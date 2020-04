Coronavirus Pandemic LIVE Updates: US Records 1,783 Deaths in 24 Hours, Total Toll Nears 17,000

Apr 10, 2020 7:15 am (IST)

South Africa Extends Coronavirus Lockdown by Two More Weeks | South African President Cyril Ramaphosa has extended the 21-day, COVID-19-led national lockdown for another two weeks. "There is sufficient evidence to show that the lockdown is working," Ramaphosa said, saying that the pre-lockdown rise of infection at a rate of 42 per cent has come down to four per cent after enforcing the measure.