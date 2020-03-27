INDIA

Coronavirus Pandemic LIVE Updates: India’s Count Touches 700 With 88 New Cases in a Day; US Overtakes China & Italy With Maximum Infections

News18.com | March 27, 2020, 7:57 AM IST
Event Highlights

Coronavirus Pandemic LIVE Updates: India’s coronavirus figure has jumped to 694 after 88 new cases were reported yesterday, the highest in India in a single day. The death toll due to COVID-19 also rose to 16.

In its updated figures, the ministry said that as of 8pm on Thursday, Gujarat and Maharashtra reported three deaths each, Karnataka reported two, and Madhya Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Bihar, Punjab, Delhi, West Bengal, Himachal Pradesh and Jammu and Kashmir reported one death each.
Mar 27, 2020 7:57 am (IST)

China Reports One Local Coronavirus Case, 54 Imported, Cuts International Flights | China reported its first locally transmitted coronavirus case in three days and 54 new imported cases, as Beijing ordered airlines to sharply cut international flights fearing travellers could reignite the coronavirus outbreak, reports Reuters.

Mar 27, 2020 7:47 am (IST)

Global Covid-19 Cases Top 500,000; Death Toll Crosses 22,000 | The number of coronavirus cases worldwide topped 500,000 as of Thursday noon, according to the Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) at Johns Hopkins University in the US. The fresh figure reached 510,108 cases with 22,993 deaths.

Mar 27, 2020 7:41 am (IST)

US Tops World in Virus Cases, Overtaking China and Italy | In the United States, more than 82,000 people have tested positive for COVID-19, edging out Italy, which has reported the most deaths, and China, where the virus was first detected in December in the metropolis of Wuhan, reports AFP.

Mar 27, 2020 7:36 am (IST)

G20 Leaders to Inject $5 Trillion into Global Economy in Fight Against Coronavirus | Leaders of the Group of 20 major economies pledged to inject over $5 trillion (£4.1 trillion) into the global economy to limit job and income losses from the coronavirus and "do whatever it takes to overcome the pandemic." Showing more unity than at any time since the G20 was created during the 2008-2009 financial crisis, the leaders said they committed during a videoconference summit to implement and fund all necessary health measures needed to stop the virus' spread.

Mar 27, 2020 7:31 am (IST)

PM Modi Maintains Social Distancing During G20 Meet | Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who attended a G20 meet via video conferencing, maintained social distancing with his team. During the meeting, Modi pitched for developing a new crisis management protocol to deal with the global health crisis and urged the powerful G20 grouping to work towards addressing shockwaves triggered by the pandemic.

Mar 27, 2020 7:24 am (IST)

RBI Governor to Address Media at 10am Today | Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das will address media today at 10am, a day after Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman unveiled Rs 1.7 trillion economic stimulus package to help the poor and migrants tackle the financial difficulties.

Mar 27, 2020 7:10 am (IST)

Israel Thanks Air India for Rescuing its Stranded Nationals | Amid the coronavirus pandemic, An Air India special flight carrying 314 Israelis back to their country landed safely here on Thursday evening with many passengers carrying Indian and Israeli flags while deplaning. The Israeli embassy had put up a request with the Ministry of External Affairs, which, in turn, asked Air India to operate such a flight. The national carrier had earlier organised rescue flights for Indians stuck in China, Italy, Iran and Madrid.

Coronavirus Pandemic LIVE Updates: India’s Count Touches 700 With 88 New Cases in a Day; US Overtakes China & Italy With Maximum Infections
People stand in a queue to buy vegetables during day-2 of a nationwide lockdown in Vijayawada. (Photo: PTI)

The data said that the number of active COVID-19 cases in the country stood at 633, while 44 people were either cured or discharged and one had migrated. The total number of 694 cases included 47 foreign nationals.

However, the ministry maintained that the rate of increase in the positive cases was "relatively stable". Officials also said India was at the second stage as there is still no "hard evidence" to say there has been community transmission of the fast-spreading coronavirus.

Ministry Joint Secretary Lav Agarwal said "there is still no hard evidence to say there has been community transmission of coronavirus in India", assuring citizens that the country was prepared to tackle the challenge.

More than 500,000 people around the world have now contracted the new coronavirus, overwhelming healthcare systems even in wealthy nations and triggering an avalanche of government-ordered lockdowns that have disrupted life for billions.

The United States on Thursday took the grim title of the country with the most coronavirus infections and reported a record surge in unemployment as world leaders vowed $5 trillion to stave off global economic collapse.

In the United States, more than 82,000 people have tested positive for COVID-19, edging out Italy, which has reported the most deaths, and China, where the virus was first detected in December in the metropolis of Wuhan.

With fears mounting of a global recession if not depression, leaders from the Group of 20 major economies held crisis talks by video link Thursday, pledging a "united front" to fight the outbreak -- along with an enormous financial injection.
"The virus respects no borders," the leaders said in a statement.

"We are injecting over $5 trillion into the global economy, as part of targeted fiscal policy, economic measures, and guarantee schemes to counteract the social, economic and financial impacts of the pandemic."
