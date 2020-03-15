Coronavirus Pandemic LIVE Updates: Modi Proposes COVID-19 Emergency Fund in Video Call With SAARC Heads, Pledges $10 Million; India Count at 107

Coronavirus Pandemic LIVE Updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi along with leaders and representatives from SAARC nations is participating in a video conference to chalk out a joint strategy to fight the coronavirus outbreak that has killed over 5,000 people worldwide. The coronavirus, officially called COVID-19, has claimed two lives in India with the number of infected patients climbing to 107. Modi had on Friday proposed formulation of a joint strategy by the SAARC nations to fight coronavirus, a suggestion that was backed by all the member states.
Apart from Modi, Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa, Maldivian President Ibrahim Mohamed Solih, Nepalese Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli, Bhutanese premier Lotay Tshering, Bangladeshi Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, Afghan President Ashraf Ghani and Special Assistant to Pakistani Prime Minister on Health Zafar Mirza are participating in the video conference.
Mar 15, 2020 6:06 pm (IST)
Modi Proposes Emergency Fund | Prime Minister Narendra Modi says, "I propose that we create a COVID-19 emergency fund. India can start by contributing $10 million."
Mar 15, 2020 5:59 pm (IST)
No nation can afford to be unresponsive to situation in wake of coronavirus outbreak: Pakistan PM's Special Assistant on Health Zafar Mirza
Mar 15, 2020 5:59 pm (IST)
Important for all of us to be on same page to combat coronavirus, says Bhutanese PM Lotay Tshering.
Mar 15, 2020 5:45 pm (IST)
SAARC leaders should formulate mechanism for our economies to tide over problems posed by coronavirus: Sri Lanka President Gotabaya Rajapaksa.
Mar 15, 2020 5:43 pm (IST)
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina of Bangladesh thanks PM Modi for bringing back 23 students of her country from Wuhan.
Mar 15, 2020 5:26 pm (IST)
Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa emphasizes on the need for South Asia to share ideas and best practices in order to face up to the challenge of the rapid spread of the virus.
Mar 15, 2020 5:26 pm (IST)
Mar 15, 2020 5:26 pm (IST)
Maldives President Ibrahim Mohamed Solih says, "the Maldives is fortunate to have received general assistance from India and I convey my Government's appreciation to Mr Modi and people of India."
Mar 15, 2020 5:18 pm (IST)
Afghan president Ashraf Ghani proposes common framework for tele-medicine to combat coronavirus.
Mar 15, 2020 5:12 pm (IST)
We started screening people entering India from mid-January itself, while gradually increasing restrictions on travel: PM Modi on coronavirus
Mar 15, 2020 5:10 pm (IST)
'Prepare, but don't panic' has been India's guiding mantra in dealing with coronavirus outbreak: PM Modi.
Mar 15, 2020 5:10 pm (IST)
Our region has reported less than 150 coronavirus cases, but we need to remain vigilant: PM Modi at SAARC video conference.
Mar 15, 2020 5:08 pm (IST)
We have increased number of testing laboratories in India. We evacuated nearly 1,400 Indians from other countries, while helping citizens of neighbouring countries. We recognise that people of other countries stuck in India must be concerned: PM Modi
Mar 15, 2020 5:06 pm (IST)
India's step-by-step approach has helped curb spread of coronavirus. Awareness has been made through various mediums. Medical staff has been trained, and vulnerable groups have been made aware, says Modi.
Mar 15, 2020 5:05 pm (IST)
SAARC Video Conference Begins | Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses SAARC leaders in a meeting over COVID-19 concerns in the regions. He says that since societies of these nations are tied together, measures should taken to contain the spread of the virus.
Mar 15, 2020 4:41 pm (IST)
Calcutta HC to Only Hear Urgent Matters | Calcutta High Court, its subordinate courts to hear only urgent matters from Tuesday to prevent mass gatherings in view of coronavirus scare, say sources.
Mar 15, 2020 4:18 pm (IST)
Death Toll in Iran Reaches 724 | Iran's death toll from the new coronavirus has reached 724, with 113 new deaths in the past 24 hours, an Iranian health official tweeted, adding that some 13,938 people have been infected across the country.
Mar 15, 2020 4:12 pm (IST)
Uzbekistan Confirms First Case | An Uzbek citizen has tested positive for coronavirus after returning from France, Uzbekistan's Healthcare Ministry said, marking the first infection from the virus in the Central Asian country of 34 million. The Uzbek government said on the same day it was shutting down schools, colleges and universities for three weeks from Monday and cancelling all public events.
Mar 15, 2020 4:11 pm (IST)
S Korea Declares 'Special Disaster Zones' | South Korea reported 76 new coronavirus cases and three deaths, marking the first time in over three weeks that new cases have dropped to double-digits, as President Moon Jae-in declared the hardest hit provinces "special disaster zones". It is the first time South Korea has declared a region a disaster zone from an infectious disease and under the status the government can subsidise up to 50% of restoration expenses and exempt residents from taxes and utility payments.
Mar 15, 2020 4:08 pm (IST)
Kazakhstan Declares Emergency | Kazakhstan's President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev declared a state of emergency due to the coronavirus outbreak, barring almost all travel to and from the Central Asian country. The decree published by the president's office restricts entry to and departure from Kazakhstan for everyone except diplomats and those invited by the government. The document introduces restrictions on the work of large retail trade facilities - without detailing them - and instructs the authorities to boost security at key buildings and facilities.
Mar 15, 2020 4:01 pm (IST)
Railways Suspends Distribution of Blankets |The Indian Railways decides to suspend distribution of blankets in AC coaches of all trains. Temperature in AC coaches will be increased accordingly. Passengers are allowed to bring their own blankets and shawls for personal use.
Mar 15, 2020 3:36 pm (IST)
France Votes Despite Coronavirus | French voters headed to the polls on Sunday for local elections after the government decided to press ahead with the vote despite a rapid acceleration of the coronavirus across the country. Voters are set to choose mayors for 35,000 town halls and almost half a million councillors in a vote overshadowed by the coronavirus outbreak. (Image: Reuters/Clotaire Achi)
Mar 15, 2020 3:32 pm (IST)
Delhi Buses to be Disinfected Daily | The Delhi government has ordered all mini buses to be disinfected daily in order to prevent the spread of coronavirus in the city where seven COVID-19 cases and one death have been reported so far. The government had recently also ordered the agencies concerned to disinfect all DTC and cluster buses in the wake of the outbreak of the virus.
Mar 15, 2020 3:19 pm (IST)
Mar 15, 2020 2:52 pm (IST)
Mar 15, 2020 2:42 pm (IST)
MP Jail Inmates Will Supply 2,000 Maks | Inmates of a jail in Madhya Pradesh will supply 2,000 masks they have manufactured to the state health department in view of the novel coronavirus outbreak, a senior official said on Sunday. The inmates of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Central Jail in Jabalpur started making the masks after a request from the state health department, Deputy Inspector General of Police (Jails)(Jabalpur range) Gopal Tamrakar said.
Mar 15, 2020 2:20 pm (IST)
