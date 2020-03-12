Coronavirus Pandemic LIVE Updates: 6,000 Indians Stranded in Iran, Says Jaishankar in Lok Sabha; Cloud Over IPL After Govt's Visa Curbs

Coronavirus Pandemic LIVE Updates: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Thursday said the initial focus is to bring back Indian pilgrims stranded in Iran, which is grappling with cases of coronavirus. The outbreak of coronavirus is a "matter of concern" and "we need to respond responsibly", he told Lok Sabha as he spoke on the current situation. He said around 6,000 Indians are stranded in Iran, including 1,100 pilgrims from Maharashtra and Jammu and Kashmir.
No foreign player will be available for this year's IPL till April 15 due to visa restrictions imposed by the government to contain the deadly novel coronavirus outbreak, a top BCCI source has said, casting fresh doubts on the fate of the event. A closed-door IPL seems like a real possibility now but even a postponement cannot be ruled out given that 60-odd overseas recruits won't be available to ply their trade, at least in the intial stages of the event starting March 29 in Mumbai.
Read More
Mar 12, 2020 1:18 pm (IST)
Harsh Vardhan Calls for Cooperation | Health Minister Harsh Vardhan said health officials have been taking massive steps to contain the spread of the disease. He also said he has been speaking to patients through video call and called for "everyone's support to tackle this situation" by educating people on the various risks and precautionary measures.
Mar 12, 2020 1:11 pm (IST)
As COVID-19 Tally Rises to 73, Health Min Gives Assurance| Health Minister Harsh Vardha, talking about airport screening and the procedure involved, said all samples across the country go to National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), New Delhi. "Most importantly a patient may not have fever and may develop symptoms later" he said.
The response by the Trump administration comes after the US President was subjected to criticism for playing down the virus, contradicting his own public health officials and concentrating more on the economic fallout from the outbreak.
Mar 12, 2020 1:05 pm (IST)
Australian TV Talk Show Staff Quarantine | The staff on an Australian TV talk show have been put under quarantine after Rita Wilson's appearance on the program on Monday. The staff of the“Today Extra” will be quarantined after coming into “prolonged contact” with actress and singer Rita Wilson, who tested positive for coronavirus along with her husband Tom Hanks. (Image: Reuters/Monica Almeida)
Mar 12, 2020 12:42 pm (IST)
Total number of confirmed COVID 2019 cases cross 73 in India : Health Ministry
Mar 12, 2020 12:33 pm (IST)
EAM Jaishankar on Stranded Indian Pilgrims in Iran| The Minister of External Affairs S Jaishankar said 6000 Indians stranded in Iran including 1,100 pilgrims from Maharashtra and J-K and 300 students.
Mar 12, 2020 12:26 pm (IST)
Maharashtra Students Stranded in Italy | Amid the coronavirus outbreak, two students from Maharashtra's Amravati district are stranded in Italy, prompting their parents to urge the local MP to facilitate their safe return to India.
Tokyo dropped more than five per cent, while Hong Kong finished the morning down 3.8 per cent and Sydney collapsed almost seven percent, with Bangkok around eight per cent down.
Mar 12, 2020 11:54 am (IST)
Delhi HC Orders Rescue Op for Stranded Students in Iran | The Delhi High Court ordered the Centre for the evacuation of the stranded Indian students in Iran in the wake of the widespread coronavirus outbreak in the country.
Mar 12, 2020 11:49 am (IST)
Visa Restrictions Bar Foreign Players From Upcoming IPL | The cricket association have expressed concerns for the participation of foreign players in the upcoming IPL match on April 15 as the Indian government imposed strict visa restrictions for containing the spread of coronavirus pandemic in the country. "The foreign players who play in the IPL come under the Business Visa category. As per the government's directive, they can't come till April 15," a BCCI official told PTI. The decision on the fate of the tournament will be made on March 14 at the event's Governing Council meeting in Mumbai.
Mar 12, 2020 11:44 am (IST)
Lucknow Woman Doctor Diagnosed with Virus | A woman doctor from Lucknow with a travel history to Canada and the UK have tested positive for coronavirus making the number of confirmed cases in Uttar Pradesh at 10. The woman has been kept at an isolation ward at the city’s George Medical College, sources told News18. The woman's husband has tested negative for the virus but has been kept under observation.
Mar 12, 2020 11:12 am (IST)
Paralympic Committee Puts National, State Events on Hold | The Paralympic Committee of India (PCI) decided to put on hold all national and state championships till April 15, keeping in mind government directions to avoid large gatherings in the wake of the novel coronavirus outbreak. "We were already struggling to arrange for sponsorship to host these events but with fresh directions from the government, we did not have any option but to ask the state bodies to put on hold all championships," PCI President Deepa Malik said. (PTI)
Mar 12, 2020 11:06 am (IST)
Melbourne Advises Focus on Hygiene as Panic Escalates | The Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) has recommended those seated in N42 "should continue to go about their normal routine, with an increased focus on hygiene measures, and should any flu-like symptoms emerge to consult with a medical professional." Health officials have classified it as "a low-risk of spreading COVID-19 to surrounding members of the public and staff. The patron sat on Level 2 of the Northern Stand at the MCG in section N42."
In times when airlines worldwide are struggling with poor demand due to the coronavirus outbreak, India'a budget airline SpiceJet Ltd has launched its Spring Season Sale on Thursday that offers domestic tickets at a starting price of Rs 987 (all-inclusive) and international tickets from Rs 3,699 onwards.
Mar 12, 2020 10:35 am (IST)
Attendee of Women's T20 World Cup Final Contracts Virus | Melbourne Cricket Ground management said a person who attented the India-Australia Women's T-20 championship on March 8 has been diagnosed with COVID-19. The Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) has classified the spread of COVID-19 from the infected person to surrounding members of public and staff at low risk.
Mar 12, 2020 10:28 am (IST)
Haryana Government Declares COVID-19 an Epidemic in Haryana
Mar 12, 2020 10:23 am (IST)
Kerala Govt Orders Judges for Urgency-Based Approach Amid Virus Scare | As the number of coronavirus cases in Kerala reached 14 on Wednesday, the Kerala High Court registrar sent a notice to all district judges to consider cases based on the urgency of the response. The notice states, ''consideration of non-essential cases should be postponed."
Mar 12, 2020 10:17 am (IST)
Zero Hour Notice in Rajya Sabha Over Impact of Virus on Aviation | BJP MP Subramanian Swamy has given Zero Hour notice in Rajya Sabha over the "impact of high aviation fuel prices and coronavirus on the domestic air services." (ANI)
Pandemic has nothing to do with how serious the illness is. It just means a disease is spreading widely. The term also is likely to stoke global anxiety, something the U.N.
Mar 12, 2020 10:06 am (IST)
Tokyo Governor says Cancelling Olympics 'Unthinkable' | Amid growing concerns about the impact of coronavirus pandemic on the upcoming Tokyo Olymics, the city governor called cancelling the tournament is "unthinkable." "It can't be said that the announcement of a pandemic would have no impact... But I think cancellation is unthinkable," Yuriko Koike told Reuters. Sponsors and athletes around the world have expressed concerns about whether the Olympics can be held as scheduled from July 24 to August 9.
Mar 12, 2020 9:58 am (IST)
Juventus Defender Rugani Tests Positive for Virus | Juventus and Italy defender Daniele Rugani tested positive for coronavirus, the Italian champions confirmed today. The 25-year-old "is currently asymptomatic," the Turin giants said, but the club is "currently activating all the isolation procedures required by law, including those who have had contact with him." Rugani becomes the first top-footballer to come down with the virus which has claimed 827 lived in Italy and infected 12,000 people. (Image: Associated Press)
Mar 12, 2020 9:50 am (IST)
Coronavirus Drags Nifty to Its Lowest Since 2018 | The stock market entered bear territory and the blue-chip Nifty 50 slipped below the 10,000 mark for the first time in two years on Thursday, as the coronavirus outbreak was declared a pandemic and the United States suspended travel from Europe. Read More
The school in East Bengaluru has now advised the 28 students in the class in which the affected child was studying to have themselves screened at the Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Chest Diseases.
Mar 12, 2020 9:23 am (IST)
Does Pandemic Mean Disease Severity? | After the WHO declared the new coronavirus outbreak as a 'pandemic' it is important to clarify that the term has nothing to do with the severity of the illness. It simply means the disease is spreading widely. To understand this better, mild illness like the H1N1 flu outbreak was also declared as a pandemic in 2009.
The Swedish activist warned her followers it was vital they listened to the advice of health experts who have advised people to avoid large public gatherings to slow down the spread of the virus which has infected more than 125,000 people worldwide.
Mar 12, 2020 9:12 am (IST)
Amazon Increases Paid Sick Leave As Virus Spreads | Amazon on Wednesday beefed up paid leave for workers quarantined due to the novel coronavirus or diagnosed with the COVID-19 illness. The company also announced the creation of an Amazon Relief Fund, starting at $25 million — to serve as a pool of grant money for independent delivery drivers, seasonal employees and others losing paychecks due to the pandemic. "This additional pay while away from work is to ensure employees have the time they need to return to good health without the worry of lost pay", the firm said. Amazon is already providing unlimited unpaid time off for all hourly employees through the end of this month. (AFP)
Mar 12, 2020 9:08 am (IST)
Twitter Mandates All Employees to Work From Home | Twitter announced all of its 4,900 employees will be working from home as coronavirus claimed 4,300 lives and infected more than 120,000 people across 107 countries and territories, with the World Health Organisation (WHO) describing the outbreak a pandemic. The company in a statement said it has a “responsibility to support our communities, and those who are vulnerable.” adding that “We understand that this is an unprecedented step, but these are unprecedented times.” (Image: Reuters/Mike Blake)
Mar 12, 2020 8:59 am (IST)
Australia Introduces $11bn Stimulus to Fight Virus Downturn | In a bid to avert Australia's first recession in 29 years, Prime Minister Scott Morrison introduced a massive $11 billion (Aus $18 bn) package today to counter the economic impact of coronavirus pandemic. "This plan is about keeping Australians in jobs. This plan is about keeping a business in business," said Morrison. "This plan is about ensuring the Australian economy bounces back stronger on the other side of this." The money is expected to be distributed by the end of June, the country's treasurer said.
Mar 12, 2020 8:49 am (IST)
Trump's Travel Ban Triggers Global Markets Plunge | Global markets plunged immediately today after US President Donald Trump announced travel restrictions a day after the country reported 1,281 cases and 37 deaths. The US S&P500 futures ESc1 down more than 3%, and Japan's Nikkei and Australia's S&P/ASX 200 down more than 4%. The dollar lost 1% against the yen, according to Reuters. Oil prices also fell around 6% after the announcement.
Mar 12, 2020 8:45 am (IST)
China Virus Cases Fall, But More Imported From Abroad | The number of fresh infections at the epicentre of China's coronavirus epidemic dropped to a new low today but the country imported more cases from abroad. The National Health Commission said 11 people died on Thursday, the lowest daily increase since late January, bringing the toll in China to 3,169 deaths. There were only eight new cases in Wuhan, the city where the virus first emerged in December before growing into a national crisis and a pandemic. It is the first time that new cases in Wuhan, the capital of Hubei province, have fallen to single-digits since figures started to be reported in January. (AFP)
Minister of External Affairs Jaishankar in Lok Sabha
Equities and oil prices, mweanwhile, fell through the floor again after Donald Trump banned all travel from Europe to the US for a month to fight the coronavirus, ramping up fears the global economy will careen into recession. As the disease showed no signs of abating, claiming more lives and infecting more people around the world, the US president said in a rare address to the nation that the ban would be in place for 30 days.
Actor Tom Hanks and his wife Rita Wilson, meanwhile, have tested positive for coronavirus. Hanks, 63, said he and Wilson came down with a fever while in Australia, where he is reportedly. Hanks is the first major Hollywood star to publicly state that he has the virus that is sweeping around the world.
The World Health Organization has called the new coronavirus outbreak a pandemic, issuing a grim warning that the global spread and severity of the illness was due to "alarming levels of inaction".
The call came as Europe faced a mounting number of cases — including a slew of new countries clocking first deaths — prompting governments to roll out increasingly tough measures to slow the rapid spread of the virus.
The number of cases across the globe has risen to more than 124,000 with 4,500 deaths, including a jump in fatalities particularly in Iran and Italy, according to an AFP tally.
The majority of cases have been in China where the outbreak first emerged in December, but as the number of new infections has steadied in the country, hotspots have emerged elsewhere — namely Italy, Iran and Spain.
The head of the UN's top health body for the first time characterised the outbreak as a pandemic, meaning it is spreading in several regions through local transmission.
"We have never before seen a pandemic sparked by a coronavirus," WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said Wednesday, adding that the declaration would not change the organisation's response to the outbreak. "We're deeply concerned both by the alarming levels of spread and severity and by the alarming levels of inaction."
He did not single out any nations for not doing enough -- or what further measures were needed. He instead called on "countries to take urgent and aggressive action".
Signs of a widening European crisis emerged Wednesday, with Ireland, Albania, Belgium, Sweden and Bulgaria registering their first deaths, while Italy clocked more than 2,300 new cases in the last 24 hours and infections in Spain jumped by a quarter to more than 2,100.
The surge brought Europe's total number of cases to more than 22,000, with 930 deaths, and the US said it was considering issuing a ban on travellers from the continent.
Millions of people in Italy are grappling with a nationwide clampdown that has emptied streets, shuttered shops and disrupted train and air travel.
Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte said Wednesday that Italy would shut all stores except for pharmacies and food shops to curb the disease.
In the Middle East, hard-hit Iran reported 63 new deaths, its highest single-day toll which brought total fatalities to 354. It has yet to impose quarantines but has closed schools, universities and hotels and called on people not to travel.
Offering a sliver of hope to the rest of the world, China again announced negligible new daily infections and only a relatively small number of deaths.
Some businesses in China's Hubei province — where the virus was first detected in December — were told they could restart work, reducing fears of a prolonged disruption of supply chains.
But China remains the worst-affected country with more than 80,000 confirmed cases and over 3,000 deaths.
Although Panama confirmed its first death Tuesday, Latin America — along with Africa and Oceania — has so far reported only small numbers of cases.
And the United States saw its first signs of an emergency footing with the New York city government forming a containment zone around a suburb at the centre of an outbreak.