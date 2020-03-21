Coronavirus Pandemic LIVE Updates: 3rd Case Confirmed in West Bengal as Woman Back from Scotland Tests Positive; India Count Zooms to 258

Coronavirus Pandemic LIVE Updates: The total number of COVID-19 cases in India has gone up to 258, the health ministry has confirmed with West Bengal reporting its third case. A woman who returned to the state from Scotland recently has tested positive.
Meanwhile, a staffer in the team of US Vice President Mike Pence has tested positive for the coronavirus, making him the first White House personnel to have been infected by the deadly disease that has so far claimed the lives of 230 people in the country. "This evening we were notified that a member of the office of the Vice President tested positive for the coronavirus," Katie Miller, Press Secretary to Vice President, said in a statement.
Mar 21, 2020 9:35 am (IST)
Coronavirus Cases Rise to 258 in India: Health Ministry | The total number of positive cases of coronavirus in India now stands at 258 (including 39 foreigners), 4 deaths (1 each) in Delhi, Karnataka, Punjab and Maharashtra, according to Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.
Woman With Travel History to Scotland Tests Positive in WB | Woman with recent travel history to Scotland has tests positive for coronavirus in West Bengal. The state reported third confirmed case today.
Mar 21, 2020 9:18 am (IST)
Iran's Leaders Take Upbeat Tone Even as Virus Deaths Climb | Iran's leaders vowed to overcome the coronavirus outbreak in upbeat messages marking the Persian New Year on Friday, even as the Health Ministry announced 149 more fatalities, bringing the country's death toll to 1,433. Iran is battling the worst outbreak in the Middle East, with nearly 20,000 confirmed cases, and has been widely criticized for its slow response.
Mar 21, 2020 9:12 am (IST)
Colombia to Enter Nationwide Quarantine | Colombia will enter a nationwide quarantine from Tuesday night, President Ivan Duque said late on Friday, the most drastic measure implemented so far by the South American country as it seeks to prevent the spread of the fast-moving coronavirus. The quarantine will last for 19 days. The capital Bogota began holding a four-day quarantine drill on Friday. The country has 158 confirmed cases of the virus.
Mar 21, 2020 9:02 am (IST)
US Defense Secretary Praises India's SAARC COVID-19 Initiative | US Defence Secretary Mark Esper yesterday held a telephonic conversation with Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and praised India's COVID-19 initiative for SAARC countries, the Pentagon said. The two leaders discussed the COVID-19 pandemic and underscored their commitment to close communication during this period in order to maintain momentum on initiatives that reinforce their comprehensive global partnership.
Mar 21, 2020 8:44 am (IST)
No New Local Coronavirus Cases for Third Day in Row in China | China reported no domestically transmitted coronavirus cases for the third consecutive day even as seven more fatalities have been confirmed, taking the death toll in the country to 3255, China's National Health Commission (NHC) said on Saturday.
Mar 21, 2020 8:39 am (IST)
Indian Embassy in Washington DC Issues Advisory for Indian Nationals in US | Embassy of India in Washington DC issued advisory for Indian nationals in USA, in view of COVID19, asks Indians to stay safe and isolated within residential premises & follow social distancing norms. It also asks people to refer to USCIS website for extension of visa in the US, reports ANI.
Mar 21, 2020 8:19 am (IST)
Coronavirus Can Sicken Young People Too: WHO | Coronavirus can sicken or kill young people as well and they must also avoid mingling and spreading it to older and more vulnerable people, the World Health Organization said on Friday. With more than 210,000 cases reported worldwide and a death toll of 9,000, each day brings a "new and tragic milestone," WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said.
Karnataka Advises Tech Firms to Login From Home | The Karnataka government has directed all IT and biotech companies in the state to make their employees work from home amid the Covid-19 outbreak.
Mar 21, 2020 7:40 am (IST)
White House Staffer Tests Positive for Coronavirus | A staffer in the team of US Vice President Mike Pence has tested positive for the coronavirus, making him the first White House personnel to have been infected by the virus that has so far claimed the lives of 230 people in the country, said Katie Miller, Press Secretary to Vice President in a statement. Neither President Donald Trump nor Vice President Pence had close contact with the individual.
Mar 21, 2020 7:27 am (IST)
GoAir Suspends All Sunday Flights After PM Modi Calls For "Janata Curfew" | GoAir has announced to voluntarily suspend all flights on Sunday when Janta curfew will be in force. Pitching for "social distancing", Modi on Thursday called for a 'Janta curfew' from 7 am to 9 pm on March 22, saying no citizen, barring those in essential services, should get out of their houses.
Mar 21, 2020 7:13 am (IST)
South Korea Reports 147 New Cases | South Korea reported 147 new coronavirus infections on Saturday, according to the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The new cases bring the country's total to 8,799, reports Reuters.
They also urged the government to maintain supply chain of essential goods and services.
Neither President Donald Trump nor Vice President Pence had close contact with the individual, she said. "Further contact tracing is being conducted in accordance with CDC guidelines," Miller said.
This is the first case of a White House staffer being tested positive for the deadly virus. Last week, Trump had tested for the coronavirus but the result was negative.
The White House has instituted strict provisions for entry of individuals within its premises. Members of the presidential physicians' team and secret service take temperature of every individual who enter the premises.
The seating arrangements in the White House briefing room has been rearranged to maintain social distancing.