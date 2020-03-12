Coronavirus Pandemic LIVE Updates: 6,000 Indians Stranded in Iran, Says Jaishankar in Lok Sabha; Cloud Over IPL After Govt's Visa Curbs

Minister of External Affairs Jaishankar in Lok Sabha



Equities and oil prices, mweanwhile, fell through the floor again after Donald Trump banned all travel from Europe to the US for a month to fight the coronavirus, ramping up fears the global economy will careen into recession. As the disease showed no signs of abating, claiming more lives and infecting more people around the world, the US president said in a rare address to the nation that the ban would be in place for 30 days.



Actor Tom Hanks and his wife Rita Wilson, meanwhile, have tested positive for coronavirus. Hanks, 63, said he and Wilson came down with a fever while in Australia, where he is reportedly. Hanks is the first major Hollywood star to publicly state that he has the virus that is sweeping around the world.



The World Health Organization has called the new coronavirus outbreak a pandemic, issuing a grim warning that the global spread and severity of the illness was due to "alarming levels of inaction".



The call came as Europe faced a mounting number of cases — including a slew of new countries clocking first deaths — prompting governments to roll out increasingly tough measures to slow the rapid spread of the virus.



The number of cases across the globe has risen to more than 124,000 with 4,500 deaths, including a jump in fatalities particularly in Iran and Italy, according to an AFP tally.



The majority of cases have been in China where the outbreak first emerged in December, but as the number of new infections has steadied in the country, hotspots have emerged elsewhere — namely Italy, Iran and Spain.



The head of the UN's top health body for the first time characterised the outbreak as a pandemic, meaning it is spreading in several regions through local transmission.



"We have never before seen a pandemic sparked by a coronavirus," WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said Wednesday, adding that the declaration would not change the organisation's response to the outbreak. "We're deeply concerned both by the alarming levels of spread and severity and by the alarming levels of inaction."



He did not single out any nations for not doing enough -- or what further measures were needed. He instead called on "countries to take urgent and aggressive action".



Signs of a widening European crisis emerged Wednesday, with Ireland, Albania, Belgium, Sweden and Bulgaria registering their first deaths, while Italy clocked more than 2,300 new cases in the last 24 hours and infections in Spain jumped by a quarter to more than 2,100.



The surge brought Europe's total number of cases to more than 22,000, with 930 deaths, and the US said it was considering issuing a ban on travellers from the continent.



Millions of people in Italy are grappling with a nationwide clampdown that has emptied streets, shuttered shops and disrupted train and air travel.



Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte said Wednesday that Italy would shut all stores except for pharmacies and food shops to curb the disease.



In the Middle East, hard-hit Iran reported 63 new deaths, its highest single-day toll which brought total fatalities to 354. It has yet to impose quarantines but has closed schools, universities and hotels and called on people not to travel.



Offering a sliver of hope to the rest of the world, China again announced negligible new daily infections and only a relatively small number of deaths.

Some businesses in China's Hubei province — where the virus was first detected in December — were told they could restart work, reducing fears of a prolonged disruption of supply chains.



But China remains the worst-affected country with more than 80,000 confirmed cases and over 3,000 deaths.



Although Panama confirmed its first death Tuesday, Latin America — along with Africa and Oceania — has so far reported only small numbers of cases.



And the United States saw its first signs of an emergency footing with the New York city government forming a containment zone around a suburb at the centre of an outbreak.