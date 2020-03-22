LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
Coronavirus
Coronavirus Pandemic LIVE Updates: 14-Hour Janata Curfew Kicks in as India Cases Rise to 315; 4 States on Partial Lockdown

News18.com | March 22, 2020, 8:56 AM IST
Event Highlights

Coronavirus Pandemic LIVE Updates: The country is observing an unprecedented shutdown following Prime Minister Narendra Modi's appeal for a 'Janata curfew' on Sunday, where people have been urged to voluntarily stay indoors to check the spread of coronavirus while public transport will be suspended or curtailed and all markets and establishments except those dealing in essential goods and services will be closed on the day.

Cutting across party lines, chief ministers and others leaders have urged people to follow the self-imposed curfew from 7 am to 9 pm, noting that "social distancing" was key to breaking the chain of transmission, as the number of coronavirus cases rose to 315 after 60 new cases were detected on Saturday, the highest so far in a day, and states like Maharashtra, Odisha, Rajasthan and Bihar announced partial lockdown till month end.
Mar 22, 2020 8:56 am (IST)

Italy to Shut All Non-Strategic Business Activities Until April 3: PM Conte | Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte said that all Italian businesses must close until April 3, with the exception of those essential to maintaining the country’s supply chain, in the latest desperate effort to halt the coronavirus epidemic. Italy recorded a jump in deaths from the virus of almost 800 on Saturday, taking the toll in the world’s hardest-hit country to almost 5,000, reports Reuters. 

Mar 22, 2020 8:48 am (IST)

Two Districts in Kashmir Cancel Gazetted Holidays of Govt Employees | District authorities in Srinagar and Ganderbal have been ordered cancellation of all gazetted holidays of government employees in view of the coronavirus pandemic. In separate orders by the respective district magistrates of the two districts, all government officers and officials who might be on leave were asked to report to duty as and when required or asked. The orders also directed private persons and organisations requisitioned for providing services for the COVID-19 related activities to comply with such orders without fail.

Mar 22, 2020 8:40 am (IST)

One More Positive Case Reported in Andhra Pradesh | With one more positive case of coronavirus reported in Andhra Pradesh, a total count of cases have jumped to five in the state, according to Andhra Pradesh Health Department. A 24-year-old man with a travel history of Paris, has been tested positive yesterday. He arrived in India on March 15 and was admitted to a Vijaywada-based hospital on March 20.

Mar 22, 2020 8:34 am (IST)

No Metro Services Today | Metro rail services in Mumbai closed today in view of 'Janata Curfew'. Image: Andheri metro station.

Mar 22, 2020 8:26 am (IST)

Cases Registered Against Religious Institutions in Kerala for Violating Guidelines | Cases have been registered against several religious institutions in Kerala for violating government guidelines issued in view of rise in coronavirus cases. The religious institutions booked for allegedly violating guidelines are - Sree Krishna Swami Temple, Peruvanthanam Velliyankavu temple, Thrichambaram Sreekrishna Swami Temple, Thadikkad Muslim Juma Ath, and Madakkimoola Juma Masjid. They have been accused of organising functions and massive gathering at a time when the government has advised to stay indoors and avoid gatherings.

Mar 22, 2020 8:14 am (IST)

'Janata Curfew' to Curb Spread of COVID-19 Underway | Nationwide 'Janata Curfew' is currently underway amid rise in positive cases of coronavirus. A total of 315 positive COVID-19 cases have been reported in India, according to ICMR (Indian Council of Medical Research). Image from Delhi's Kotla Mubarakpur market.

Mar 22, 2020 8:07 am (IST)

Minor Chid Who Was Suspected of Coronavirus Tested Negative in Assam | A four-year-old child who was suspected of COVID-19 and tested in Jorhat Medical College and Regional Medical Research Center, Dibrugarh has been found negative. There is no COVID-19 positive case in Assam so far, Assam Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma informed

Mar 22, 2020 8:02 am (IST)

Air Carriers Curtail Domestic Operations | Air carriers like GoAir, IndiGo and Vistara have announced they will curtail domestic operations today, in view of the 'Janta curfew' announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Mar 22, 2020 7:58 am (IST)

No Passenger Trains to Run Today | No passenger train will originate from any railway station in the country till 10pm today while all suburban train services will be reduced to a bare minimum as well. Metro services, including in Delhi, Hyderabad and Mumbai, will remain suspended for the day.

Mar 22, 2020 7:51 am (IST)

States Under Partial Lockdown | States like Maharashtra, Odisha, Rajasthan and Bihar have announced a partial lockdown till the end of the month in order to control the spread of novel coronavirus. The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) late on Saturday night said the number had touched 315 in the country.

Mar 22, 2020 7:43 am (IST)

US Vice President Mike Pence and His Wife Will be Tested for Virus | US Vice President Mike Pence on Saturday said he and Second Lady Karen Pence will be tested for the coronavirus. Pence's comments came a day after his spokesperson said a staff from his team was tested positive for the deadly coronavirus. However, the infected staff was never in direct contact with either Pence or President Donald Trump. The name of the infected staffer has not been released. Pence said he was doing well. In the wake of the coronavirus, the White House has made stringent provisions for those entering the complex.

Mar 22, 2020 7:36 am (IST)

Australians Told to Stop Travelling Within Country | Australia's Prime Minister Scott Morrison on Sunday told citizens to cancel any domestic travel plans to slow the spread of coronavirus, warning stronger measures were imminent to deal with localised outbreaks. He further said the government was "moving immediately" to recommend against non-essential travel, announcing the measure as Australia's coronavirus infections topped 1,000 cases.

Mar 22, 2020 7:30 am (IST)

Countries Across World Plan New Restrictions to Curb Spread of Virus | As coronavirus cases ballooned in Europe, several countries imposed or planned new restrictions to try to curb the spread. Britain told panic-buyers to calm down. California and three other U.S. states directed tens of millions of people to stay at home. More than 274,800 people have been infected across the world and 11,389 have died, according to a Reuters tally.

Mar 22, 2020 7:27 am (IST)

Amit Shah Pledges to Follow 'Janata Curfew' | Union Home Minister Amit Shah today pledged to strictly follow Prime Minister Narendra Modi's clarion call for 'Janata Curfew' and urged citizens to participate to curb spread of COVID-19 in the country. 

Mar 22, 2020 7:22 am (IST)

India Observes 14-Hour Shutdown | During the 14-hour shutdown 'Janata Curfew' today, public transport will be suspended or curtailed and all markets and establishments, except those dealing in essential goods and services, will remain closed for the day. This is being done to curb the spread of coronavirus. 

Mar 22, 2020 7:17 am (IST)

PM Modi Appeals Citizens to Stay Indoors | "In a few minutes from now, the #JantaCurfew commences. Let us all be a part of this curfew, which will add tremendous strength to the fight against COVID-19 menace. The steps we take now will help in the times to come. Stay indoors and stay healthy. #IndiaFightsCorona," Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted minutes before the commencement of 'Janata Curfew'. The voluntarily shutdown started at 7 am and will continue till 9pm today across the country.

Mar 22, 2020 7:11 am (IST)

India to Observe 'Janata Curfew' Amid Rise in Coronavirus Cases | India will be observing an unprecedented shutdown today following Prime Minister Narendra Modi's appeal for a 'Janata curfew', where people have been appealed to stay indoors to control the spread of coronavirus. India has 315 confirmed positive cases so far, according to ICMR.

A deserted road is seen during restrictions due to COVID-19 situation in Mumbai on March 21, 2020. (AP Photo/Rajanish Kakade)

No passenger train will originate from any railway station in the country from midnight to 10 pm on Sunday while all suburban train services will be reduced to a bare minimum as well. Metro services, including in Delhi, Hyderabad and Mumbai, will remain suspended for the day.

Air carriers like GoAir, IndiGo and Vistara have announced that they will be curtailing domestic operations on Sunday.

Traders' body Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) has announced that they will keep their establishments shut across the country for the 'Janata curfew'.

From suspending regular prayers involving large gatherings in shrines of various faiths, including Sunday mass, to disallowing jail inmates from meeting their families on the day, organisations and institutions in every sphere have announced restrictions.

Modi had on Thursday called for the 'Janata curfew' from 7 am to 9 pm on March 22, saying no citizen, barring those in essential services, should get out of their houses, and asserted that it will be a litmus test to show India's readiness to take on the coronavirus challenge.

Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla asked chief secretaries of all states to ensure that the 'Janata Curfew' is observed properly and to see that local bodies, fire services, police and civil defence blow sirens or ring bells on Sunday evening to express gratitude towards those involved in tackling the disease.
"We are looking for unity in isolation," Joint Secretary in the Ministry of Health Lav Agarwal told reporters.

Describing it as the need of the hour, Union Home Minister Amit Shah asked everyone in the country to support the step.

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu too made a fervent appeal to the people of the country to confine themselves to homes. He said that since the virus spreads through physical contact, social distancing is an effective measure to contain its spread by avoiding contact during the incubation period of the virus.

"It is a matter of great assurance that people have responded very positively to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's appeal," Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said on Saturday.

In Delhi, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said 50 per cent of the buses will ply on roads on Sunday considering some people may have to travel due to an emergency.

Autos and taxis will, however, be off roads in the national capital as several unions including the Delhi Autorickshaw Sangh, Delhi Pradesh Taxi Union, Delhi Auto Taxi Transport Congress Union and Delhi Taxi Tourist Transport Association, have decided to join the 'Janata curfew'.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath appealed to the people of the state to stay indoors on Sunday.

"Metro trains, roadways buses and city buses will not operate on Sunday," the statement said on behalf of the chief minister.

"Coronavirus is in the second stage all over the country. It will convey a big message to the entire world if we are successful in stopping this at this stage.

"To curb this infection, we are working on a war footing. Isolation wards have been set up in every district hospital and medical college. So far, 23 patients have been identified in the state, out of which nine have completely recovered. There is no need to panic, but prepare yourself to fight against this challenge," the UP chief minister said in the statement.

Leaders and other prominent personalities also urged the traders not to hoard essential items and the people to purchase only necessary things.

"We can prevent the virus entering third stage if people stay indoors and for that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has announced Janata Curfew on March 22," Tamil superstar Rajinikanth said in a video message.

The entire humanity seems to be in danger, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar said, adding that social distancing is the best way to deal with the coronavirus pandemic.

The Bihar government ordered shutting down of bus services, restaurants and banquet halls across the state till March 31. All schools and malls are already closed in the state.

The voluntary curfew should not seen as a burden, Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao said.

Except emergency services, including medical, fire services and electricity, others should close down voluntarily and people should stay at home for 24 hours in the interest of their own families, state, country and humanity, he said.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan too asked the people of the state to cooperate with the 'Janata curfew' and engage in cleaning their home and surroundings.

The Kerala Catholic Bishops Council had decided to stop holy mass with people's participation in Churches under its control.

Archbishop of Goa Filipe Neri Ferrao cancelled the Sunday mass at all churches in support of the call for "janata" curfew to fight the Covid-19 pandemic.

In Delhi too, St Peter's Mar Thomas Syrian Church, Patparganj and Cathedral Church of Redemption in central Delhi have cancelled Sunday mass and all services for next week, sources said.

Prominent Islamic seminary Darul Uloom Deoband in Uttar Pradesh said it will remain closed on March 22 and asked its students not to venture outside.

The Jammu and Kashmir Waqf Board announced suspension of regular prayers at mosques and shrines affiliated to it in the Kashmir valley as a preventive measure to contain the spread of the coronavirus.

On Saturday, the prime minister thanked various organisations and business bodies for their efforts to contain the spread of coronavirus.

"Never forget -- precautions not panic!" he said adding that it is not only important to be home but also remain in the town/ city where you are.

"Unnecessary travels will not help you or others. In these times, every small effort on our part will leave a big impact," Modi said reacting to tweets by people on the virus.

This is the time we should all listen to the advice given by doctors and authorities, he said.

"All those who have been told to stay in home quarantine, I urge you to please follow the instructions. This will protect you as well as your friends and family," he said.

The prime minister also shared a video which showed how virus spreads and ways to check its outbreak taking small precautions.

The Odisha government on Saturday announced a "near total" shutdown in five districts and eight other prominent towns for a week.

These districts are Khurda, Ganjam, Cuttack, Kendrapara and Angul, while the towns include Puri, Sambalpur, Jharsuguda, Balasore, Rourkela, Bhadrak, Jajpur Road and Jajpur.

Authorities have already ordered a shutdown in Maharashtra's major cities like Mumbai, Pune, Thane and Nagpur.The Akola district administration also ordered a sectoral lockdown between March 22 and 24.
