queen Elizabeth II is also being kept informed about his health.

Coronavirus Pandemic LIVE Updates: World Leaders Wish Speedy Recovery to Boris Johnson After He's Moved to ICU as Covid-19 Symptoms Worsen
Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson tested positive for coronavirus on Friday.(Image: AP)

"The government's business will continue," Raab pledged, adding that Johnson was "in safe hands" at St Thomas' Hospital, opposite parliament in central London.

“The focus of government will continue to be on making sure that the prime minister's... plans for making sure that we can defeat coronavirus... will be taken forward," he added.

Johnson, who confirmed that he had tested positive for COVID-19 on March 27, was last seen in a Twitter video on Friday, saying he still had a temperature and was staying in self-isolation.

He also tweeted from hospital at lunchtime on Monday that he was "in good spirits" and thanked the medical staff looking after him.

He and his office have repeatedly maintained that he only had mild symptoms and had been in constant contact with his senior ministers and advisers, chairing meetings by videolink.

But his admission to hospital on Sunday, less than an hour after Queen Elizabeth II called for a united front to defeat the virus, prompted concern his condition was more serious.

That was confirmed 24 hours later when Downing Street said his condition had "worsened and, on the advice of his medical team, he has been moved to the Intensive Care Unit at the hospital". The government said he was moved as a precaution, in case he needed to use a ventilator.

- Unprecedented -
Johnson is the most high-profile world leader with the disease that has spread rapidly across the globe, and his transfer to intensive care is unprecedented during a national emergency.

Trump led world leaders in wishing Johnson a successful recovery. Other messages flooded in from the European Union and NATO to the World Health Organization.

Earlier on Monday, questions were raised about whether the Conservative leader could still run the country, and Raab said he had not spoken to Johnson in person since Saturday.

The British government was criticised for initially refusing to follow other European countries in requiring people to stay home as the virus spread.

Johnson himself said in early March that he was still shaking hands with people. But two weeks ago he ordered a nationwide lockdown and Britain is now in the grip of a serious outbreak.

Over 50,000 cases and more than 5,000 deaths have been recorded so far, with a latest daily toll of 439.

Health Secretary Matt Hancock and the heir to the throne, Prince Charles, have both been infected with coronavirus, although they have since recovered.

The queen, 93, made a rare public address on Sunday night, evoking the spirit of World War II and urging Britons to stay united, just before Johnson went into hospital.

"We will be with our friends again, we will be with our families again, we will meet again," she said in a rare televised address watched by 23 million people.

Buckingham Palace said she was being kept informed of developments.

- Working non-stop -
Housing minister Robert Jenrick told BBC television that Johnson had been working "phenomenally hard" during the crisis, adding that he would be finding it "very frustrating" to be ill.

Johnson is not known to have any underlying health issues, although he has struggled with his weight, but some questioned if he should have taken more time off.

Junior health minister Nadine Dorries, who also had coronavirus but has recovered, added: "Many with #COVID19 are felled by fatigue/temperature and use isolation to sleep and recover. “Boris has risked his health and worked every day on our behalf to lead the battle against this vile virus."

James Gill, clinical lecturer at Warwick University medical school, said Johnson's condition "must underscore for everyone, across the world, how indiscriminate this virus is, ignoring class, character, wealth and position".

Johnson's pregnant partner, Carrie Symonds, moved out of Downing Street after some staff fell ill. But she said on Saturday she had just spent a week in bed with symptoms, although she has not been tested.

Johnson's spokesman would not confirm a report in The Times newspaper reported that the prime minister had been given oxygen treatment.

"Doctors will be monitoring important vital signs such as oxygen saturations," said Rupert Beale, group leader at the cell biology of infection laboratory at the Francis Crick Institute.
  • 13 Mar, 2020 | Chappell-Hadlee Trophy
    AUS vs NZ
    258/7
    50.0 overs
    		 187/10
    41.0 overs
    Australia beat New Zealand by 71 runs
    Full Scorecard
  • 11 Mar, 2020 | Zimbabwe in Bangladesh 2 T20I Series
    ZIM vs BAN
    119/7
    20.0 overs
    		 120/1
    15.5 overs
    Bangladesh beat Zimbabwe by 9 wickets
    Full Scorecard
  • 10 Mar, 2020 | Afghanistan and Ireland in India
    IRE vs AFG
    142/8
    20.0 overs
    		 142/7
    20.0 overs
    Ireland tied with Afghanistan (Ireland win Super Over by 1 wicket)
    Full Scorecard
  • 09 Mar, 2020 | Zimbabwe in Bangladesh 2 T20I Series
    BAN vs ZIM
    200/3
    20.0 overs
    		 152/10
    19.0 overs
    Bangladesh beat Zimbabwe by 48 runs
    Full Scorecard
  • 08 Mar, 2020 | Afghanistan and Ireland in India
    AFG vs IRE
    184/4
    20.0 overs
    		 163/6
    20.0 overs
    Afghanistan beat Ireland by 21 runs
    Full Scorecard
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram

COVID-19 Information Centre

  • 24 hrs.helpline no. -
  • +91-11-23978046
  • 24 hrs. toll free no. -
  • 1075
  • India
  • World

India

  • Active Cases

    3,851

     

  • Total Confirmed

    4,281

     

  • Cured/Discharged

    318

     

  • Total DEATHS

    111

     
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: April 06 (06:00 PM)
Hospitals & Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

    993,492

     

  • Total Confirmed

    1,346,889

     

  • Cured/Discharged

    278,695

     

  • Total DEATHS

    74,702

     
Data Source: Johns Hopkins University, U.S. (www.jhu.edu)
Hospitals & Testing centres