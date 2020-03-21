Coronavirus Pandemic LIVE Updates: 3rd Case Confirmed in West Bengal as Woman Back from Scotland Tests Positive; India Count Zooms to 258

Read More

Coronavirus Pandemic LIVE Updates: The total number of COVID-19 cases in India has gone up to 258, the health ministry has confirmed with West Bengal reporting its third case. A woman who returned to the state from Scotland recently has tested positive.Meanwhile, a staffer in the team of US Vice President Mike Pence has tested positive for the coronavirus, making him the first White House personnel to have been infected by the deadly disease that has so far claimed the lives of 230 people in the country. "This evening we were notified that a member of the office of the Vice President tested positive for the coronavirus," Katie Miller, Press Secretary to Vice President, said in a statement.