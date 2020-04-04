Coronavirus Pandemic LIVE Updates: 75-Year-Old Trader Dies in Karnataka; India Sees Highest 24-Hour Spike With 478 Infections

Coronavirus Pandemic LIVE Updates: A 75-year-old man has succumbed to coronavirus in Karnataka's Bagalkote, taking the death toll in the state to four. The victim, who was a trader and did not have any travel history, died on Friday. The Deputy Commissioner of Bagalkote said the victim was not related to the Tablighi Jamaat. Police said the victim's children were also screened for the virus but have tested negative.
Apr 4, 2020 8:39 am (IST)
Apr 4, 2020 8:35 am (IST)
Wuhan Marks Sombre Tomb Sweeping Festival | Fresh chrysanthemum flowers, a traditional Chinese funeral flower, lie on the banks of the Yangtze River on the eve of the Tomb-sweeping Festival in Wuhan, Hubei province, the epicentre of China's coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Wuhan ,China, April 3, 2020. (REUTERS/Aly Song)
Apr 4, 2020 8:31 am (IST)
China Reports 19 New Cases, One Imported from Overseas | China confirmed 19 new coronavirus cases today in which all but one were imported from overseas, the country's National Health Commission (NHC) said.
Apr 4, 2020 8:29 am (IST)
Global Coronavirus Death Toll Crosses 59,000 | The novel coronavirus has infected almost 1.1 million people and killed more than 59,000 worldwide, according to latest figures by the Johns Hopkins University infecions tracker.
The police officer said that the Special Branch (Intelligence Department) and Delhi Police Crime Branch are working relentlessly to find those preachers, who attended the Tablighi Jamaat event in Nizamuddin Markaz in Delhi last month as they are suspected to be infected with the dreaded coronavirus.
Apr 4, 2020 8:23 am (IST)
Virus Patients in Spain Get Five-Star Hotel Quarantine | The Spanish government ordered all hotels to be shut for business and have ordered them to be converted into medical treatment centres in a bid to free beds in hospitals flooded with Covid-19 cases. The coronavirus pandemic has claimed 10,935 lives in Spain which is the world's second-highest toll after Italy. As soon as patients enter the hotels. the nurses take their temperature, revise their medical reports and ask if they need to contact any family member while hotel employees assign them to a room, reported the Associated Press.
Apr 4, 2020 8:10 am (IST)
Iraq Suspends, Fines Reuters Over Coronavirus Report | Iraq suspended the work of the Reuters news agency for three months after it published a report that said the Iraqi government was under-reporting confirmed cases of the new coronavirus. The news agency was also fined 25 million Iraqi dinars, or about $20,800, according to a statement posted on the news agency's official website. This is second such such after a Guardian reporter was deported from Egypt after an article claimed that the number of Covid-19 cases were much larger than figures Egyptian authorities were claiming.
Apr 4, 2020 8:00 am (IST)
NHA Partners with Uber to Provide Transportation to Covid-19 Medics | The National Health Authority (NHA) on Friday announced that it is partnering with Uber India to 'provide safe, reliable and efficient transportation' for frontline healthcare workers that are battling the coronavirus pandemic in the country.
Apr 4, 2020 7:55 am (IST)
FIFA Postpones U-17 Women's World Cup in India Over Covid-19 Fears | The FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup that was to be held in India from November 2-21, was postponed by the world governing body for football today due to the coronavirus pandemic. "New dates will be identified," FIFA said in a statement.
Apr 4, 2020 7:45 am (IST)
China Pauses to Commemorate Coronavirus Victims | China came to a standstill on Saturday to mourn patients and medical staff killed by the coronavirus, with the world's most populous country observing a nationwide three-minute silence. People and traffic stopped in the street as air-raid sirens and car horns sounded in memory of the more than 3,300 lives claimed by the virus in China. (AFP)
Apr 4, 2020 7:41 am (IST)
Police Arrest Prayagraj Man for Rumour Mongering | Uttar Pradesh police arrested a man identified asMd Saheed in Bahariya for spreading rumours about coronavirus on WhatsApp.
Apr 4, 2020 7:33 am (IST)
IIT Roorkee Develops Low-cost Gear For Covid-19 Medics | Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Roorkee has developed low-cost face shields for frontline healthcare workers at AIIMS Rishikesh. According to ANI, the frame of the newly designed face shield is 3D printed.
Spectacle-type design of protection shield provides ease of replacement as the transparent sheet is not bound to a reusable frame.Cost of the sheet is as low as Rs 5. Manufacturing cost per shield is approximately Rs 45&mass manufacturing cost will be less than Rs 25: IIT,Roorkee https://t.co/0mwN0pzCvG
Does Covid-19 Spread Through Breathing & Talking? | A prestigious scientific panel on Wednesday said that research shows coronavirus can be spread not just by sneezes or coughs, but also just by talking, or possibly even just breathing.
Apr 4, 2020 7:24 am (IST)
What You Need to Know | Thecoronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms in most people, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially elderly and people with pre-existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia and death. The vast majority of people recover from the illness.
Apr 4, 2020 7:20 am (IST)
75-Year-Old Karnataka Man Dies of Coronavirus | A coronavirus patient in Karnataka's Bagalkote died due to the illness, taking the state's death toll to four. The victim, who was a trader did not have any travel history, died on Friday, officials said. Authorities also confirmed that the man had no connection to the Tabligh-e-Jamaat event in Delhi.
Apr 4, 2020 7:12 am (IST)
Trump Recommends Face Masks, Refuses to Wear One Himself | US President Donald Trump announced new federal guidelines in which he recommended all Americans to wear face coverings when in public to help curb the spread of the new coronavirus. However when asked if he intented to follow the advice himself, he said, “I’m choosing not to do it.”
Apr 4, 2020 7:09 am (IST)
The United States, meanwhile, recorded nearly 1,500 deaths from COVID-19 between Thursday and Friday, according to the Johns Hopkins University tracker, the worst 24-hour death toll globally since the pandemic began.
With 1,480 deaths counted between 8:30 pm (0030 GMT) Thursday and the same time Friday, according to the university's continuously updated figures, the total number of people who have died since the start of the pandemic in the United States is now 7,406.