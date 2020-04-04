Coronavirus Pandemic LIVE Updates: 75-Year-Old Trader Dies in Karnataka; India Sees Highest 24-Hour Spike With 478 Infections

Read More

Coronavirus Pandemic LIVE Updates: A 75-year-old man has succumbed to coronavirus in Karnataka's Bagalkote, taking the death toll in the state to four. The victim, who was a trader and did not have any travel history, died on Friday. The Deputy Commissioner of Bagalkote said the victim was not related to the Tablighi Jamaat. Police said the victim's children were also screened for the virus but have tested negative.China, meanwhile, came to a standstill on Saturday to mourn patients and medical staff killed by the coronavirus, with the world's most populous country observing a nationwide three-minute silence. People and traffic stopped in the street as air-raid sirens and car horns sounded in memory of the more than 3,300 lives claimed by the virus in China.